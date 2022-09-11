Queen begins final journey through Scotland

Police officers patrol along Royal Mile in Edinburgh, Scotland, as preparations are made for the arrival of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, on September 11. (Peter Byrne/PA Images/Getty Images)

The Queen’s coffin is currently en route to Edinburgh, where it will lie in rest and allow the Scottish public to pay their respects until Tuesday evening.

It is due to arrive in the Scottish capital around 4 p.m. (11 a.m ET). Its first destination is the Palace of Holyroodhouse where it will be greeted with an honor guard made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland who will perform a royal salute in the forecourt.

The coffin will be transferred by a military bearer party made up of the same unit to the palace’s Throne Room.

Similarly to how the coffin was placed in the ballroom at Balmoral, it rests in the Throne Room to allow the household staff to pay their final respects to the late monarch.

On Tuesday, it will proceed down the Royal Mile to St Giles’ Cathedral for a service of prayer and reflection attended by the King and Queen Consort and royal family members, as well as a congregation made up “from all areas of Scottish society,” according to a senior palace official.

Afterward, the coffin will rest there for 24 hours to allow the Scottish public to see it, in a tradition known as lying in state.