Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace trying to catch a glimpse of King Charles III
People packed into the walkways around Buckingham Palace to try and catch a glimpse of the newly proclaimed King Charles III on Saturday.
Barriers were erected to keep the crowds on the sidewalks around The Mall -- the road that leads from Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square -- and to clear the streets of spectators. An area for floral tributes to the late Queen is still open.
Around 10.15 a.m. local time (5.15 a.m. ET), the Buckingham Palace gates opened, and the household guards marched out around Victoria Monument, joining the band as they played marching songs en route to St. James's Palace for the proclamation ceremony at 11 a.m.
Excited spectators stood on the railings and took out their phones to record the march.
The Calvary Artillery then marched on towards Hyde Park in time for the gun salutes. Minutes later, the booms could be heard from St. James's Palace proclaiming the new King.
Second proclamation of King Charles III taking place in financial district
In the last hour, King Charles III was publicly proclaimed as the new monarch of the United Kingdom from the balcony above Friary Court, part of St. James's Palace.
A Second Proclamation is now being read at Royal Exchange -- in the heart of the financial district of the City of London -- and further proclamations will be read out across the country, in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales, tomorrow.
Where is this happening?
The City, also known as the Square Mile, is the financial district of London and home to Bank of England headquarters. It is "the ancient core from which the rest of London developed" and has been a center for commerce and ceremony since the Roman period, according to the City of London website.
"Today at noon a City Proclamation will be made from the steps of the Royal Exchange, proclaiming Charles III as King. The public are invited to watch the ceremony from designated viewing areas, but are urged to arrive early," said the City of London in a tweet on Saturday.
Here's what to know about Camilla, the Queen Consort
Born Camilla Shand in July 1947, she reportedly met Prince Charles at a polo match in Windsor in 1970 and they became friends.
The following year Charles joined the Royal Navy and, while he was away, Camilla married cavalry officer Andrew Parker Bowles. The couple had two children during the 1970s.
Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981, but he admitted in 1994 that he had been having an extramarital affair with Camilla. Camilla divorced from Andrew Parker Bowles in 1995. Charles and Diana divorced the following year and Camilla all but vanished from public life as public and media support swung behind the princess. The pro-Diana, anti-Camilla sentiment was compounded by the outpouring of sympathy for Diana after she was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997.
In 1999, Clarence House embarked on a program to reintroduce Camilla to the public with a carefully orchestrated first appearance with Charles outside the Ritz Hotel in London. She moved into Clarence House to be with Charles and her name started appearing on official paperwork.
Their story reached its climax in 2005, when they were wed in Windsor, with the Queen's consent. Camilla, now known as Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall, was confirmed as Charles' official consort and future queen of the United Kingdom.
The duchess threw herself into life as a senior royal, supporting Charles on official engagements in the UK and on overseas tours, despite her deep fear of flying. She quickly became an asset for the royal family and British government with her common touch and ability to dissipate the tension in a room.
The moment her husband became king, Camilla automatically became queen. However, it had long been thought that she wouldn't use the title, Clarence House having issued a statement in 2005 saying that she would instead be known as "Princess Consort." Some in the palace at the time felt the public wasn't ready for Camilla to take a title that had been destined for Diana.
But over the years, attitudes towards Camilla have softened. In 2015, a CNN poll found that one in four Britons had grown to like her more and fewer people opposed her becoming known as queen.
Then, in February 2022, the Queen used the landmark milestone of her Platinum Jubilee to give her blessing for the Duchess of Cornwall to be known as queen when the time came. It was a hugely significant intervention from the monarch, the only person who can define royal titles.
Amid much ceremony, King Charles III was publicly proclaimed as the new UK monarch from the balcony above Friary Court, part of St. James's Palace.
David Vines White is the Garter King of Arms, the senior official responsible for the heraldry of England, Wales and Northern Ireland. He read the Principal Proclamation:
"We therefore the Lord Spiritual and temporal of this realm and members of the House of Commons together with other members of late Her Majesty's Privy Council, and representatives of the realm and territory, aldermen and citizens of London and others do now hereby with one voice and consent of tongue and heart publish and proclaim that the Prince Charles Philip Arthur George is now by the death of our late sovereign of happy memory become our only lawful and rightful liege lord, Charles the Third."
After the proclamation was read, state trumpeters situated below the balcony sounded the royal salute and a military band played the national anthem, God Save the King.
Watch: King Charles III publicly proclaimed as King.
21-gun salute being fired from Hillsborough Castle, Northern Ireland
A 21-gun salute is taking place at Hillsborough Castle, in Northern Ireland, to mark the formal proclamation of the King, according to the UK's PA Media news agency.
PA reported that reservists from 206 Battery 105 Regiment Royal Artillery are firing the salute, and the Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker is in attendance.
Hillsborough Castle and Gardens will be closed on the day of the State funeral and will remain closed until the day after the funeral.
Day of Queen's funeral to be public holiday in UK
King Charles approved orders declaring the day of Queen Elizabeth's State Funeral as a bank, or public, holiday in the United Kingdom.
During the Privy Council on Saturday, King Charles approved two orders declaring the day of the Queen's State Funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland respectively.
Gun salutes for King Charles taking place across UK
Gun salutes for King Charles III are underway on Saturday morning in all four countries that make up the United Kingdom.
Following King Charles' public proclamation as King, gun salutes have begun at Edinburgh Castle in Scotland, Cardiff Castle in Wales, Hillsborough Castle in Northern Ireland, and the Tower of London and Hyde Park in England.
Trumpets mark King Charles III's imminent proclamation from the balcony
A trumpet fanfare and a display by guards mark King Charles's imminent proclamation as he is about to be announced as monarch from the balcony overlooking Friary Court at St. James's Palace in London.
Today's pageantry explained
The pomp and pageantry around the formal declaration of Charles III as the United Kingdom's new sovereign goes back hundreds of years.
The ceremony was conducted by the Accession Council, which only ever meets on the death of a British monarch. It is made up of members of the Privy Council, a formal advisory body to the King or Queen. That larger body is comprised of more than 700 prominent figures in British life, including senior politicians, senior civil servants and others.
Traditions of years gone by: The origins of the Accession Council are lost in the mists of time, but the first meeting of the current version took place in 1603 when King James VI of Scotland became King James I of England in the union of the crowns between the two nations, which had previously been independent and bitter rivals.
Today’s event was led by Penny Mourdant, a British politician who is Leader of the House of Commons -- a Cabinet position -- who automatically also serves as the Privy Council’s Lord President. Charles was proclaimed King by the Clerk of the Council, Richard Tilbrook, after which Mourdant read out a series of orders for the proclamation to be read out by representatives of monarch and government around the constituent parts of the United Kingdom.
In an age before modern technology, this would have been the means by which important news was spread around the realm. She also made a series of “orders in council” to make the accession official.
The oath: Charles also took an oath to preserve the “security” of the Church of Scotland -- a Presbyterian church that is separate from the Church of England -- and relates to the time in 1707 when details of the of the union between Scotland and England were formalized.