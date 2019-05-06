World
Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

Royal baby: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, goes into labor

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Updated less than 1 min ago9:28 AM ET, Mon May 6, 2019
5 min ago

Where will Baby Sussex be in the line of succession?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s newborn will be seventh in line to the British throne.

Here's a recap of the line of succession:

  1. Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales -- the Queen’s oldest son
  2. Prince William -- Charles’s oldest son 
  3. Prince George -- William’s oldest child
  4. Princess Charlotte -- William’s second oldest child
  5. Prince Louis -- William’s third oldest child
  6. Prince Harry -- Prince Charles’s second oldest son
  7. Baby Sussex

10 min ago

Meghan went into labor early Monday morning

Buckingham Palace tells CNN that the Duchess of Sussex went into labor in the early hours on Monday morning.

Her husband, Prince Harry, was by her side.

18 min ago

Buckingham Palace tight-lipped on where the Duchess is

Royal baby watchers have gone into overdrive with the news that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor but one thing that remains unclear is where she will give birth.

Buckingham Palace told CNN's Max Foster that the Duchess is in labor but is not saying where she is.

10 min ago

BREAKING: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is in labor, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor, sources told CNN on Monday.

The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry. The new addition to the British royal family makes Queen Elizabeth II a great-grandmother for the seventh time. 

Harry and Meghan married in a star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle last May and announced they were expecting in October when they touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.

This post has been updated to correct an error in the photo caption.