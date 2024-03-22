King says he is "so proud of Catherine for her courage"
King Charles said he was "so proud of Catherine for her courage in speaking as she did" following the announcement by the Princess of Wales that she had cancer.
Charles, who was also diagnosed with cancer following a procedure for an enlarged prostate, remains in the "closest contact with his beloved daughter-in-law," Buckingham Palace said.
"Both Their Majesties will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time."
William and Kate have been a couple for two decades
Kate and William, whom she praised for the "comfort and reassurance" he had given her after her diagnosis, have been a couple for more than two decades.
They met while studying at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland and initially struck up a friendship. They began dating in 2003, around Christmas time, after she walked down the runway for a university charity fashion show wearing a see-through dress that, as the well-known story goes, captured the young prince's attention.
After graduating in 2005 with a degree in art history, Kate briefly worked as an accessories buyer for British women’s fashion chain Jigsaw, continuing to date William amid frenzied media attention until they split up in 2007.
Their split lasted only a few months, however, and they publicly announced their engagement in November 2010. Kate’s sapphire and diamond engagement ring originally belonged to Princess Diana.
Media coverage at the time focused on Kate’s middle-class upbringing in Berkshire, southeast England, the Middleton family, and her mother Carole’s career journey from flight attendant to successful entrepreneur, spinning a “fairytale” narrative of the first commoner in more than 350 years to marry a prince in the direct line of succession to the throne.
Much pageantry and fanfare accompanied their wedding at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011. Kate wore a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress, complete with such precise detailing that seamstresses had to replace their sewing needles every three hours, according to British Vogue.
Around 1,900 guests attended the ceremony while the British public were granted an extra public holiday to mark the occasion. Across the country, 24 million viewers -- about a third of the population -- tuned in to watch.The US viewership was estimated around 22.8 million.
UK health chief hails Kate as “really brave” for speaking out after cancer diagnosis
The head of England’s National Health Service (NHS) has said it was “really brave” of Catherine, Princess of Wales, to share her cancer diagnosis and that speaking publicly can help others get worrying symptoms checked.
Amanda Pritchard, Chief Executive of NHS England, said she was sorry to hear the “shocking news” and that her thoughts were with the royal family.
Pritchard said in a statement: "On behalf of the NHS, I'm really sorry to hear this shocking news.
"Our thoughts are with the Princess of Wales and the Royal Family, especially while her treatment continues. We know how difficult a diagnosis and treatment journey can be for patients and their families.
"Speaking out about it is really brave and it can help others to get worrying signs and symptoms checked. If you're worried about cancer, the NHS website has more information."
White House calls Kate's cancer diagnosis "terrible" news
The White House called news that Catherine, Princess of Wales, has cancer “terrible,” and said the administration was “incredibly sad to hear of the news.”
“We just heard, obviously all of us, just heard the terrible news,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday, moments after the news broke. “Our thoughts are with the Duchess of Cambridge and her family members and friends during this incredibly difficult time, and certainly we wish her a full recovery.”
Jean-Pierre stressed it was “important that we respect their privacy, especially at this time, so I'm not going to go further than that.”
“I know folks are going to ask if the president has spoken to her or the family,” she added. Referring to Kate by her previous title, Jean-Pierre said, “I can just say right now that we don't have anything to share at this time, but obviously we wish the Duchess of Cambridge a full recovery, and we are incredibly sad to hear of the news.”
Asked if the White House was given a heads-up about the announcement, Jean-Pierre said they “learned just like all of you, and we want to be incredibly respectful of their privacy.
Princess of Wales has "love and support of the whole country," says UK prime minister
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Catherine, Princess of Wales, has "the love and support of the whole country" after she revealed Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the "early stages" of treatment.
Sunak said Friday on X that Kate Middleton had shown "tremendous bravery with her statement" and that his thoughts were with her and "in particular her three children."
Kate had been "unfairly treated," Sunak said, and "subjected to intense scrutiny" in recent weeks and called for her to be given the privacy to focus on her recovery and be with her family.
"When it comes to matters of health, like everyone else, she must be afforded the privacy to focus on her treatment and be with her loving family.
"I know I speak for the whole country in wishing her a full and speedy recovery and look forward to seeing her back in action when she's ready."
Opposition leader Keir Starmer said Kate has "the love and support of not just her whole family, but the whole nation too" during this "distressing time."
The Labour leader criticized "lurid speculation" about Kate's health and whereabouts and added that she was entitled to privacy.
Cancer diagnosis is devastating blow for royal family
The update on the princess’s health came after Kate successfully underwent abdominal surgery on January 16. She remained in a London hospital for 13 days following the procedure and, on doctor’s advice, had since been away from public duties during her recovery.
"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," Kate said in Friday's video statement. "The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
"My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate was spotted in public for the first time since January, visiting a farm shop with her husband Prince William last weekend.
"This of course came as a huge shock:" The Princess of Wales' statement in full
I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.
It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I’ve had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.
In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.
My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.
This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family. As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment.
But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.
As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.
Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment.
My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.
At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope.
You are not alone.
Catherine, Princess of Wales, announces she has cancer
Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed Friday she has been diagnosed with cancer and is in the "early stages" of treatment.
The announcement, which the princess described as a "huge shock," came in a video message. Kate did not say what type of cancer she had been diagnosed with.
The news came two months after she had stepped away from public life temporarily following what Kensington Palace said at the time was surgery for a non-cancerous abdominal condition.
“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous,” said Catherine, 42, who is married to the heir to the British throne, Prince William.