King Charles III to be proclaimed as monarch following Queen Elizabeth’s death

By Amy Woodyatt and Ed Upright, CNN
Updated 5:04 AM EDT, Sat September 10, 2022
  • King Charles III is being formally proclaimed as the UK’s new monarch today. He honored his mother’s “life well lived” and renewed her “promise of lifelong service” in his first address on Friday.
  • The King, who ascended to the throne Thursday after Queen Elizabeth II’s death, named his eldest son William as Prince of Wales.
  • The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in from around the world. Details for her funeral are expected to be released soon.
Ceremony to proclaim King Charles II has started

The Accession Council ceremony in London’s St. James’s Palace that will officially proclaim Charles as King Charles III has now begun.

King Charles III will hold audiences with political and religious leaders on Saturday

From CNN's David Wilkinson

King Charles III is expected to hold audiences in Buckingham Palace with religious leaders and political leaders, including the British Prime Minister, on Saturday afternoon, according to a Palace statement.

The King will hold receive the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Westminster, Buckingham Palace said. He will also receive the Prime Minister and Members of the Cabinet, as well as leaders of opposition political parties.

The new King will be officially proclaimed monarch earlier in the day, at the Accession Council at 10 a.m. in London (5 a.m. ET). The ceremony is set to take place in the state apartments of St. James’s Palace in the British capital and attended by Privy Councilors.

Watch the first speech from King Charles III as the new British monarch

King Charles III on Friday delivered his first televised address to the nation as sovereign following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

You can read his full remarks here.

Here is a video of his full speech:

Charles will formally be declared King today. Here's how it will happen.

King Charles III waves outside Buckingham Palace, on September 9.
King Charles III waves outside Buckingham Palace, on September 9.
(Henry Nicholls/Reuters)

King Charles III delivered his first public address as the new British monarch on Friday, just a day after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The new King will be formally proclaimed on Saturday. Here’s what we’re expecting to happen throughout the day.

Charles proclaimed King: The new King will be officially proclaimed monarch at the Accession Council at 10 a.m. in London (5 a.m. ET). The ceremony is set to take place in the state apartments of St. James’s Palace in the British capital and attended by Privy Councilors.

Proclamation: An hour later, a Principal Proclamation will be read at 11 a.m. local from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St. James’ Palace. 

“The Proclamation will be read by Garter King of Arms, accompanied by the Earl Marshal, other Officers of Arms and the Serjeants at Arms. This is the first public reading of the Proclamation,” Buckingham Palace said in a statement.

Royal gun salutes: Also at 11 a.m. local, gun salutes will take place throughout the country, at Edinburgh Castle, Cardiff Castle, Hillsborough Castle, the Tower of London and in Hyde Park.

Second Proclamation: A Second Proclamation will be read at London’s Royal Exchange at 12 p.m. local. Further proclamations will be read out in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales at 12 p.m local on Sunday.  

What else is expected to happen: King Charles III will also hold an audience with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Cabinet on Saturday, Downing Street said in a statement. 

It will be Truss’ second audience with Charles following her audience at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

The Queen's loyal corgi companions will be cared for

From CNN's Toyin Owoseje
Queen Elizabeth II sits alongside one of her corgis in 1970.
Queen Elizabeth II sits alongside one of her corgis in 1970.
(Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

When Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, died on Thursday at the age of 96, she left behind not just her nation and family members but a gaggle of canine companions.

Throughout her long life, she was regularly photographed with a Welsh corgi at her feet – a dog breed that became synonymous with the monarch.

At the time of her passing, Queen Elizabeth is reported to have had four dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club, she had two Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, as well as an older, mixed-breed “dorgi” called Candy. A cocker spaniel, Lissy, reportedly joined the gang in January this year.

The Queen was often credited with creating the dorgi breed when her corgi mated with a dachshund owned by her sister, Princess Margaret.

Joe Little, a royal biographer and managing editor of Majesty magazine, told CNN he believes the dogs will be cared for by royal staff before being adopted by Princess Anne and Prince Andrew.

“Princess Anne has had corgis of her own in the past,” he explained. “The two most recent additions came from the Duke of York and his daughters, so perhaps they could go to him. It’s unlikely that they’ll be split up.”

Key lines from the King's first speech as monarch

From CNN's Ivana Kottasová
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, on Friday, September 9.
King Charles III delivers his address to the nation and the Commonwealth from Buckingham Palace, on Friday, September 9.
(Yui Mok/Pool/AP)

King Charles III delivered his first public address as the new British monarch on Friday, just a day after ascending to the throne following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

He paid tribute to the Queen, saying she had “a life well lived”:

“In her life of service, we saw that abiding love of tradition together with that fearless embrace of progress which makes us great as nations.”

The speech was pre-recorded at Buckingham Palace earlier on Friday. Sitting behind a desk, with a picture of his mother displayed prominently to his left, Charles promised he would continue in her footsteps and serve his people:

“As the Queen herself did with such unswerving devotion, I too now solemnly pledge myself, throughout the remaining time God grants me, to uphold the Constitutional principles at the heart of our nation.”

He addressed his family, including his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort. He also said he wanted to “express my love for Harry and Meghan as they continue to build their lives overseas.” And he announced that his son William would be given the title Prince of Wales:

“With Catherine beside him, our new Prince and Princess of Wales will, I know, continue to inspire and lead our national conversations, helping to bring the marginal to the center ground where vital help can be given.”

The King also noted in his speech that the UK now is much different than it was 70 years ago, and said he is devoted to his duty to the nation, as his mother was:

“We have seen our society become one of many cultures and many faiths. The institutions of the state have changed in turn. But, through all changes and challenges, our nation and the wider family of realms — of whose talents, traditions and achievements I am so inexpressibly proud — have prospered and flourished. Our values have remained, and must remain, constant.”

He ended on a personal note, with another message to the late Queen:

“To my darling mama, as you begin your last great journey, I want simply to say this: Thank you.”

Here are the answers to your questions about the Queen's funeral and what comes next

From CNN's David Wilkinson and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
Visitors leave floral tributes outside Windsor Castle on September 9.
Visitors leave floral tributes outside Windsor Castle on September 9.
(Mark Kerrison/In Pictures/Getty Images)

As a new era dawns in Britain, arrangements for a final farewell to Queen Elizabeth II are underway. Her son, King Charles III, has asked for a period of Royal Mourning to be observed from Friday, Sept. 9, until seven days after the Queen’s funeral, according to a Buckingham Palace statement.

The date of the funeral will be confirmed “in due course,” the statement added. Here’s what you can expect to happen in the coming days.

Here are some of the answers to common questions:

How will the Queen’s coffin return to London?

The coffin will first leave Balmoral, the Queen’s Scottish rural retreat, for the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh. The property is the official residence of the British monarch in Scotland. It will then likely travel in procession to Edinburgh’s St Giles’ Cathedral where the Queen will lie in rest before being moved down to London.

We don’t yet know exactly how the coffin will travel south; routes are available by both rail and air.

How can the public pay their respects?

Historical precedent suggests that once in London, the Queen will likely lie in state at Westminster Hall, the oldest part of the Palace of Westminster. Past monarchs’ coffins have rested on a raised platform — or catafalque — in the middle of the hall, guarded around the clock by units from the Sovereign’s Bodyguard, Foot Guards or the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The coffin is likely to remain there for several days and it’s at this point that members of the public will be able to file past the platform and view the monarch’s coffin. Thousands are expected to queue, with some potentially sleeping out overnight in a bid to pay their respects.

What might the Queen’s funeral look like?

As monarch, Queen Elizabeth will automatically be granted a publicly funded state funeral. It will take place at Westminster Abbey sometime in the next two weeks, though the exact day will be confirmed in due course.

The abbey was founded in 960 AD by Benedictine monks, and is one of the most recognizable landmarks in London. It has often been the setting for royal milestone moments like coronations, weddings and funerals throughout the years.

We’re still a few days away from a guest list, but heads of state and dignitaries from around the world will likely make their way to the British capital to celebrate the Queen’s life and 70-year service to the nation. Other familiar faces will be some of the Queen’s 15 former prime ministers and senior lawmakers.

Read more.

King Charles III will be officially proclaimed monarch on Saturday

From CNN's Lindsay Isaac
Charles attends a meeting in Scotland, on September 7.
Charles attends a meeting in Scotland, on September 7.
(Jane Barlow/Pool/AFP/Getty Images)

The new King will be formally proclaimed monarch on Saturday at the Accession Council, Buckingham Palace announced.

The ceremony is set to take place in the state apartments of St. James’s Palace in London and attended by Privy Councillors.

“The King will make his Declaration and read and sign an oath to uphold the security of the Church in Scotland and approve Orders in Council which facilitate continuity of government,” the palace said.

What else is expected to happen: King Charles III will also hold an audience with UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and her Cabinet on Saturday, Downing Street said in a statement. 

It will be Truss’ second audience with Charles following her audience at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

