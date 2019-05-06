Royal baby: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, goes into labor

What's happening: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

What do we know: The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry

What happens next: Once the baby is born, Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Theresa May and the Governor General of each Commonwealth nation will be informed, along with the rest of the royals and Meghan's family in the United States.