itain's royal family will gather together at Windsor Castle to pay their respects to their patriarch, the Duke of Edinburgh.
Final preparations are underway for the Saturday service, which will be very different to previous royal funerals due to the pandemic.
Just 30 guests will attend the service but a ceremonial procession within the walls of Windsor Castle will feature around 730 military personnel in a nod to the duke's strong military ties.
The procession will begin at 2:45 p.m. (9:45 a.m. ET) from the state entrance of Windsor Castle.
Despite the changes to ensure the funeral follows coronavirus restrictions, the arrangements are in line with what Philip wanted and were signed off by the Queen.
We will also see other reflections from his life -- elements reflecting the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme that he established for youth engagement. Carriages and ponies will also be used to reflect that he was a keen carriage driver, often taking rides in Windsor Great Park.
The service itself will be a deeply personal occasion with the hymns performed by a small four-person choir and the readings selected by the duke himself.
The day will celebrate the Queen's longest-serving consort -- a man who didn't have a defined role when Elizabeth was crowned, so he defined it himself. He will be remembered as a man who not only supported, but also advised, one of the most successful monarchs in British history.
Stay with us as we take you through this historic moment for the British royal family.