King Charles III will soon return to London. Here’s what’s happening today

Friday morning marked the dawn of a new era in the United Kingdom and around the Commonwealth.
Charles — the country's longest-serving heir apparent, whom Brits had grown so accustomed to viewing in the shadow of his enduring mother — has begun his reign as King. He will soon travel to London and introduce himself to the world as the new monarch.
Meanwhile, there will be a series of tributes to Queen Elizabeth II, whose reign began in the aftermath of World War II and spanned seven decades.
Here’s what we’re expecting on Friday.
- King Charles III arrives in London: The King spent Thursday night at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where his mother died peacefully at the age of 96. On Friday, he heads to the British capital and will make his first appearance in his new role.
- Monarch holds audience with Liz Truss: Charles III will meet for the first time with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, whom the late Queen appointed to the role on Tuesday in her final official act.
- Churches toll bells for the Queen: At 12 p.m. local time (7 a.m. ET), all churches across the UK are expected to ring their bells for a full hour to pay tribute to the late sovereign. Bells will toll at St. Paul’s Cathedral and Westminster Abbey in London, in Windsor, and at cathedrals in the capitals of the other UK nations, Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast.
- Lawmakers pay tribute: Also at 12 p.m. local time, MPs in the House of Commons will begin an entire day of tributes to the Queen in Parliament. It will give both senior and little-known lawmakers an opportunity to share their experiences with the Queen and reflect on her rule.
- Royal gun salutes: At 1 p.m. local time (8 a.m. ET), a gun salute will take place in royal parks and properties around the UK, including London’s Hyde Park and outside Buckingham Palace in Green Park. There will be 96 rounds, one for each year of the Queen's life.
- King Charles III address: Later in the day, the new monarch will make his first address to a mourning nation and pay his own tribute to his late mother.
- Service at St. Paul’s: An Evening Service of Prayer and Reflection will take place in London’s St. Paul’s Cathedral.