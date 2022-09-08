Queen’s doctors concerned for her health

A motorcade transporting the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) expert mission arrives at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, September 1, 2022.

Aditi Sangal
By Aditi Sangal, CNN
Updated 9:48 AM EDT, Thu September 8, 2022
Queen Elizabeth under medical supervision at request of her doctors
What we're covering

  • The Queen’s doctors are concerned for the health of the British monarch and recommend she remains under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
  • Her son Prince Charles, her grandson Prince William and other British royal family members have traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by the 96-year-old monarch’s side.
  • “The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace,” said new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, who met with the Queen on Tuesday.
Here's where Balmoral Castle is located in Scotland

A general view of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2017.
A general view of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeen, Scotland, in 2017.
(Andrew Milligan/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen always travels to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland for the summer, according to CNN’s Max Foster.

She is currently there, and the royal family members are traveling to the castle to be by her side after doctors expressed concerns over the 96-year-old’s monarch’s health.

Here’s a look at where the castle is situated in the country.

What we know about the Queen's previous health issues

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
The Queen is seen in October 2020 in Salisbury, England.
The Queen is seen in October 2020 in Salisbury, England.
(Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen has continued to conduct a wide range of engagements well into her nineties.

But she has been forced to reduce her diary significantly this year, while suffering from mobility issues.

The monarch has, over recent years, suffered a handful of episodes related to her health.

  • December 2003: The Queen had an operation to remove a torn cartilage in her left knee. It followed a similar surgery on her right knee, earlier the same year.
  • March 2013: The monarch was hospitalized to be treated for gastroenteritis, a common stomach bug.
  • May 2021: She missed the Remembrance Sunday service in central London after spraining her back.
  • October 2021: The Queen spent a night at a hospital while undergoing “preliminary investigations,” the Palace said at the time.
  • February 2022: The Queen contracted Covid-19 and suffered mild cold-like symptoms, but continued with light duties.

Since her Covid-19 diagnosis, the Queen has been forced to more regularly cancel or slim down some events.

She did not attend all of the celebrations for June’s Platinum Jubilee — marking her 70 years on the throne — and missed the state opening of Parliament the previous month due to mobility problems.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, will remain in Windsor with her children, Kensington Palace says

From CNN's Max Foster in London
Prince George, left, Prince Louis, center, and Princess Charlotte are accompanied by their parents Prince William and Catherine as they arrive at Lambrook School on September 7 in Bracknell, England.
Prince George, left, Prince Louis, center, and Princess Charlotte are accompanied by their parents Prince William and Catherine as they arrive at Lambrook School on September 7 in Bracknell, England.
(Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is traveling to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with the Queen, Kensington Palace said earlier on Thursday.

Prince Harry and Meghan are on their way to Scotland, spokesperson says

From CNN's Max Foster
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen in June in London.
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seen in June in London.
(Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Prince Harry is also traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland after being notified about the concerns around his grandmother’s health, a spokesperson for the Prince told CNN.

He is en route to Balmoral along with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex. 

The Queen’s other children are traveling to or have already arrived at Balmoral Castle, source says

From CNN's Max Foster in London
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Anne are seen together in June in London.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Anne are seen together in June in London.
(Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Queen’s other children — Prince Edward and Princess Anne — are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland or have already arrived, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are traveling to Balmoral.

The Princess Royal is already at Balmoral, having been undertaking engagements in Scotland this week, the Royal source said.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is also traveling to Balmoral, a source close to the Prince told CNN.

The Queen had postponed an important meeting on Wednesday after her doctors advised her to rest

From CNN's Max Foster in London  

Queen Elizabeth II had postponed a meeting of her Privy Council which was due to take place on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said yesterday. 

A royal source said the meeting was virtual and the Queen hadn’t been to the hospital.

The Privy Council is the formal body which advises the Queen on the exercises of the Royal Prerogative. 

During the meeting, new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss would have taken her oath and new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles.  

Scottish and Welsh first ministers express concern over reports of the Queen's health

Queen Elizabeth II receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, in June.
Queen Elizabeth II receives First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, in June.
(Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that her thoughts and wishes were with the Queen. 

“All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health,” Sturgeon said in a tweet. 

Leader of the Scottish National Party Ian Blackford also wished the Queen a “speedy recovery.” 

First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford said he was “concerned” to hear the news from Buckingham Palace, and sends “best wishes” to the Queen.

“I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales,” he said on Twitter.

UK opposition leader Keir Starmer says he is "deeply worried" over the news of the Queen's health

From CNN’s Lauren Kent in London
UK opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is seen in November 2021 in London.
UK opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer is seen in November 2021 in London.
(Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The UK opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said Thursday that he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace.

“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” Starmer said on Twitter. 

Additionally, UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey tweeted his concern for the sovereign’s health.

“The whole nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family as we all hope and pray for her full recovery,” Davey said on Twitter.

Prince William is traveling to Balmoral Castle, Kensington Palace says

From CNN's Max Foster in London

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Kensington Palace said on Thursday.

Clarence House released a statement earlier Thursday saying Prince Charles and Camilla have also traveled to Balmoral.

UK prime minister Liz Truss tweets concern for the Queen 

The Queen welcomes Liz Truss at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6.
The Queen welcomes Liz Truss at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6.
(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)

British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday tweeted her concern for the Queen.

“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”

Truss met the Queen on Tuesday to make her appointment as the new leader of the country official.

In addition, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that he was concerned by the developments.

“It is deeply concerning to hear today’s news from Buckingham Palace,” Blair said in a statement posted to Twitter.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time,” he said.

Immediate family members of Queen have been informed of concern for her health, royal source tells CNN

From CNN's Max Foster in London

Immediate family members of the Queen have been informed of the concern for her health, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.

The Royal source also dismissed rumors that the Queen had experienced a fall.

Queen's doctors are concerned for her health and recommending medical supervision, Buckingham Palace says

From CNN's Max Foster in London
Queen Elizabeth II is seen in October 2021.
Queen Elizabeth II is seen in October 2021.
(Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday about the Queen’s health.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” it said.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral” castle in Scotland, it added.