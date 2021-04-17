Prince Harry and Prince William walk together after funeral

ITN

The Dean of Windsor has delivered the commendation before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.

Here's what he said:

Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul,

In the name of God the Father Almighty who created thee;

In the name of Jesus Christ who suffered for thee;

In the name of the Holy Spirit who strengtheneth thee;

May thy portion this day be in peace,

and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem. Amen.

Thomas Woodcock, Garter Principal King of Arms, then read Philip's styles and titles -- for which he had many throughout his enduring service -- from the sanctuary.

"Thus it hath pleased Almighty God to take out of this transitory life unto his divine mercy the late most Illustrious and most Exalted Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, Knight of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, Member of the Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order upon whom had been conferred the Royal Victorian Chain, Grand Master and Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Lord High Admiral of the United Kingdom, One of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council, Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal in the Army and Marshal of the Royal Air Force, Husband of Her Most Excellent Majesty Elizabeth the Second by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, whom may God preserve and bless with long life, health and honour and all worldly happiness," Woodcock said.

A Lament was played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland as the coffin was lowered into the vault. Prince Philip was Royal Colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.