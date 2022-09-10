Queen Elizabeth II's funeral announced for Sept. 19
From CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse
The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be held in London at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday.
The late monarch's coffin will lie in state in Westminster Hall starting on Wednesday, giving the public an opportunity to pay their respects.
The Queen died at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday, and preparations are currently being made for her remains to be transported back to London.
1 hr 20 min ago
It will be "some time before reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real," Prince of Wales says
From CNN's Lindsay Isaac
William, Prince of Wales, paid tribute to the late Queen, his grandmother, for the “wisdom and reassurance” she gave him.
His wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, “had twenty years of her guidance and support,” he said in the statement, which struck a personal tone.
His three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, “have got to spend holidays with her and create memories that will last their whole lives,” he said.
“She was by my side at my happiest moments. And she was by my side during the saddest days of my life. I knew this day would come, but it will be some time before the reality of life without Grannie will truly feel real.”
1 hr 49 min ago
King Charles III proclaimed Canada’s new head of state at accession ceremony in Ottawa
From CNN’s Paula Newton in Ottawa
King Charles III has been proclaimed Canada's new head of state during an accession ceremony in Ottawa on Saturday.
As the new King, Charles automatically became the head of state of 15 countries, including the UK.
The ceremony at the Rideau Hall in Ottawa was held following the formal proclamation of the King as the new sovereign at events in London and was attended by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor General Mary Simon.
As part of the proceedings, Trudeau signed the order-in-council and the proclamation for the accession in the presence of Simon at the same table used by Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, during her first official visit to Canada in October 1957.
The proclamation was followed by a 21-gun salute.
2 hr 42 min ago
King Charles III held audience with Archbishop of Canterbury
From CNN's David Wilkinson and Lauren Kent in London
King Charles III held an audience with the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby in the 1844 Room of Buckingham Palace on Saturday afternoon.
The 1844 Room, named to commemorate the 1844 visit by Russian Emperor Nicholas I, is used by the royal family to meet important guests.
It is where the Queen met the Japanese Emperor Akihito in 2007 and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands in 2018. She also recorded several of her traditional Christmas messages there.
The Archbishop was present this morning for the the Accession Council to sign the proclamation of Charles III as King.
The Archbishop of Canterbury is the leader of the Church of England, of which Charles is now the Supreme Governor of the church.
The King was also expected to hold audiences with the Dean of Westminster, the Prime Minister and members of the Cabinet, as well as leaders of opposition political parties on Saturday afternoon.
3 hr 18 min ago
Royals thank crowds of well-wishers in Balmoral
From CNN's Isa Soares in Balmoral and Lauren Kent in London
Members of the royal family in Balmoral, dressed in black, waved to crowds at the gates of the estate in Scotland on Saturday afternoon following their return from a private church service.
Prince Andrew, the Duke of York and the late Queen's second-oldest son, embraced his daughter Princess Eugenie as she shed a tear after a walkabout with the public.
The Duke of York thanked members of the public for coming, as the royal family was greeted by people waving, applauding and laying floral tributes in honor of the Queen.
"We've been allowed one day, now we start the process of handing her on," he said, according to the UK’s PA Media news agency.
Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex and the late Queen's youngest son, also thanked well-wishers who came from both near and far away.
"Thank you very much for coming all that way, we appreciate it," Prince Edward said when he heard one group had traveled from Glasgow to show their support, PA reported.
The UK’s PA Media news agency contributed reporting to this post.
2 hr 35 min ago
Members of royal family return to Balmoral from private church service
From CNN's Anna Gorzkowska and Isa Soares in Balmoral and Lauren Said-Moorhouse in London
Members of the royal family have returned to Balmoral estate following a private church service at nearby Crathie Kirk in Scotland.
The royal family then did a walkabout with members of the public on the road leading to Balmoral estate.
The royals who attended the short service include many of the late Queen's children and grandchildren, including Princess Anne, her husband Tim Laurence, and her children Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips.
Prince Andrew, the late Queen's second-oldest son, and his daughters Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie also attended, as did her youngest son Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, along with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and their daughter Lady Louise.
A CNN producer on the ground saw the walkabout and the cars with the royals return to the estate around 9:30 a.m. ET.
3 hr 39 min ago
Indian prime minister offers condolences "on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians" following Queen's death
From CNN's Lauren Kent in London
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences "on behalf of 1.3 billion Indians" to the United Kingdom following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.
In a call between Modi and UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, "the leaders acknowledged the grief felt by the many people of the UK and India, and paid tribute to Her Majesty The Queen's lifetime of service," the spokesperson said.
“The two agreed on the vital importance of the UK-India relationship and looked forward to meeting in person in the near future,” Downing Street added.
4 hr 19 min ago
Members of royal family attend private church service near Balmoral estate
From CNN's Isa Soares in Balmoral
Members of the royal family were expected to leave Balmoral estate around 2 p.m. local time (9 a.m. ET) to drive to nearby Crathie Kirk for a private service, according to the Royal Head of Communications at Balmoral.
The church, just outside the gates to Balmoral, was expected to hold a service at 2:20 p.m. local time (9:20 a.m. ET) that will last about 25 minutes.
The Balmoral Head of Communications would not comment on which members of the royal family were in attendance, but a CNN producer on the ground saw a car with Prince Andrew and Princess Beatrice depart the estate to attend the service shortly after 9 a.m. ET.
4 hr 16 min ago
How artists portrayed Queen Elizabeth II through her reign
From CNN's Nick Glass
As the British historian David Cannadine once noted, the Queen was "probably the most visually depicted and represented individual ever to have existed across the entire span of human history."
She reigned for so long that we can only hazard a guess as to the number of images there have been of her.
From 1950s society photographer Dorothy Wilding — who took the Queen's accession photographs in 1952, and the Italian artist Pietro Annigoni, who painted two portraits of her in the early years of her reign — to Andy Warhol and Lucien Freud, scores of world-famous artists have created pieces depicting the Queen.
But perhaps the real revolution in our perception of the Queen came from members of the press — and their telephoto lenses. They supplied some of the off-guard, more intimate walkabout moments.
The world was able to see her reacting in shock to the Windsor Castle fire in 1992, solemnly and quietly inspecting the sea of floral tributes to Princess Diana outside the gates of Buckingham Palace in 1997, and shedding a tear at her sister's funeral in 2002.