(CNN)

The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, has addressed the Queen’s funeral in an interview with CNN. “She was loved,” Khan said. Her death has been “quite personable for some people,” he added.

“She was born in London, and we’re really proud that she’s back home.”

When asked what he made of the current huge Commonwealth presence in the city to watch the Queen’s procession and pay respects, Khan said “I was born in London to Pakistani parents and Indian grandparents: she’s our Queen. She was the continuity in our lives. Presidents come and go. Prime Ministers come and go. But she was always there.”

The mayor has also tweeted that he wished King Charles III "every success" in his new role.

"On behalf of all Londoners, I wish our new monarch King Charles III every success as His Majesty takes on this momentous responsibility," Khan said in a tweet following Charles's public proclamation on Saturday.