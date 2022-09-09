Live Updates

The death of Queen Elizabeth II

Tara Subramaniam Andrew Raine
By Tara Subramaniam and Andrew Raine, CNN
Updated 12:39 AM EDT, Fri September 9, 2022
Watch 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II's service in 3 minutes
Chinese President Xi Jinping sends message of condolences to King Charles III

From CNN’s Steven Jiang in Beijing

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a message of condolences on Friday to King Charles III of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and extended sincere sympathies to the royal family, government and people of the UK,” Chinese state media CCTV reported.

UK department store Selfridges to close until September 10 “as a mark of respect”

From CNN’s Clare Sebastian in London

One of the United Kingdom’s oldest department stores is honoring Queen Elizabeth II by closing its stores until September 10. 

“As a mark of respect, our London, Manchester and Birmingham stores are now closed and will reopen on Saturday 10 September,” Selfridges announced on its website. 

From Brazil to France, international landmarks pay tribute to the Queen in their own way

From CNN Staff
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, Sept. 8.
(Bruna Prado/AP)
The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, Sept. 8.
(Bruna Prado/AP)

In France, the Eiffel Tower went dark; in Brazil, the Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up in the colors of the Union Jack; in Israel, an image of the flag was projected on a government building in Tel Aviv.

The Tel Aviv Municipality building is illuminated with the colors of the United Kingdom flag as a sign of solidarity to the British royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
(Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)
The Tel Aviv Municipality building is illuminated with the colors of the United Kingdom flag as a sign of solidarity to the British royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8.
(Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

See how nations around the world are reacting to the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II:

The Empire State Building is lit in honor of Queen Elizabeth II during a match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Iga Swiatek, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96.
Julia Nikhinson/AP
The Empire State Building is lit in honor of Queen Elizabeth II during a match between Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, and Iga Swiatek, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in New York. Britain's longest-reigning monarch died Thursday after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Julia Nikhinson/AP
Photos: The world reacts to the Queen's death

Asian leaders pay tribute to ‘soul of the UK’

From CNN staff
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in Tokyo on September 9 about the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
(Photo by JIJI Press / AFP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in Tokyo on September 9 about the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.
(Photo by JIJI Press / AFP)

Political leaders in Asia woke on Friday to the news of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was “deeply saddened”, noting that Britain’s longest-serving monarch “had played a significant role for world peace and prosperity”.

He said the Queen had helped strengthen ties between Britain and Japan, which is home to the world’s oldest continuous monarchy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent his “deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom”.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen extended her “deepest condolences to the British government, the people of the Commonwealth, King Charles III and the royal family,” her office said.

Tsai praised the Queen as a “backbone of global democracy”, noting she had led the British people during the second world war and more recently against the face of global authoritarianism.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, a former British colony, wrote on Facebook that the Queen’s passing was being “greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore” and called her “the very heart and soul of the UK.”

“On behalf of the Singapore government, I extend my deepest condolences,” Lee added.

Analysis: A republic that loved a Queen

From CNN's Stephen Collinson, Caitlin Hu and Shelby Rose
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Caroline Garcia of France stand on court for a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth prior to their Women's Singles Semifinal match of the 2022 US Open in New York on September 08, 2022.
(Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Caroline Garcia of France stand on court for a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth prior to their Women’s Singles Semifinal match of the 2022 US Open in New York on September 08, 2022.
(Julian Finney/Getty Images)

America turned its eyes to the old country on Thursday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. When news of her sudden decline broke, television networks broke into programing – almost as if a US President had died. In New York, the US Open tennis tournament and the United Nations held moments of silence to honor her passing. In Washington, flags on official buildings were lowered to half-staff.  

During a reign that lasted seven decades, the Queen and the royal family conjured fascination, affection and even some jealousy in a nation that broke away from the throne almost 250 years ago. 

She met 13 US Presidents, starting with a visit to Washington to see Harry Truman before she became Queen. (Her first official head-of-state meeting with a US commander-in-chief was with Dwight Eisenhower). President Joe Biden, who stopped by the British embassy in Washington on Thursday to sign a book of condolences, was the last President to hold official talks with the Queen.

In a statement, Biden sent “our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”

And amid the official rituals of remembrance, there were some smaller, but poignant gestures. In Santa Monica, California, patrons showed up at “Ye Olde King’s Head” a restaurant and gift shop, to buy memorabilia and share memories of the Queen.

Here's what the royal line of succession looks like

From CNN staff

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son, Charles, immediately became King.

Here’s what we know about the British royal family’s line of succession.

King Charles

Born: November 14, 1948

What to know: First in the line of succession, Charles was the longest serving British monarch-in-waiting; he’s been the heir apparent since the age of 3. As president of The Prince’s Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company, and president or patron of more than 400 charitable organizations, the Prince of Wales is the first royal heir to earn a university degree.

More key relatives: Diana, Princess of Wales, to whom he was married from 1981 to 1996. They had two children together: Princes William and Harry.

Diana died in 1997 following a car accident in Paris, along with boyfriend Dodi Fayed and driver Henri Paul.

In 2005, the Prince of Wales married Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge

Born: June 21, 1982

What to know: Prince William, next line to the throne after his father Charles, has achieved the highest educational degree – Masmer of Arta – of any member of the royal family. He served in the military from 2006 to 2013, participating in more than 150 helicopter search and rescue operations.

More key relatives: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, whom he married in 2011. The couple have three children together: Prince George, 9; Princess Charlotte, 7; and Prince Louis, 4.

The family live in Adelaide Cottage, a four-bedroom property in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, about 25 miles from London. The Cambridges’ London residence, Kensington Palace, will remain the family’s principal residence, however, a royal source told CNN in August.

Prince George of Cambridge

Born: July 22, 2013

What to know: When Prince George arrived, he became third in line to inherit the throne. If he becomes king after the reigns of his grandfather Prince Charles and his father Prince William, George will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror.

But for now, he’s still brushing up on his education: George currently attends Lambrook School near Windsor along with his younger sister, Charlotte and his younger brother, Louis.

View more here.

The Queen was devoted to her duties to the very end of her life

From CNN's Lauren Said-Moorhouse
The Queen is seen in October 2020.
The Queen is seen in October 2020.
(Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

It was a vow she made repeatedly throughout her record-breaking reign, most recently in a message marking the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne.

Elizabeth II may not have been born to be a monarch, but once fate had intervened, she steadfastly committed her time on earth to duty and service.

Even in the twilight years of her life, as many speculated on whether she might step back or perhaps even abdicate, she remained resolute in her devotion to her role.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept the world in 2020, the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip, retreated from London to Windsor Castle.

As in other times of crisis, the nation sought reassurance from the monarch, who evoked wartime references before firmly declaring “we will succeed.”

Keen to remain a presence in public life amid the lockdowns and social distancing measures, she pivoted like many of us did and began working from home, participating in virtual engagements and undertaking more calls.

Following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death in April 2021, she resumed her royal duties with typical steadfastness.

Her first public appearance took place a month after the death of her “strength and stay” with the State Opening of Parliament.

She tested positive for Covid-19 in February 2022, though she continued with some of her light duties despite suffering from mild cold-like symptoms.

In July, she traveled to her private Scottish home of Balmoral for the start of her traditional summer break. On Sept. 6, the Queen received former Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Balmoral Castle as he left office before she greeted Liz Truss to ask her to form a government and become prime minister. The historic audience was the first time the 96-year-old monarch carried out the key duty at her retreat in Aberdeenshire, rather than at London’s Buckingham Palace.

News of her death truly marks the end of an era for the United Kingdom, with most of its people having known no other monarch at their head.

How Queen Elizabeth II rose to the throne

From CNN's Barry Neild
(Alastair Grant/Pool/AP)

Queen Elizabeth II, who has died age 96 after the longest reign in British history, will be mourned around the globe as one of the last monarchs born to a classic age of European royalty, when kings and queens wielded genuine political power.

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary was born in 1926, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York.

But she didn’t become heir presumptive to the throne until 1937, when her father was crowned King George VI after the scandalous abdication of his older brother — events dramatized in the Oscar-winning film “The King’s Speech” and hit Netflix show “The Crown.”

Wartime freedoms

As World War II erupted, Elizabeth was quietly groomed for statehood.

While living out the Blitz on London in nearby Windsor Castle, she was privately tutored in matters of constitution by Henry Marten, an eccentric yet respected teacher who reputedly kept a pet raven in his study.

She began taking tentative steps into public life in 1940 when, aged 14, she made her first radio broadcast: a speech to children displaced by the conflict. At 16, she was made an honorary colonel of the Grenadier Guards, a British army infantry regiment.

Wartime offered her certain freedoms beyond the traditional constraints of royal life.

In 1945 she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service and spent four weeks getting her hands covered in oil and grease as she learned to drive and maintain military vehicles.

When victory was declared in Europe, a uniformed Elizabeth mingled with jubilant crowds outside Buckingham Palace.

Peacetime brought the return of Lieutenant Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, a handsome young naval officer who had, by all accounts, won her heart when she was just 13. The pair married in Westminster Abbey in 1947. Their first son, Charles, was born just over a year later.

Read the full story here.

BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are scheduled to visit Berlin, Frankfurt and the concentration camp memorial at Bergen-Belsen during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
BERLIN, GERMANY - JUNE 24: Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the state banquet in her honour at Schloss Bellevue palace on the second of the royal couple's four-day visit to Germany on June 24, 2015 in Berlin, Germany. The Queen and Prince Philip are scheduled to visit Berlin, Frankfurt and the concentration camp memorial at Bergen-Belsen during their trip, which is their first to Germany since 2004. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Elizabeth II:  The British Queen who weathered war and upheaval dies at 96

Analysis: Here's what comes next for the British monarchy

Analysis by Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

With the death of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, every detail of the next fortnight has been planned and rehearsed to the finest detail — and was even signed off by the monarch herself.

There have been regular meetings for decades between the many agencies involved, from central and local government departments to military and religious authorities and representatives of the other 14 countries where she was also head of state.

The Union Flag will be lowered on public buildings across the United Kingdom. The Royal Standard, which is the monarch’s personal flag, is never lowered because the monarch never dies.

While many of the specifics are yet to be released, here’s what we know right now.

King Charles III

Prince Charles automatically became King upon the death of his mother. He will be known as King Charles III. He is now head of state not just in the UK but in 14 other Commonwealth realms including Australia and Canada. He will also become head of the 56-member Commonwealth, although that is not a hereditary position, after his succession to the role was agreed by Commonwealth leaders at a meeting in London in 2018.

He has become head of the British Armed Forces, the judiciary and the civil service, and he is the Supreme Governor of the Church of England. He is the Fount of Honour, which means all honors, such as knighthoods, will now be given in his name.

Gun salutes and title changes

The Accession Council will meet at the 500-year-old St James’s Palace in London. The Queen’s death will be formally announced, and the new sovereign will be proclaimed.

The Garter King of Arms will read the Proclamation from the palace balcony and gun salutes will echo across the capital.

Prince William is now first in line to the throne.

There will be gun salutes across London — one round for every year of Elizabeth’s life — and a broadcast by the new King will be played out.

Funeral arrangements

As monarch, Queen Elizabeth is automatically granted a publicly funded state funeral, and details will be released in the coming days. The Queen died at Balmoral Castle, her residence in Scotland, so over the coming days arrangements will be made for her to be transported back to England.

Read a more detailed rundown of next steps here.

CNN’s David Wilkinson, Susannah Cullinane, Peter Wilkinson and Laura Smith-Spark contributed reporting to this post.

Charles is now King of the United Kingdom

From CNN staff
(Daniel Leal/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Charles immediately became King upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The Royal family referred to Charles as King in announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth. The tweet referred to Camila as the Queen Consort.

As heir apparent since the age of three, he has been the longest serving heir to the throne in British history.

Charles had already been taking on some of the Queen’s engagements this year as her health had become enough of a concern for her to cancel some of her commitments, including the State Opening of Parliament.

Both Charles and Prince William had been prioritizing the Queen’s diary over theirs. Both of them had been activated as Counsellors of State, where the Queen delegates her sovereign power for specific purposes, and they were obligated to be even more available for those duties.

"God save the King": Current and former prime ministers remember the Queen and honor new era

From CNN's Rob Picheta

In an address on Thursday, Prime Minister Liz Truss Truss said the death of the Queen “is a huge shock to the nation and to the world.”

She called on Britons to “come together” to support Charles, the United Kingdom’s new King.

“In the difficult days ahead, we will come together with our friends across the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world, to celebrate her extraordinary lifetime of service,” Truss said.

“It is a day of great loss, but Queen Elizabeth II leaves a great legacy,” she said. “Today the Crown passes, as it has done for more than a thousand years, to our new monarch, our new head of state: his majesty, King Charles III,” Truss added.

Truss concluded her speech outside Downing Street with a call to unite behind Charles.

“With the passing of the second Elizabethan age, we usher in a new era in the magnificent history of our great country. Exactly as her majesty would have wished: by saying the words, ‘God save the King,’” she said.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a statement following the announcement that Queen Elizabeth II had died on Thursday, saying it’s the “country’s saddest day.”

“In the hearts of every one of us there is an ache at the passing of our Queen, a deep and personal sense of loss — far more intense, perhaps, than we expected,” he wrote.

Read the tweet:

Bidens mourn passing of Queen, saying she "defined an era"

From CNN's Sam Fossum
Queen Elizabeth poses for a photo with President Joe Biden during their visit to Windsor Castle in June 2021.
Queen Elizabeth poses for a photo with President Joe Biden during their visit to Windsor Castle in June 2021.

US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a statement on Thursday on the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calling her a “steadying presence and a source of comfort and pride for generations.”

“The thoughts and prayers of people all across the United States are with the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in their grief. We send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world,” the Bidens wrote in the statement. 

“Queen Elizabeth II was a stateswoman of unmatched dignity and constancy who deepened the bedrock alliance between the United Kingdom and the United States. She helped make our relationship special,” they said. 

“We were honored that she extended her hospitality to us in June 2021 during our first overseas trip as President and First Lady, where she charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. … She helped Americans commemorate both the anniversary of the founding of Jamestown and the bicentennial of our independence. And she stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that ‘Grief is the price we pay for love,’” the statement continued.

The Bidens said they first met the Queen in 1982 while the President traveled to the UK as part of a Senate delegation.

They said they “look forward to continuing a close friendship with the King and the Queen Consort.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also offered their condolences on the Queen’s passing.

“Queen Elizabeth II lived an incredible life of service and had a profound impact on countless lives and historic events. We send our condolences to the Royal Family and join the people of the United Kingdom and all those around the world who mourn her loss,” the vice president’s and second gentleman’s Twitter accounts tweeted.

