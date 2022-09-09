World
The death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Tara Subramaniam and Andrew Raine, CNN

Updated 6:55 a.m. ET, September 9, 2022
1 hr 28 min ago

King Charles III will soon return to London. Here’s what’s happening today

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London

King Charles III attends the Braemar Highland Gathering at The Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park on September 3, in Braemar, Scotland. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Friday morning marked the dawn of a new era in the United Kingdom and around the Commonwealth.  

Charles — the country's longest-serving heir apparent, whom Brits had grown so accustomed to viewing in the shadow of his enduring mother — has begun his reign as King. He will soon travel to London and introduce himself to the world as the new monarch.

Meanwhile, there will be a series of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign began in the aftermath of World War II and spanned seven decades.

Here’s what we’re expecting on Friday.

  • King Charles III arrives in London: The King spent Thursday night at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where his mother died peacefully at the age of 96. On Friday, he heads to the British capital and will make his first appearance in his new role. 
  • Monarch holds audience with Liz Truss: Charles III will meet for the first time with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom the late Queen appointed to the role on Tuesday in her final official act. 
  • Churches toll bells for the Queen: At 12 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), all churches across the UK are expected to ring their bells for a full hour to pay tribute to the late sovereign. Bells will toll at St. Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey in London, in Windsor, and at cathedrals in the capitals of the other UK nations, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
  • Lawmakers pay tribute: Also at 12 p.m. local time, MPs in the House of Commons will begin an entire day of tributes to the Queen in Parliament. It will give both senior and little-known lawmakers an opportunity to share their experiences with the Queen and reflect on her rule.
  • Royal gun salutes: At 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET), a gun salute will take place in royal parks and properties around the UK, including London’s Hyde Park and outside Buckingham Palace in Green Park. There will be 96 rounds, one for each year of the Queen's life.
  • King Charles III address: Later in the day, the new monarch will make his first address to a mourning nation and pay his own tribute to his late mother.
  • Service at St. Paul’s: An Evening Service of Prayer and Reflection will take place in London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral.
1 hr 45 min ago

Archbishop of Canterbury says there was “a solidity of hope” in Queen Elizabeth II’s life

From CNN’s Xiaofei Xu in Paris

Queen Elizabeth II’s life was full and she never lost hope, even in bad moments, the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby told the BBC on Friday.

“I obviously spoke to her after the death of the Duke of Edinburgh and spent some time with her, and there was just a solidity of hope in her life,” Welby said.

Losing the Queen is an “enormous shift” for many in the United Kingdom and around the world, according to Welby.

“A part of our lives we've taken for granted as being permanent is no longer there,” he said.

“I think many people will be finding that sense of not just grief, but also uncertainty and to some extent a wondering about what is permanent,” he added.

The archbishop of Canterbury is the principal leader of the Church of England, of which the British Monarch is the head.

2 hr 4 min ago

King Charles III requests lengthy period of Royal Mourning for the Queen

Windsor Castle shortly after the announcement by Buckingham Palace of the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Mark Kerrison/In Pictures/Getty Images)

King Charles III has asked for a period of Royal Mourning to be observed from Friday until seven days after the Queen's funeral, according to a Buckingham Palace statement, which added that the date of the funeral will be confirmed "in due course." 

Royal Residences will close until after the Queen’s funeral, according to the Palace.

Royal Mourning is a separate process to National Mourning, which also began on Friday.

The period of Royal Mourning will be observed by "Members of the Royal Family, Royal Household staff and Representatives of the Royal Household on official duties, together with troops committed to Ceremonial Duties," according to Buckingham Palace's statement.

3 hr 56 min ago

“Grief is the price we pay for love": Australia’s PM echoes Queen's words as people line up to sign condolence book

From CNN's Angus Watson

Australia's Speaker Milton Dick, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and President Sue Lines sign the condolence book following the death of Queen Elizabeth at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, on September 9. (Mick Tsikas/Reuters)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed the words Queen Elizabeth II used more than 20 years ago to comfort New York following the September 11 terrorist attacks as he paid tribute on Friday to the British monarch following her death.

There is comfort to be found in her majesty’s own words, ‘grief is the price we pay for love,’" Albanese said in an early morning televised address. “This is a loss we feel deeply in Australia. Queen Elizabeth II is the only reigning monarch most of us have known and the only one to ever visit Australia.”

Albanese noted the Queen had visited Australia 16 times during her reign, traveling to every state and territory in the country.

CNN spoke with some of the Australians who showed up to sign a condolence book at a church in Sydney.

Dozens were waiting at any one time and the line extended out the door of the church.

Chase Griffiths, who served in the Australian navy for more than seven years, said “hearing the news this morning was quite devastating.”

“It can’t be denied that there’s some kind of sentiment toward the Queen,” regardless of people’s feelings on the monarchy itself, he said, referring to a long-running debate over whether the country should become a republic.

Oliver Addis said the Queen was somebody “who put others before herself, fundamentally. She put her job as the Queen, and all that that represented, ahead of her personal wishes.” 

“I think the trouble with our leaders today is so many of them put themselves and their personal wishes ahead of those of the nation,” he said.  

“I take my hat off to her.” 

Kylie Riddle said she planned to write “God Bless the Queen” in the condolence book, adding that the Queen will “be missed.” 

She’s always been part of Australia,” Riddle said. 
3 hr 35 min ago

Chinese leader Xi Jinping sends message of condolences to King Charles III

From CNN’s Steven Jiang in Beijing and Larry Register

Chinese leader Xi Jinping sent a message of condolence on Friday to King Charles III of the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

"On behalf of the Chinese government, the Chinese people and himself, Xi expressed deep condolences over the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, and extended sincere sympathies to the royal family, government and people of the UK," Chinese state media CCTV reported.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, in his message Xi emphasized the importance of "the development of China-UK relations."

"Taking advantage of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of ambassador-level diplomatic relations between China and the UK, I am willing to work with King Charles to promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties to benefit our two countries and two peoples," CCTV reported Xi said.

In his message, Xi said, as the UK's longest-reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth won praise and admiration widely. She was the first British monarch to visit China and her death was a huge loss for the people of UK, he said, according to CCTV.

Some context: In 1986 Queen Elizabeth II visited China with stops in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, Kunming and Guangzhou. She became the first, and so far only British monarch to set foot in mainland China.

She toured various Chinese landmarks, including the Great Wall, the Forbidden City and the Terracotta Warriors. 

Her visit came some two years after the two governments signed a joint declaration, paving the way for former British colony Hong Kong’s return to China. 

Among the Chinese leaders the Queen met in Beijing was then-paramount leader Deng Xiaoping. 

6 hr 23 min ago

UK department store Selfridges to close until September 10 “as a mark of respect”

From CNN’s Clare Sebastian in London

One of the United Kingdom’s oldest department stores is honoring Queen Elizabeth II by closing its stores until September 10. 

"As a mark of respect, our London, Manchester and Birmingham stores are now closed and will reopen on Saturday 10 September," Selfridges announced on its website. 

6 hr 19 min ago

From Brazil to France, international landmarks pay tribute to the Queen in their own way

From CNN Staff

The Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in red, blue and white, the colors of the flag of The United Kingdom, as a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II on her passing, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on Thursday, Sept. 8. (Bruna Prado/AP)

In France, the Eiffel Tower went dark; in Brazil, the Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up in the colors of the Union Jack; in Israel, an image of the flag was projected on a government building in Tel Aviv.

The Tel Aviv Municipality building is illuminated with the colors of the United Kingdom flag as a sign of solidarity to the British royal family following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. (Jack Guez/AFP/Getty Images)

See how nations around the world are reacting to the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II:

3 hr 34 min ago

Asian leaders pay tribute to "soul of the UK"

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks to reporters in Tokyo on September 9 about the death of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Photo by JIJI Press / AFP)

Political leaders in Asia woke on Friday to the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was “deeply saddened”, noting that Britain’s longest-serving monarch “had played a significant role for world peace and prosperity”.

The passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, who has led Britain through a tumultuous global period, is not just a major loss for the citizens of the United Kingdom but for the international community,” Kishida told reporters in Tokyo on Friday.

He said the Queen had helped strengthen ties between Britain and Japan, which is home to the world’s oldest continuous monarchy.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol sent his “deepest condolences to the people of the United Kingdom”.

[The Queen] had a strong belief in the cause of human freedom and left great legacies of dignity. Her kind heart and good deeds will remain in our memories.”

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen extended her “deepest condolences to the British government, the people of the Commonwealth, King Charles III and the royal family," her office said.

Tsai praised the Queen as a “backbone of global democracy”, noting she had led the British people during the second world war and more recently against the face of global authoritarianism.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of Singapore, a former British colony, wrote on Facebook that the Queen's passing was being "greatly mourned by everyone in Singapore" and called her "the very heart and soul of the UK."

"On behalf of the Singapore government, I extend my deepest condolences," Lee added.

Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee issued a statement expressing his sadness at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. The Queen visited Hong Kong twice while the city was a British territory. Her son, now King Charles III, attended the Hong Kong handover ceremony in 1997. 

"On behalf of the people and the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, it is with great sadness that I express our profound condolences on the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom," Lee said, according to a HK government statement Friday. 

Chinese officials also expressed condolences with top leader Xi Jinping sending a message to King Charles III and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sending a message to UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, Chinese state media CCTV reported.

7 hr ago

Analysis: A republic that loved a Queen

From CNN's Stephen Collinson, Caitlin Hu and Shelby Rose

Ons Jabeur of Tunisia and Caroline Garcia of France stand on court for a moment of silence for Queen Elizabeth prior to their Women’s Singles Semifinal match of the 2022 US Open in New York on September 08, 2022. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

America turned its eyes to the old country on Thursday, after the death of Queen Elizabeth II. When news of her sudden decline broke, television networks broke into programing -- almost as if a US President had died. In New York, the US Open tennis tournament and the United Nations held moments of silence to honor her passing. In Washington, flags on official buildings were lowered to half-staff.  

During a reign that lasted seven decades, the Queen and the royal family conjured fascination, affection and even some jealousy in a nation that broke away from the throne almost 250 years ago. 

She met 13 US Presidents, starting with a visit to Washington to see Harry Truman before she became Queen. (Her first official head-of-state meeting with a US commander-in-chief was with Dwight Eisenhower). President Joe Biden, who stopped by the British embassy in Washington on Thursday to sign a book of condolences, was the last President to hold official talks with the Queen.

In a statement, Biden sent "our deepest condolences to the Royal Family, who are not only mourning their Queen, but their dear mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world."

And amid the official rituals of remembrance, there were some smaller, but poignant gestures. In Santa Monica, California, patrons showed up at "Ye Olde King's Head" a restaurant and gift shop, to buy memorabilia and share memories of the Queen.