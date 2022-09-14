God Save the King has been played by a military band outside London's Buckingham Palace, as the Queen's procession from the palace to Westminster Hall approaches.
The procession will begin at 2:22 p.m. (9:22 a.m. ET).
By Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN
From CNN's Eve Brennan
Members of the British public and people from around the world have been queuing outside Buckingham Palace to watch the procession which will soon accompany the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall.
David, a 75-year-old military veteran, camped overnight to pay respects. “The least I can do after serving in the armed forces for her … is to go and say goodbye,” he told CNN.
Sheila traveled from Yorkshire, northern England, to pay her respects and said she took the news of the monarch’s death badly.
“It’s weird, it’s like you know her. I didn’t know her, but I’ve known her my whole life… and now she’s gone,” she said.
From CNN's Sharon Braithwaite
All ceremonial viewing areas in central London are now full, the city's government tweeted.
It also requested the public to head to screening areas in Hyde Park to “watch the procession for the Lying-in-state on large screens.”
The gun carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery is moving into position in the Quadrangle of Buckingham Palace, ahead of the procession that will move the late monarch's coffin to Westminster Hall.
Huge crowds are present outside Buckingham Palace and along the route, with the sun emerging over London ahead of the journey.
From CNN's Stephanie Halasz
McDonald’s announced it will shut its restaurants in the United Kingdom on the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral next Monday.
From CNN’s Anna Chernova
Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences after Queen Elizabeth II died, but he has no plans to attend her funeral, according to the Kremlin.
“President [Putin] has sent a telegram of condolences. From the very beginning, the president had no other plans to participate in memorial or other events,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said said during a regular conference call with journalists.
His comments come in response to reports that Putin will not be invited to the Queen's funeral.
When asked last Friday if Putin was planning to attend her funeral in person, Peskov had said it was "not being considered.”
A senior UK government source told CNN on Tuesday the full list of invitations had not been finalized but Putin will not be invited to the funeral because of his invasion of Ukraine. Officials from Belarus and Myanmar had also been ruled out, the source added.
In condolences to King Charles III expressed on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Putin said last Thursday, “For many decades, Elizabeth II rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage.”
From CNN’s Arnaud Siad
Around five million people followed the route of the Royal Air Force flight carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin from Edinburgh to the RAF Northolt airbase on Tuesday, making it the most tracked flight in history, according to the website Flightradar24 on Wednesday.
More than 4.79 million people watched on the flight tracking site and app with another 296,000 watching on a YouTube live stream, the website said.
It added that within the first minute of the aircraft’s transponder activating, six million people attempted to click on the flight carrying the Queen.
Flightradar24 said the Queen’s record “will likely remain at the top for a long while.”
According to Flightradar24, the previous record was when 2.2m people followed a flight carrying US speaker of the house Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan last month.
From CNN’s Arnaud Siad
London Fashion Week, which starts on Thursday, has rearranged its schedule to move catwalk shows from the day of the Queen Elizabeth's funeral and cancelled all parties that day.
The Queen’s funeral is set to take place on Monday.
“No shows or events will take place on Monday 19th September,” a statement from the British Fashion Council – London Fashion Week’s organizers – read on Wednesday.
“As a business-to-business event London Fashion Week will continue while observing Royal Protocol and the event will be dedicated to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with our own moments of respect,” it said.
“Having spoken to designers and industry members, we as an industry want to unite as a creative and business community to celebrate Her Majesty's legacy and commitment to creativity and design,” the statement continued.
“There will be a celebration of London Fashion Week in October which will include City Wide Celebration as well as parties and events that have been rescheduled (exact date tbc) with designer shows and presentations celebrated during this period,” it read.
In February 2018, Queen Elizabeth II attended British designer Richard Quinn’s runway show alongside Dame Anna Wintour.
Quinn was the first recipient of The Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, according to Buckingham Palace.
From CNN's Zayn Nabbi
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday describing her as “a legend” during her annual State of the Union address.
Speaking at the European Parliament in Strasbourg Von der Leyen said the Queen was "a legend" who "spoke not only to the heart of her nation, but the soul of the whole world."
"She was a constant in the turbulent and transforming events in the last 70 years, stoic and steadfast in her service, but more than anything she always found the right words for every moment in time. From the calls she made to war evacuees in 1940, to her historic address during the pandemic," Von der Leyen said.
"And when I think of the situation we are in today her words at the height of the pandemic still resonate with me. She said 'We will succeed and that success will belong to every one of us.' She always reminded us that our future was built on new ideas and founded in our oldest values," the EU chief added.