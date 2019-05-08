Watch the moment Meghan and Harry proudly show off their newborn son

What's happening: The world finally has its first glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan's newborn son. Queen Elizabeth II is also expected to meet her great-grandchild on Wednesday.

What we know: The newborn arrived at 5:26 a.m. (12:26 a.m. ET), weighing 7 pounds, 3 ounces on Monday. He is the seventh-in-line to the British throne.

Do we have a name yet? Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said on Monday the royal couple were still considering names for the newborn.