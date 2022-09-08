Prince Harry and Meghan are on their way to Scotland, spokesperson says

Prince Harry is also traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland after being notified about the concerns around his grandmother's health, a spokesperson for the Prince told CNN.
He is en route to Balmoral along with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
By Aditi Sangal, CNN
From CNN's Max Foster
Prince Harry is also traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland after being notified about the concerns around his grandmother's health, a spokesperson for the Prince told CNN.
He is en route to Balmoral along with Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
From CNN's Max Foster in London
The Queen's other children — Prince Edward and Princess Anne — are traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland or have already arrived, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.
The Earl and Countess of Wessex are traveling to Balmoral.
The Princess Royal is already at Balmoral, having been undertaking engagements in Scotland this week, the Royal source said.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is also traveling to Balmoral, a source close to the Prince told CNN.
From CNN's Max Foster in London
Queen Elizabeth II had postponed a meeting of her Privy Council which was due to take place on Wednesday after being advised by doctors to rest, Buckingham Palace said yesterday.
A royal source said the meeting was virtual and the Queen hadn’t been to the hospital.
The Privy Council is the formal body which advises the Queen on the exercises of the Royal Prerogative.
During the meeting, new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss would have taken her oath and new cabinet ministers would have been sworn into their roles.
Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that her thoughts and wishes were with the Queen.
"All of us are feeling profoundly concerned at reports of Her Majesty’s health," Sturgeon said in a tweet.
Leader of the Scottish National Party Ian Blackford also wished the Queen a “speedy recovery.”
First Minister for Wales Mark Drakeford said he was “concerned” to hear the news from Buckingham Palace, and sends “best wishes” to the Queen.
“I send my best wishes to Her Majesty and her family on behalf of the people of Wales," he said on Twitter.
From CNN’s Lauren Kent in London
The UK opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer said Thursday that he was “deeply worried” by the news from Buckingham Palace.
“Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon,” Starmer said on Twitter.
Additionally, UK Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey tweeted his concern for the sovereign's health.
“The whole nation’s thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family as we all hope and pray for her full recovery,” Davey said on Twitter.
From CNN's Max Foster in London
The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, is traveling to Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Kensington Palace said on Thursday.
Clarence House released a statement earlier Thursday saying Prince Charles and Camilla have also traveled to Balmoral.
From CNN's Max Foster in London
Clarence House released a statement Thursday saying Prince Charles and Camilla have traveled to Blamoral.
“Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have travelled to Balmoral," it said.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth. He is the heir apparent to the throne of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
British Prime Minister Liz Truss Thursday tweeted her concern for the Queen.
“The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time.”
Truss met the Queen on Tuesday to make her appointment as the new leader of the country official.
In addition, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that he was concerned by the developments.
"It is deeply concerning to hear today's news from Buckingham Palace," Blair said in a statement posted to Twitter.
"My thoughts and prayers are with Her Majesty the Queen and her family at this worrying time," he said.
From CNN's Max Foster in London
Immediate family members of the Queen have been informed of the concern for her health, a royal source told CNN on Thursday.
The Royal source also dismissed rumors that the Queen had experienced a fall.