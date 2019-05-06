Royal baby: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, goes into labor

Royal baby: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, goes into laborBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Meghan went into labor early Monday morning
Buckingham Palace tells CNN that the Duchess of Sussex went into labor in the early hours on Monday morning.
Her husband, Prince Harry, was by her side.
Buckingham Palace tight-lipped on where the Duchess is
Royal baby watchers have gone into overdrive with the news that Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor but one thing that remains unclear is where she will give birth.
Buckingham Palace told CNN's Max Foster that the Duchess is in labor but is not saying where she is.
BREAKING: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has gone into labor, sources told CNN on Monday.
The baby will be seventh in line to the British throne behind Prince Charles, Prince William and his three children and Prince Harry. The new addition to the British royal family makes Queen Elizabeth II a great-grandmother for the seventh time.
Harry and Meghan married in a star-studded ceremony at Windsor Castle last May and announced they were expecting in October when they touched down in Australia for their first overseas tour as a married couple.
This post has been updated to correct an error in the photo caption.