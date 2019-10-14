Queen's Speech opens new session of UK Parliament amid Brexit deadlock
Don't expect the Queen to share any political opinions
The Queen's Speech one of Queen Elizabeth II's most important functions of the year -- but while monarchs in the past used their power of prorogation to suit their own purposes, the Queen's role nowadays is purely ceremonial.
The UK doesn't have a written constitution, but the Queen's powers are commanded by conventions that give her very little room to maneuver.
As Head of State, the Queen holds a non-political position so she'll be careful not to give too much away about what she may feel about the government's plans.
A gilded carriage, a weighty crown, and a woman called Black Rod: Here's what to expect
Even by British standards, the pomp and pageantry of the State Opening of Parliament is off the scale.
The event -- which marks the monarch's symbolic association with the British legislature -- includes a grand carriage procession, a particularly heavy crown, and a part where the Queen must read out a speech that the government writes on her behalf.
Here's what to expect from the event:
- The ceremony will begin when the Yeomen of the Guard -- effectively royal bodyguards -- dressed in red Tudor uniforms, search the cellars of the Houses of Parliament with lamps to prevent a modern "Gunpowder Plot."
- In a reminder of the historical violence between the Commons and the Crown, an MP will be held "hostage" in Buckingham Palace while the Queen is in Westminster. This tradition, stemming from the time of King Charles I, is in order to ensure the Queen's safe return.
- The monarch's "trusted guardians," the Household Cavalry help escort the Regalia in the Irish State Coach (an ornate, enclosed, four-horse-drawn carriage bought by Queen Victoria and first used in 1852) to Westminster before lining the Sovereign's Staircase in full dress with drawn swords in what is known as a "Staircase Party.
- The Queen will leave Buckingham Palace to travel to the Houses of Parliament in Westminster at 11 a.m (5 a.m. ET). Escorting her will be Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment Troopers on 124 horses, groomed to a mirror shine.
- Once the Queen is on the throne, Black Rod -- the traditional gatekeeper of the House of Lords, will summon members of the House of Commons to attend the monarch's speech in the Lords.
- To symbolize the Common's independence from the monarchy, the door is slammed in Black Rod's face, and the holder of the office is required to bang three times before the door is opened. The 250 Members of the House of Commons then follow Black Rod back to the Lords Chamber, to stand at the opposite end to the Queen's Throne.
- Then, finally, once the Queen finishes her speech and leaves the Lords, her exit will be heralded by military trumpeters, and after a 41 gun salute from the Tower of London, her Majesty is home to Buckingham Palace shortly after midday.
Then, the serious stuff begins again: A new parliamentary session starts and MPs return to the House of Commons to debate the content of the speech. The Prime Minister kicks off the debate, which can last for several days before it is voted on.
UK PM sees a "pathway" to Brexit deal
In a phone call to his Cabinet on Sunday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson reiterated that he could still see a “pathway” to a Brexit deal, “but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there," according to a statement released by Downing Street.
Johnson said, however, his team needed to “remain prepared to leave on October 31st."
It's important to point out, though, that the Prime Minister still faces one major obstacle even if he can strike a deal between London and Brussels: It still has to be passed by the UK Parliament.
Johnson's predecessor Theresa May tried three times to get her deal ratified -- only to see it rejected by opposition lawmakers and hardline Brexiteers.
Here's the full statement from a Downing Street spokesperson:
"The Prime Minister updated Cabinet on the current progress being made in ongoing Brexit negotiations, reiterating that a pathway to a deal could be seen but that there is still a significant amount of work to get there and we must remain prepared to leave on October 31.
"The Prime Minister said there was a way forward for a deal that could secure all our interests, respect the Good Friday Agreement, get rid of the backstop and get Brexit done by October 31 so we can push on with domestic agenda, investing in our NHS, tackling violent crime, and dealing with the cost of living."