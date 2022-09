King Charles III speaks with Prime Minister Liz Truss during their first meeting at Buckingham Palace on Friday. (Yui Mok/Pool photo via AP)

King Charles described the death of his mother as the moment he had been “dreading” during an audience with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Friday.

His comments were picked up on camera as he shook hands and posed for photos with Truss at Buckingham Palace.

"The moment I've been dreading, as I know a lot of people have," the King was overheard telling Truss.