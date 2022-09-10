William and Harry seen together for the first time since June

An overhead view of Westminster Abbey in 2021. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images/File)

Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral will be at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19 at 6 a.m. ET, the Earl Marshal of Buckingham Palace announced.

The arrangements will include a four-day lying in state at Westminster Hall — the oldest part of the Abbey — starting on Sept. 14.

The Queen’s coffin will be taken by road to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday and will take a six-hour journey by hearse to allow mourners to pay their respects.

On Monday, the coffin will then go in procession to St Giles’s Cathedral, where it will lie at rest until Tuesday.

It will then be flown to Buckingham Palace before arriving at Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state until the morning of her funeral.