Queen begins final journey through Scotland

The Queen has left Balmoral Castle for the final time, as her coffin is taken slowly by by road on a six-hour journey to the Scottish capital Edinburgh.
Thousands of mourners are expected to line the route which will pass through Aberdeen, Dundee and Perth as it makes its way to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
Back in London, King Charles III will meet with the Commonwealth secretary general before he hosts the high commissioners from the realms of which he is now head of state in Buckingham Palace’s Bow Room.
Wreath on Queen’s coffin made of flowers from Balmoral Castle
From CNN's Max Foster
People line the street as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through Ballater, Scotland, on September 11.
(Hannah McKay/Reuters)
The wreath lying on top of Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is made up of flowers gathered from Balmoral Castle, the monarch’s Scottish countryside estate, according to Buckingham Palace.
It is made of sweet peas – one of the Queen’s favorite flowers – dahlias, phlox, white heather and pine fir.
The wreath matches what Queen Elizabeth II wanted.
Queen's coffin travels onwards through the village of Aboyne
From CNN's Niamh Kennedy
The cortege accompanying the Queen’s coffin has left the Scottish village of Ballater and is travelling along the A93 road.
It is passing through the village of Aboyne and it is set to drive through the villages of Banchory and Drumoak before reaching the city of Aberdeen, according to a Scottish government press release.
During its trip through Ballater, the coffin passed by Glen Muick Parish Church where members of the local clergy and public were gathered.
King Charles III to hold audiences with religious and Commonwealth leaders
From CNN’s David Wilkinson in London
King Charles III speaks during his proclamation on September 10, in London.
(Victoria Jones/WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III is expected to hold audiences in Buckingham Palace on Sunday afternoon with religious and Commonwealth leaders, according to a palace statement.
The King is expected to receive the secretary-general of the Commonwealth and the Dean of Windsor, Buckingham Palace said. He will also attend a reception with realm high commissioners.
On Saturday, Charles pledged the rest of his life to the monarchy after he was formally confirmed as the new King of the United Kingdom during a ceremony at St. James’s Palace.
What happens when the coffin arrives in Edinburgh?
Police officers patrol along Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, as preparations are made for the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 11.
(Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images)
The Queen’s coffin is currently en route to Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest and allow the Scottish public to pay their respects until Tuesday evening.
It is due to arrive in the Scottish capital around 4 p.m. (11 a.m ET). Its first destination is the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it will be greeted with an honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland who will perform a royal salute in the forecourt.
The coffin will be transferred by a military bearer party made up of the same unit to the palace’s Throne Room.
Similarly to how the coffin was placed in the ballroom at Balmoral, it rests in the Throne Room to allow the household staff to pay their final respects to the late monarch.
On Tuesday, it will proceed down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and royal family members, as well as a congregation made up “from all areas of Scottish society,” according to a senior palace official.
Afterward, the coffin will rest there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to see it, in a tradition known as lying in state.
Hundreds line streets as Queen's cortege drives through Scottish village of Ballater
Members of the public line the streets in Ballater, Scotland, as the hearse carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II passes through the village, on Sunday, September 11.
(Scott Heppell/AP)
The Queen’s cortege is now passing through the village of Ballater in Scotland, as hundreds of people lined a street to pay their respects.
A cortege of seven vehicles is accompanying her coffin on its journey to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh.
Thousands expected to line route to bid farewell to the Queen
As the Queen’s coffin is driven to Edinburgh, thousands of people are expected to line the route that the royal cortege will journey along, through the Scottish countryside and the cities of Aberdeen and Dundee.
Buckingham Palace said the hearse will make its way to the Scottish capital “in a manner that will allow people to witness the move to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.”
The coffin – which is draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland and a wreath of flowers – is being accompanied by the Earl of Dalhousie and the Minister of Crathie Kirk, which is where the royal family worship when they are in residence at Balmoral.
The Queen departs Balmoral for the last time
The coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II is seen leaving Balmoral Castle on September 11, in Aberdeen, Scotland.
(Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)
The oak coffin of Queen Elizabeth II has left Balmoral and begun a six-hour journey by road to Edinburgh – the start of her final journey to London for her state funeral on September 19.
The first Scottish village the royal cortege will pass through is Ballater.
Australia and New Zealand officially proclaim King Charles III as head of state
The Proclamation of Accession ceremony for King Charles III in Canberra, Australia, on September 11.
(Mick Tsikas/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)
Proclamation ceremonies took place in Australia and New Zealand on Sunday.
Australia formally installed King Charles III as the country’s head of state, with the country’s Governor-General David Hurley making the proclamation in the nation’s parliament in Canberra. A series of proclamation ceremonies will also take place across state parliaments in the country on Sunday.
A national day of remembrance will be held on September 22, after Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has returned from Britain, where he will attend the Queen’s funeral. A memorial service will also be held on that day, which has been declared a one-off public holiday.
As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times.
Meanwhile in New Zealand, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Cindy Kiro attended a televised ceremony held outside the Parliament.
Ardern said Queen Elizabeth served people of New Zealand for 70 years with unwavering duty.
“King Charles has long had an affection for Aotearoa New Zealand and has consistently demonstrated his deep care for our nation. This relationship is deeply valued by our people,” Ardern said adding, “and so as one chapter closes, another begins.”
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol writes in a condolence book in honor of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 9, in Seoul, South Korea.
(South Korean Presidential Office/Getty Images)
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol will attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey on September 19, according to presidential senior press secretary Kim Eun-hye.
The Queen’s state funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19 at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announced yesterday.
Queen's coffin to journey to Edinburgh
Police officers patrol in the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, on September 11, as preparations are made for the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II.
(Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images)
Sunday will see the first stage of the Queen’s final journey as her coffin leaves Balmoral Castle, where she died peacefully on Thursday, and travels to the Scottish capital Edinburgh.
Following the Queen’s death, her oak coffin – draped with the Royal Standard for Scotland and a wreath of flowers – has sat in the ballroom at the late monarch’s country estate, where staff have had the chance to pay their last respects.
At 10 a.m. (5 a.m. ET), gamekeepers will carry the coffin to a waiting hearse so the beloved monarch’s coffin can begin its six-hour journey to Edinburgh and the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland.
The trip by road ordinarily takes around three hours, however, it will be driven slowly so as to allow people to witness the hearse along the route and bow their heads as it passes.
An honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland will greet the arriving hearse in Edinburgh this afternoon with a royal salute before it is transferred to the Throne Room by a military bearer party.