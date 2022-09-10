King Charles III to be proclaimed as monarch following Queen Elizabeth’s death

King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, on Friday, September 9. (Yui Mok/Pool/AP)

King Charles III delivered his first public address as the new British monarch on Friday, just a day after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He paid tribute to the Queen, saying she had “a life well lived”:

“In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations.”

The speech was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace earlier on Friday. Sitting behind a desk, with a picture of his mother displayed prominently to his left, Charles promised he would continue in her footsteps and serve his people:

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

He addressed his family, including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. He also said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” And he announced that his son William would be given the title Prince of Wales:

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

The King also noted in his speech that the UK now is much different than it was 70 years ago, and said he is devoted to his duty to the nation, as his mother was:

“We have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of realms — of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud — have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.”

He ended on a personal note, with another message to the late Queen:

“To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey, I want simply to say this: Thank you.”