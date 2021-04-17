Her Majesty The Queen has now arrived at St. George's Chapel and entered through a side door as the procession continues round to the West Steps. The entire procession will take eight minutes and is being led by Prince Charles and Princess Anne.
The funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh
By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Fernando Alfonso III and Amy Woodyatt, CNN
The Queen has now arrived at the chapel
Prince Charles and Princess Anne lead royal procession
Prince Charles and his sister are leading the royal procession behind the coffin of Prince Philip.
The Queen has been seen in public for the first time today with her lady in waiting as she is driven to the chapel for the funeral.
The journey to the chapel is underway
During the procession, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery are firing minute guns from the East Lawn, while the Curfew Tower Bell, housed in the belfry of the College of St George at the western end of Windsor Castle, is also tolling.
The whole procession will take approximately eight minutes.
A Guard of Honour and Band from The Rifles will play the national anthem as the cortege passes through the Horseshoe Cloister, from where Commonwealth Defence Advisers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago will observe.
Some crowds are gathering in Windsor despite requests not to
Like many other occasions this past year, Philip's funeral has been heavily adapted because of coronavirus -- with all public elements removed.
Members of the public have been asked to stay away from funeral events because of the pandemic. Despite calls from both the family and local authorities, some mourners are gathering outside the castle walls at Windsor.
The Queen has departed the sovereign's entrance
The Queen, attended by a lady in waiting, departed from the sovereign's entrance in the state Bentley.
As the Queen's car reached the rear of the procession, it paused briefly as the forward part of the procession turned to face the direction of travel.
The coffin is being brought out
The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin is being brought out of the Inner Hall by a bearer party made up of The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The coffin is draped in Prince Philip's Royal Standard flag.
Atop the coffin sits a wreath of flowers which the Queen selected as well as the duke's naval cap and sword.
Funeral could be moment for "affectionate reconnection" between royal brothers
From CNN's Amy Woodyatt in London
Patrick Jephson, former private secretary and chief of staff to the late Princess Diana has said that Philip's funeral could be an opportunity for an affectionate reconnection between Prince Harry and Prince William, between whom there has been tension reported in recent years.
Jephson said: "Funerals can be a great opportunity for families to heal this kind of rift."
"I think most people are hoping that there will be a chance for the brothers seeing each other for the first time in more than a year to at least establish some kind of affectionate re-connection," he said.
Funeral procession participants are getting into position
Military personnel involved in the procession are getting into position in the quadrangle and other areas around Windsor Castle.
The quadrangle will also be lined by the Household Cavalry and The Foot Guards.
Some context: You may remember the location from other royal events -- like when the Queen greeted former US President Donald Trump when he visited the UK in 2018.
As a mark of respect, those involved will participate have bowed their heads as they wait for the events to begin.
Royal family members are arriving for the funeral of Prince Philip
Family members who are not involved in the procession are arriving at St. George's Chapel now by car.
When the procession is underway, they will join the 94-year-old monarch to watch the funeral parade outside the chapel's Galilee porch as it passes.