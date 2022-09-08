Queen’s doctors concerned for her health

The Queen welcomes Liz Truss at Balmoral, Scotland, where she invited the newly elected leader of the Conservative party to become Prime Minister and form a new government on September 6.
(Jane Barlow/Pool Photo via AP)
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday tweeted her concern for the Queen.
“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
Truss met the Queen on Tuesday to make her appointment as the new leader of the country official.
In addition, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that he was concerned by the developments.
“It is deeply concerning to hear today’s news from Buckingham Palace,” Blair said in a statement posted to Twitter.
“My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time,” he said.