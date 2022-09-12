World
1 hr ago

Queen's coffin emerges from Palace of Holyroodhouse in Scotland's capital

From CNN's Max Foster

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin has emerged from the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, ahead of the procession that will take it to St. Giles' Cathedral for a service.

A royal salute has been given, and a rendition of God Save the King is underway.

That short journey will begin shortly.

1 hr 45 min ago

The UK is invited to observe one-minute silence on eve of Queen's funeral, PM's spokesperson says

From CNN's Alex Hardie

Flowers and tributes are left outside Windsor Castle on Monday.
Flowers and tributes are left outside Windsor Castle on Monday. (Carl Court/Getty Images)

The UK public is being invited to observe a one-minute silence at 8 p.m. [local time] on Sunday Sept. 18, Prime Minister Liz Truss’ spokesperson said Monday.

The minute’s silence will be held the evening before Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral for a national moment of reflection, according to the prime minister’s spokesperson. 

2 hr 10 min ago

King Charles III and Queen Consort arrive at Palace of Holyroodhouse for Ceremony of the Keys

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad in London

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are driven away from Edinburgh airport on Monday.
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort are driven away from Edinburgh airport on Monday. (Owen Humphreys/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, have arrived at Palace of Holyroodhouse, the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland where Queen Elizabeth is lying at rest.

He is currently greeting members of the public standing behind barriers.

The King will then attend the Ceremony of the Keys.

The monarch is traditionally welcomed to the city of Edinburgh, “[his] ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland,” by the Lord Provost of the City of Edinburgh, Robert Aldridge – the City’s civic head. He will offer Charles the keys to the city, according to the website of the British monarchy.

A view of The Keys of the City of Edinburgh which will be offered to King Charles III during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday.
A view of The Keys of the City of Edinburgh which will be offered to King Charles III during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Monday. (Peter Byrne/Pool Photo via AP)

The gesture of offering the keys is purely ceremonial, and the King is expected to decline them, with the words: "I return these keys, being perfectly convinced that they cannot be placed in better hands than those of the Lord Provost and Councillors of my good City of Edinburgh."

The King will later walk behind the Queen's coffin as it moves in procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral.

2 hr 59 min ago

King Charles III lands in Scotland

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, have now landed in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The King will later walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin in a procession from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

They departed from the RAF Northolt airbase in west London earlier aboard a G-LEGC Embraer Legacy 600 jet.

3 hr 21 min ago

Cloud of colonialism hangs over Queen Elizabeth’s legacy in Africa

From CNN's Stephanie Busari

Queen Elizabeth inspects men of the Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, at Kaduna Airport in Nigeria during her Commonwealth tour in 1956.
Queen Elizabeth inspects men of the Queen's Own Nigeria Regiment, Royal West African Frontier Force, at Kaduna Airport in Nigeria during her Commonwealth tour in 1956. (Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has prompted an outpouring of reflection and reaction online. But not all was grief – some young Africans instead are sharing images and stories of their own elders, who endured a brutal period of British colonial history during the Queen’s long reign.

“I cannot mourn,” one wrote on Twitter, posting an image of what she said was her grandmother’s “movement pass” – a colonial document which prevented free travel for Kenyans under British rule in the east African country.

Another wrote that her grandmother “used to narrate to us how they were beaten & how their husbands were taken away from them & left to look after their kids,” during colonial times. “May we never forget them. They are our heroes,” she added.

Their refusal to mourn highlights the complexity of the legacy of the Queen, who despite widespread popularity was also seen as a symbol of oppression in parts of the world where the British Empire once extended.

Kenya, which had been under British rule since 1895, was named an official colony in 1920 and remained that way until it won independence in 1963. Among the worst atrocities under British rule occurred during the Mau Mau uprising, which started in 1952 – the year Queen Elizabeth took the throne.

Africa’s memory of the Queen cannot be separated from that colonial past, professor of communication Farooq Kperogi at Kennesaw State University told CNN.

Read the full article here.

3 hr 50 min ago

How the Queen stayed relevant and transformed the monarchy

Analysis by CNN's Max Foster

“I declare before you all that my whole life whether it be long or short shall be devoted to your service and the service of our great imperial family to which we all belong.”

This line, delivered on Elizabeth II’s 21st birthday, defines her career like few others. Within five years, she would be Queen – and she’d go on to be the longest serving monarch in British history.

Elizabeth II dedicated herself to lifelong service. This explains why she never abdicated, even as many of her younger contemporaries did. Between February 2013 and June 19, 2014, four European monarchs stepped down: Pope Benedict XVI of Vatican City; Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands; King Albert II of Belgium; and King Juan Carlos I of Spain.

Elizabeth, a devout Christian who rarely missed a Sunday at church, resisted the exodus because of the promise she made not just to her subjects but to God. There’s a clue to that at the end of her 21st birthday speech: “I shall not have strength to carry out this resolution alone unless you join in it with me, as I now invite you to do: I know that your support will be unfailingly given. God help me to make good my vow, and God bless all of you who are willing to share in it.”

Even when her husband, Prince Philip, retired in 2017, Elizabeth continued public engagements and brought in other members of the family to accompany her as needed. Just days after Philip’s death in 2021, she resumed official duties with the appointment of new ambassadors to the UK.

Elizabeth understood the power of the media from an early age, and harnessing it was to become another key theme of her reign. That speech on her 21st birthday was recorded not just for radio but also for the emerging medium of television. At her coronation in 1953, she personally requested that cameras be allowed in to Westminster Abbey to broadcast the ceremony live.

People famously went out to buy television sets so they could watch. It was a sacrosanct moment the public had never before been able to witness; they remembered where they were and who they watched with. The Queen had inadvertently invented event television. All she wanted was for as many people as possible to feel part of it.

A phrase often attributed to Elizabeth was that “you have to be seen to be believed.” She understood that it wasn’t enough to go out in public, but she had to be seen there. Television gave her a bigger audience and when color was introduced, she wore brighter shades so she would stand out.

Read more about the modernizing monarch here:

4 hr 7 min ago

Charles and Camilla to fly to Scotland

From CNN’s Arnaud Siad in London

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla have arrived at the RAF Northolt airbase in west London, and will soon fly to Edinburgh, Scotland.

There, the King will walk behind the Queen's coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St. Giles' Cathedral in the Scottish capital.

Charles will later meet with Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon before he attends Scottish Parliament to receive a motion of condolence.

4 hr 17 min ago

Queen's corgis to live with the Duke and Duchess of York

From CNN's Max Foster and Niamh Kennedy

Queen Elizabeth is joined by her "dorgi" called Candy as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in February.
Queen Elizabeth is joined by her "dorgi" called Candy as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in February. (Steve Parsons/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen's corgis will live with the Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, a source close to the Duke of York told CNN on Sunday.

The pair, who divorced in 1996, both reside at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate.

The source told CNN that Sarah, Duchess of York bonded with the late Queen over a shared love of dog walking and horse riding.

Even after her divorce from Andrew, Sarah continued her friendship with the Queen by walking dogs through the Windsor estate, the source added.

Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on June 21, 2019.
Duke and Duchess of York, Andrew and Sarah, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England on June 21, 2019. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

In addition to her two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, the Queen is reported to have left behind an older, mixed breed "dorgi" called Candy and a cocker spaniel named Lissy.

See pictures of the Queen's corgis here:

4 hr 38 min ago

I will continue my mother's pledge of service, Charles tells Parliament

(Henry Nicholls/Pool/Reuters)
(Henry Nicholls/Pool/Reuters)

In his first address to Parliament, Charles has vowed to continue the Queen's "dedicated service" to her people.

"The great bell of Big Ben, one of the most powerful symbols of our nation throughout the world, and housed within the Elizabeth Tower also named for my Mother’s jubilee, will mark the passage of the late Queen’s progress from Buckingham Palace to this Parliament on Wednesday," Charles said in Westminster Hall. The Queen will lie in state for four days in the hall from Wednesday until her funeral next Monday. 

"We gather today in remembrance of the remarkable span of the Queen’s dedicated service to her nations and people," the King said.

"While very young her late Majesty pledged herself to serve her country and her people.

"This vow she kept with unsurpassed devotion. She set an example of selfless duty which, with God’s help and your councils, I am resolved faithfully to follow," Charles said.

As he concluded his short speech, a rendition of God Save the King, the British national anthem, was played.

Watch the address here: