Queen Elizabeth poses for a photo with President Joe Biden during their visit to Windsor Castle in June 2021. (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her a "steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations."

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was more than a monarch. She defined an era," President Biden says in a statement.

"Today, the thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world," the Bidens wrote in the statement.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock Alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special," they said.

"We were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. All told, she met 14 American presidents. She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that 'Grief is the price we pay for love,'" the statement continued.

The Bidens said they first met the Queen in 1982 while the President traveled to the UK as part of a Senate delegation.

They said they "look forward to continuing a close friendship with The King and The Queen Consort."