BREAKING: King Charles III leaves Balmoral ahead of his first address to the nation

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have left Balmoral Castle in Scotland en route to London.
The new monarch will make an address to the nation later on Friday.
By Tara Subramaniam, Andrew Raine, Rob Picheta and Ed Upright, CNN
From CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Kent in London
The government of the United Kingdom has advised there is "no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures, or close entertainment venues" during the period of national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
"This is at the discretion of individual organisations," stated the guidance released by the Cabinet Office on Friday. "As a mark of respect, organisations might wish to consider cancelling or postponing events or closing venues on the day of the State Funeral."
"If sporting fixtures or events are planned for the day of the State Funeral, organisations may want to adjust the event timings so they do not clash with the timings of the funeral service and associated processions," it added.
A period of national mourning for Queen Elizabeth II has now started and will continue until the end of the day of the State Funeral, the Cabinet Office said. The date for the Queen's funeral has not yet been confirmed, according to a Buckingham Palace statement released earlier on Friday.
Football fixtures went ahead in the UK on Thursday evening, with moments of silence held beforehand.
"As a mark of respect, and in keeping with the tone of National Mourning, organisers may wish to hold a period of silence and/or play the National Anthem at the start of events or sporting fixtures, and players may wish to wear black armbands."
The Cabinet Office guidance also noted that public museums, galleries, and similar venues are not obliged to close, but may choose to on the day of the Queen's State Funeral.
"As with other organisations, these institutions may wish to display or share images of previous Royal visits, particularly if they are one of Her Majesty’s patronages," the guidance said.
From CNN’s Richard Allen Greene
More than 8 out of 10 people (86%) in England and Wales have never known a monarch other than Queen Elizabeth II, CNN analysis of 2021 census data shows.
Census figures from the Office for National Statistics show about 8.1 million people – out of England and Wales’s population of 59.6 million people – are aged 70 or above.
Queen Elizabeth's reign, the longest ever for a British monarch, began in February 1952.
Prince Harry arrived at Aberdeen airport on Friday morning where he was escorted onto a commercial British Airways flight to London's Heathrow Airport, the UK's PA Media news agency reported.
He was seen walking across the tarmac with a backpack over his shoulder, talking to a staff member wearing a hi-vis jacket. At one point, Harry placed his hand on the back of the woman.
The plane believed to be carrying Harry is en route to London, expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m. (6:30 a.m. ET).
Harry traveled to Balmoral Castle on Thursday evening, arriving shortly after the Queen's death was announced. He made his way to the estate separately from other members, who boarded an RAF flight from London earlier.
Harry lives in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but the couple happened to be in the UK this week for a series of events.
From CNN's Rob Picheta and Toby Hancock
Images of the Queen at various stages of her long reign adorn the front pages of all of Britain's major newspapers on Friday.
The Times was one of a handful of papers to use an image from the Queen's coronation. It ran the headline "A Life in Service," and like its competitors dedicated several pages to cover her death.
The Mirror instead showed a profile of the Queen later in life, in front of a black background. Its headline read simply: "Thank you."
The Mirror joined a number of other tabloids in removing the color from its masthead.
The Daily Express tabloid told readers: "Our beloved Queen is dead." It used the same image that the Royal Family did when it announced her death on its social media accounts.
And the Daily Mail, using an image of a young Queen staring directly into a camera, said "Our hearts are broken."
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Friday morning marked the dawn of a new era in the United Kingdom and around the Commonwealth.
Charles — the country's longest-serving heir apparent, whom Brits had grown so accustomed to viewing in the shadow of his enduring mother — has begun his reign as King. He will soon travel to London and introduce himself to the world as the new monarch.
Meanwhile, there will be a series of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign began in the aftermath of World War II and spanned seven decades.
Here’s what we’re expecting on Friday.
From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris
Queen Elizabeth II’s life was full and she never lost hope, even in bad moments, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the BBC on Friday.
“I obviously spoke to her after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and spent some time with her, and there was just a solidity of hope in her life,” Welby said.
Losing the Queen is an “enormous shift” for many in the United Kingdom and around the world, according to Welby.
“A part of our lives we've taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there,” he said.
“I think many people will be finding that sense of not just grief, but also uncertainty and to some extent a wondering about what is permanent,” he added.
The archbishop of Canterbury is the principal leader of the Church of England, of which the British Monarch is the head.
King Charles III has asked for a period of Royal Mourning to be observed from Friday until seven days after the Queen's funeral, according to a Buckingham Palace statement, which added that the date of the funeral will be confirmed "in due course."
Royal Residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, according to the Palace.
Royal Mourning is a separate process to National Mourning, which also began on Friday.
The period of Royal Mourning will be observed by "Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties," according to Buckingham Palace's statement.
From CNN's Robert North
Trade unions in the UK have suspended strike action following the death of Queen Elizabeth.
The RMT, which represents rail and transport workers, said it would not be going on strike on Sept. 15 and 17. Its General Secretary Mick Lynch said “RMT joins the whole nation in paying its respects to Queen Elizabeth. We express our deepest condolences to her family, friends and the country.”
The CWU, which represents postal workers, has also called off strike action due to take place Friday. It tweeted that it called off the action “following the very sad news of the passing of the Queen and out of respect for her service to the country and her family.”