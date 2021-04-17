World
The funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Fernando Alfonso III and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 9:26 a.m. ET, April 17, 2021
1 min ago

The hearse carrying the coffin was designed by Philip himself

The Land Rover that will be used to transport the coffin of Prince Philip is displayed at Windsor Castle, on April 15.
The coffin of the Duke of Edinburgh will be carried the short journey from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George's Chapel in a modified Land Rover that he helped design.

It will be flanked by pallbearers highlighting his relationships with the Royal Marines, Regiments, Corps and Air Stations. Philip, a war hero decorated for his service in World War II, gave up a flourishing naval career to dedicate himself to his royal duties.  

The duke began using the polished dark green Land Rover at the age of 91 for riding around Windsor and other royal estates, according to PA news agency. The carriage, made of aluminum and steel, was built to his own specifications eight years ago.

5 min ago

Here's the route the funeral procession will follow

Today's funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh may be a stripped-back royal event but it will still retain the colorful traditions of a royal funeral and "are a reflection of The Duke's military affiliations and personal elements of His Royal Highness's life," a Buckingham Palace spokesman said Thursday.

The funeral will be proceeded by a ceremonial procession that will step off at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET). Here's an overview of the route, which will parade through Engine Court, Chapel Hill, the Parade Ground and Horseshoe Cloister.

It will be lined by personnel from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Highlanders and the 4th Battalion Royal Regiment of Scotland and the Royal Air Force. 

7 min ago

Prince Philip's funeral is a "profound" moment in the Queen's life, archbishop says

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip are pictured in Broadlands, Hampshire, England, in 2007.
Prince Philip's funeral will be a "profound" moment for the Queen to say goodbye to "someone to who she was married for 73 years," Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, told the BBC.

We really have to avoid judging from anything external. She's the queen, she will behave with the extraordinary dignity and extraordinary courage that she always does," Welby, who will be making a blessing at the funeral service, said. "And at the same time, she is saying farewell to someone to who she was married for 73 years. I think that must be a very, very profound thing in anybody's life.”

Philip was the nation's longest-serving consort -- a term given to the spouse of a reigning monarch.

12 min ago

Today's funeral marks a break from tradition

The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery ride towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, on Saturday, April 17.
Saturday's memorial will be unlike any other recent royal funerals due to the coronavirus pandemic. The congregation will wear masks for the duration of the service, the palace spokesman said.

In line with the Duke's wishes, it will be a ceremonial funeral, rather than a state event, and all arrangements are set to take place within Windsor Castle without public engagement making sure to adhere to existing Covid measures.

Morning coats, not military uniform: In a break with tradition, members of the royal family will not be dressed in military uniform and will instead don morning coats with medals or day dress, the spokesman added.

The subject of clothing emerged in recent days after some British media reported Prince Andrew wished to wear an admiral's uniform. Andrew stepped back from his royal duties in 2019 over his ties to disgraced financier and convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

No congregational singing: During the service, a choir of four will sing music selected by Philip for the occasion. They will be seated in the nave, socially distanced from the assembled family members and close aides. One notable absence will be the lack of congregational singing which is currently prohibited by public health guidelines.

35 min ago

Who will be at the funeral?

From CNN's Max Foster, David Wilkinson and Lauren Said-Moorhouse in Windsor

Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall visit the gardens of Marlborough House in London on April 15, to view flowers and messages of condolence left by members of the public outside Buckingham Palace.
Buckingham Palace has revealed the 30 people who will make up the congregation at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral service.

More than 700 Armed Forces personnel from the Royal Navy, Royal Marines, British Army and Royal Air Force will provide ceremonial support during the funeral.

In the procession: Princes William and Harry will reunite to walk behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin with their father, Charles, and other members of the royal family as part of a private procession ahead of the funeral service on Saturday.

What about the Queen? While the Queen will not take part in the procession before the service, Prince Charles and his sister Princess Anne will follow a specially modified Land Rover, which will carry the Duke's coffin to the chapel. The journey is expected to take around eight minutes.

Their siblings, Edward and Andrew, will participate in the procession immediately behind them. William and Harry will come next though they will be separated from walking together by their cousin Peter Phillips. And behind them will be the final family members, Anne's husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and the Earl of Snowdon.

Others in attendance: Royals who are not involved in the procession such as the Duchess of Cornwall and Duchess of Cambridge will join the 94-year-old monarch to watch the funeral parade outside the chapel's Galilee Porch. This also includes blood relatives from the duke's side who will be in attendance including Philip's great-nephews, the Hereditary Prince of Baden and the Prince of Hohenlohe-Langenburg.

20 min ago

The Duke of Edinburgh will be laid to rest in Windsor today

Final preparations are underway for the Saturday service, which will be very different to previous royal funerals due to the pandemic.

Just 30 guests will attend the service but a ceremonial procession within the walls of Windsor Castle will feature around 730 military personnel in a nod to the duke's strong military ties.

The procession will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET) from the state entrance of Windsor Castle.

Despite the changes to ensure the funeral follows coronavirus restrictions, the arrangements are in line with what Philip wanted and were signed off by the Queen.

We will also see other reflections from his life -- elements reflecting the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme that he established for youth engagement. Carriages and ponies will also be used to reflect that he was a keen carriage driver, often taking rides in Windsor Great Park.

The service itself will be a deeply personal occasion with the hymns performed by a small four-person choir and the readings selected by the duke himself.

The day will celebrate the Queen's longest-serving consort -- a man who didn't have a defined role when Elizabeth was crowned, so he defined it himself. He will be remembered as a man who not only supported, but also advised, one of the most successful monarchs in British history.

Stay with us as we take you through this historic moment for the British royal family.