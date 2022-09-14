Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences after Queen Elizabeth II died, but he has no plans to attend her funeral, according to the Kremlin.

“President [Putin] has sent a telegram of condolences. From the very beginning, the president had no other plans to participate in memorial or other events,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said said during a regular conference call with journalists.

His comments come in response to reports that Putin will not be invited to the Queen's funeral.

When asked last Friday if Putin was planning to attend her funeral in person, Peskov had said it was "not being considered.”

A senior UK government source told CNN on Tuesday the full list of invitations had not been finalized but Putin will not be invited to the funeral because of his invasion of Ukraine. Officials from Belarus and Myanmar had also been ruled out, the source added.

In condolences to King Charles III expressed on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Putin said last Thursday, “For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.”