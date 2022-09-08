Queen’s doctors concerned for her health

The Queen is seen in October 2020 in Salisbury, England. (Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen has continued to conduct a wide range of engagements well into her nineties.

But she has been forced to reduce her diary significantly this year, while suffering from mobility issues.

The monarch has, over recent years, suffered a handful of episodes related to her health.

The Queen had an operation to remove a torn cartilage in her left knee. It followed a similar surgery on her right knee, earlier the same year. March 2013: The monarch was hospitalized to be treated for gastroenteritis, a common stomach bug.

The Queen spent a night at a hospital while undergoing “preliminary investigations,” the Palace said at the time. February 2022: The Queen contracted Covid-19 and suffered mild cold-like symptoms, but continued with light duties.

Since her Covid-19 diagnosis, the Queen has been forced to more regularly cancel or slim down some events.

She did not attend all of the celebrations for June’s Platinum Jubilee — marking her 70 years on the throne — and missed the state opening of Parliament the previous month due to mobility problems.