Queen's Speech opens new session of UK Parliament amid Brexit deadlock
Pound falls at the beginning of a crucial week for Brexit
The pound fell 0.7% on Monday as investors look increasingly skeptical that UK negotiators can reach a Brexit deal with EU officials ahead of the high-stakes summit this week.
Sterling had notched its best week in more than two years following a positive meeting between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar, his Irish counterpart.
But Michel Barnier, the EU's chief Brexit negotiator, threw cold water on the notion of major progress on Sunday, when he warned EU ambassadors that the latest negotiations had been “difficult.”
The pound is now trading at $1.255, off its recent peak of $1.27 on Friday.
HAPPENING NOW: Queen Elizabeth II is on her way to Parliament
The Queen has left Buckingham Palace in a golden, horse-drawn chariot, on her way to Westminster to open Parliament.
Alongside her are Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, who are accompanying the Queen.
It's a short gallop to Parliament, so the royals will arrive in just a few minutes.
Boris Johnson's girlfriend and father watch on
Boris Johnson's girlfriend Carrie Symonds, and his father Stanley, are in position in the Palace of Westminster as they await the start of the Queen's Speech.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, Johnson's leader of the House of Commons, has also taken his seat in the royal gallery.
The pomp is underway
The Queen's Speech is the most pomp-filled event in Parliament's calendar, and the proceedings are well underway.
A carriage carrying the Imperial State Crown, Great Sword of State and the Cap of Maintenance is making its way to the Palace of Westminster ahead of the State Opening of Parliament.
The Crown Procession, carrying the three symbols of sovereign power, travel in their own state coach and arrive at Parliament before the Queen’s arrival.
Elizabeth II will leave Buckingham Palace in just a few minutes, travelling the short distance to Parliament. She will deliver her speech just after 11:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. ET).
Inside the House of Lords, where the speech will take place, the ceremonial search of the Palace of Westminster has taken place and the Household Cavalry have lined the Sovereign's Staircase.
The Queen's Speech is the least important part of a very important week for Britain
Welcome to the most important week in modern British political history.
By 11 p.m. on Saturday, the UK will finally have answers to some of the questions it has been asking since it voted to leave the EU three years ago.
First, we’ll be treated the grand spectacle of the State Opening of Parliament, where Queen Elizabeth II will read Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s legislative agenda to British lawmakers.
Yet, for all the pomp and ceremony, today’s pageantry will be the least important part of a very important few days.
Sure, knowing the government’s plans for the nation is important. However, the single most important part of Johnson’s plan for the UK remains totally unresolved.
The Queen is expected to say that her government’s first priority is to get Brexit done by passing the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill. The problem for Johnson is that the Withdrawal Agreement part of this bill doesn’t currently exist in any meaningful way.
It’s being negotiated in Brussels with EU officials and Johnson has very little control over where this negotiation ends up. His hope is that an agreement can be reached on Wednesday, before EU leaders meet on Thursday to agree it, meaning Johnson can bring a deal back to London.
There’s a lot of road to travel before Wednesday. And even if Johnson does get a deal from Brussels, getting it through Parliament will be no walk in the park.
Should he fail on all fronts, then he will have to decide whether or not to break the law. Opposition lawmakers recently passed legislation stating that if no deal is in place by 11 p.m. on Saturday night, then Johnson must request a further Brexit delay.
It’s all a bit of a mess and international observers would be forgiven for asking why, exactly, Johnson is making the Queen read out ambitious spending pledges on things like healthcare, cracking down on crime and pumping money into schools.
Virtually everyone in the UK thinks that there is going to be an election sooner rather than later. So, this Queen’s speech isn’t designed to pass lawmakers in parliament; its purpose is to advertise Johnson and his government to the country at large.
Politics has become something of a game of chess at one of the most critical moments of the UK’s history. Today, Boris Johnson will use the Queen to make his opening move.
UK PM sees a "pathway" to Brexit deal
In a phone call to his Cabinet on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that he could still see a “pathway” to a Brexit deal, “but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there," according to a statement released by Downing Street.
Johnson said, however, his team needed to “remain prepared to leave on October 31st."
It's important to point out, though, that the Prime Minister still faces one major obstacle even if he can strike a deal between London and Brussels: It still has to be passed by the UK Parliament.
Johnson's predecessor Theresa May tried three times to get her deal ratified -- only to see it rejected by opposition lawmakers and hardline Brexiteers.
Here's the full statement from a Downing Street spokesperson:
"The Prime Minister updated Cabinet on the current progress being made in ongoing Brexit negotiations, reiterating that a pathway to a deal could be seen but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there and we must remain prepared to leave on October 31.
"The Prime Minister said there was a way forward for a deal that could secure all our interests, respect the Good Friday Agreement, get rid of the backstop and get Brexit done by October 31 so we can push on with domestic agenda, investing in our NHS, tackling violent crime, and dealing with the cost of living."
Don't expect the Queen to share any political opinions
The Queen's Speech one of Queen Elizabeth II's most important functions of the year -- but while monarchs in the past used their power of prorogation to suit their own purposes, the Queen's role nowadays is purely ceremonial.
The UK doesn't have a written constitution, but the Queen's powers are commanded by conventions that give her very little room to maneuver.
As Head of State, the Queen holds a non-political position so she'll be careful not to give too much away about what she may feel about the government's plans.
A gilded carriage, a weighty crown, and a woman called Black Rod: Here's what to expect
Even by British standards, the pomp and pageantry of the State Opening of Parliament is off the scale.
The event -- which marks the monarch's symbolic association with the British legislature -- includes a grand carriage procession, a particularly heavy crown, and a part where the Queen must read out a speech that the government writes on her behalf.
Here's what to expect from the event:
- The ceremony will begin when the Yeomen of the Guard -- effectively royal bodyguards -- dressed in red Tudor uniforms, search the cellars of the Houses of Parliament with lamps to prevent a modern "Gunpowder Plot."
- In a reminder of the historical violence between the Commons and the Crown, an MP will be held "hostage" in Buckingham Palace while the Queen is in Westminster. This tradition, stemming from the time of King Charles I, is in order to ensure the Queen's safe return.
- The monarch's "trusted guardians," the Household Cavalry help escort the Regalia in the Irish State Coach (an ornate, enclosed, four-horse-drawn carriage bought by Queen Victoria and first used in 1852) to Westminster before lining the Sovereign's Staircase in full dress with drawn swords in what is known as a "Staircase Party.
- The Queen will leave Buckingham Palace to travel to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster at 11 a.m (5 a.m. ET). Escorting her will be Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Troopers on 124 horses, groomed to a mirror shine.
- Once the Queen is on the throne, Black Rod -- the traditional gatekeeper of the House of Lords, will summon members of the House of Commons to attend the monarch's speech in the Lords.
- To symbolize the Common's independence from the monarchy, the door is slammed in Black Rod's face, and the holder of the office is required to bang three times before the door is opened. The 250 Members of the House of Commons then follow Black Rod back to the Lords Chamber, to stand at the opposite end to the Queen's Throne.
- Then, finally, once the Queen finishes her speech and leaves the Lords, her exit will be heralded by military trumpeters, and after a 41 gun salute from the Tower of London, her Majesty is home to Buckingham Palace shortly after midday.
Then, the serious stuff begins again: A new parliamentary session starts and MPs return to the House of Commons to debate the content of the speech. The Prime Minister kicks off the debate, which can last for several days before it is voted on.