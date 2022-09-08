Prince Harry and Meghan are on their way to Scotland, spokesperson says

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Princess Anne are seen together in June in London. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

The Queen's other children — Prince Edward and Princess Anne — are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland or have already arrived, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.

The Earl and Countess of Wessex are traveling to Balmoral.

The Princess Royal is already at Balmoral, having been undertaking engagements in Scotland this week, the Royal source said.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is also traveling to Balmoral, a source close to the Prince told CNN.