Live Updates

The funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Fernando Alfonso III and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Updated 9:56 a.m. ET, April 17, 2021
1 min ago

The Queen has now arrived at the chapel

Her Majesty The Queen has now arrived at St. George's Chapel and entered through a side door as the procession continues round to the West Steps. The entire procession will take eight minutes and is being led by Prince Charles and Princess Anne.

2 min ago

Prince Charles and Princess Anne lead royal procession 

Prince Charles and his sister are leading the royal procession behind the coffin of Prince Philip. 

The Queen has been seen in public for the first time today with her lady in waiting as she is driven to the chapel for the funeral.

5 min ago

The journey to the chapel is underway

During the procession, the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery are firing minute guns from the East Lawn, while the Curfew Tower Bell, housed in the belfry of the College of St George at the western end of Windsor Castle, is also tolling.  

The whole procession will take approximately eight minutes.

A Guard of Honour and Band from The Rifles will play the national anthem as the cortege passes through the Horseshoe Cloister, from where Commonwealth Defence Advisers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Trinidad and Tobago will observe.  

9 min ago

Some crowds are gathering in Windsor despite requests not to

Like many other occasions this past year, Philip's funeral has been heavily adapted because of coronavirus -- with all public elements removed.

Members of the public have been asked to stay away from funeral events because of the pandemic. Despite calls from both the family and local authorities, some mourners are gathering outside the castle walls at Windsor.

People gather ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday April 17.
People gather ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip in Windsor, England, on Saturday April 17. Matt Dunha/AP

People are seen outside the entrance to Windsor Castle on Saturday.
People are seen outside the entrance to Windsor Castle on Saturday. Tolga Akmen/AFP/Getty Images

10 min ago

The Queen has departed the sovereign's entrance

The Queen, attended by a lady in waiting, departed from the sovereign's entrance in the state Bentley.

As the Queen's car reached the rear of the procession, it paused briefly as the forward part of the procession turned to face the direction of travel.

12 min ago

The coffin is being brought out

The Duke of Edinburgh's coffin is being brought out of the Inner Hall by a bearer party made up of The Queen’s Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards. The coffin is draped in Prince Philip's Royal Standard flag.

Atop the coffin sits a wreath of flowers which the Queen selected as well as the duke's naval cap and sword.

15 min ago

Funeral could be moment for "affectionate reconnection" between royal brothers

From CNN's Amy Woodyatt in London

Patrick Jephson, former private secretary and chief of staff to the late Princess Diana has said that Philip's funeral could be an opportunity for an affectionate reconnection between Prince Harry and Prince William, between whom there has been tension reported in recent years.

Jephson said: "Funerals can be a great opportunity for families to heal this kind of rift."

"I think most people are hoping that there will be a chance for the brothers seeing each other for the first time in more than a year to at least establish some kind of affectionate re-connection," he said.

23 min ago

Funeral procession participants are getting into position

Members of the military stand outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor.
Members of the military stand outside St. George's Chapel at Windsor. Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Military personnel involved in the procession are getting into position in the quadrangle and other areas around Windsor Castle.

The quadrangle will also be lined by the Household Cavalry and The Foot Guards.

Some context: You may remember the location from other royal events -- like when the Queen greeted former US President Donald Trump when he visited the UK in 2018.

As a mark of respect, those involved will participate have bowed their heads as they wait for the events to begin.

A member of the military is seen before the funeral service of Prince Philip in Windsor Castle.
A member of the military is seen before the funeral service of Prince Philip in Windsor Castle. Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Airmen of the Royal Air Force march ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip.
Airmen of the Royal Air Force march ahead of the funeral of Prince Philip. Kirsty O'Connor/WPA Pool/Getty Images

18 min ago

Royal family members are arriving for the funeral of Prince Philip

Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrives for the funeral service.
Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex arrives for the funeral service. Hannah McKay/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Family members who are not involved in the procession are arriving at St. George's Chapel now by car.

When the procession is underway, they will join the 94-year-old monarch to watch the funeral parade outside the chapel's Galilee porch as it passes.