BREAKING: King Charles III leaves Balmoral ahead of his first address to the nation

The government of the United Kingdom has advised there is "no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues" during the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

"This is at the discretion of individual organisations," stated the guidance released by the Cabinet Office on Friday. "As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral."

"If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions," it added.

A period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has now started and will continue until the end of the day of the State Funeral, the Cabinet Office said. The date for the Queen's funeral has not yet been confirmed, according to a Buckingham Palace statement released earlier on Friday.

Football fixtures went ahead in the UK on Thursday evening, with moments of silence held beforehand.

"As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands."

The Cabinet Office guidance also noted that public museums, galleries, and similar venues are not obliged to close, but may choose to on the day of the Queen's State Funeral.

"As with other organisations, these institutions may wish to display or share images of previous Royal visits, particularly if they are one of Her Majesty’s patronages," the guidance said.