Prince George, left, Prince Louis, center, and Princess Charlotte are accompanied by their parents Prince William and Catherine as they arrive at Lambrook School on September 7 in Bracknell, England. (Jonathan Brady/Pool/Getty Images)

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, has remained in Windsor as her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are on their first full day at their new school, Kensington Palace said in a statement.

Her husband, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is traveling to the Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be with the Queen, Kensington Palace said earlier on Thursday.