Prince Harry and Prince William walk together after funeral
Following the Queen's departure, the royals walked on foot back towards Windsor Castle.
Prince Harry and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, could be seen exchanging words with the Archbishop of Canterbury. They then walked over and joined Prince William to walk together as the rest of the family left St. George's.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has been unable to join the family engagement today as she is pregnant with the couple's second child and was advised not to travel from California to the UK at this time.
33 min ago
Queen led away from chapel as service ends
The Queen has been led by the Dean of Windsor out of the chapel following the conclusion of the approximately 50-minute funeral service.
Outside the Galilee Porch, the state Bentley waits to take the Queen back to the state apartments at Windsor Castle.
Other royal family members follow behind the monarch as she makes her way to the vehicle.
34 min ago
Military bands honor Philip with tribute
Back in the nave, the choir has left and in their place, the Buglers of the Royal Marines and State Trumpeters of the Household Cavalry.
The buglers play the "Last Post," followed by the State Trumpeters sounding the Reveille.
As the service draws to a close, the buglers sound "Action Stations," which is traditionally sounded on a naval warship to signal crew to go to battle stations. The call was requested by Prince Philip.
The Archbishop of Canterbury follows with the blessing. The congregation then stands as the choir sings the national anthem bringing the service to an end.
35 min ago
Philip's coffin lowered into the royal vault as bagpipes play
The Dean of Windsor has delivered the commendation before the coffin was lowered into the royal vault.
Here's what he said:
Go forth upon thy journey from this world, O Christian soul,
In the name of God the Father Almighty who created thee;
In the name of Jesus Christ who suffered for thee;
In the name of the Holy Spirit who strengtheneth thee;
May thy portion this day be in peace,
and thy dwelling in the heavenly Jerusalem. Amen.
Thomas Woodcock, Garter Principal King of Arms, then read Philip's styles and titles -- for which he had many throughout his enduring service -- from the sanctuary.
"Thus it hath pleased Almighty God to take out of this transitory life unto his divine mercy the late most Illustrious and most Exalted Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Earl of Merioneth and Baron Greenwich, Knight of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, Knight of the Most Ancient and Most Noble Order of the Thistle, Member of the Order of Merit, Knight Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order upon whom had been conferred the Royal Victorian Chain, Grand Master and Knight Grand Cross of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire, Lord High Admiral of the United Kingdom, One of Her Majesty’s Most Honourable Privy Council, Admiral of the Fleet, Field Marshal in the Army and Marshal of the Royal Air Force, Husband of Her Most Excellent Majesty Elizabeth the Second by the Grace of God of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and of Her other Realms and Territories, Queen, Head of the Commonwealth, Defender of the Faith, Sovereign of the Most Noble Order of the Garter, whom may God preserve and bless with long life, health and honour and all worldly happiness," Woodcock said.
A Lament was played by a Pipe Major of the Royal Regiment of Scotland as the coffin was lowered into the vault. Prince Philip was Royal Colonel of The Highlanders, 4th Battalion, The Royal Regiment of Scotland.
37 min ago
Archbishop gives thanks in prayers for Philip
The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, says a prayer for the duke, "rendering thanks unto thee -- for his resolute faith and loyalty, for his high sense of duty and integrity, for his life of service to the Nation and Commonwealth, and for the courage and inspiration of his leadership."
"To him, with all the faithful departed, grant thy peace; Let light perpetual shine upon them; and in thy loving wisdom and almighty power work in them the good purpose of thy perfect will; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen," Welby adds.
The royal family are strictly adhering to UK Covid-19 protocols. As such, the Queen is seated alone to follow current restrictions.
All guests who are not members of the same household must sit around 2 meters apart.
The Queen and the late Prince Philip had been in a bubble with some members of their household for the last year and so she is not eligible to join a support bubble with other members of her family.
The Duke of Sussex and Duke of Cambridge are sitting opposite one another in St. George’s Chapel, William is sat beside his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Prince Harry also sits alone.
37 min ago
Archbishop of Canterbury reads from the Gospel of John
Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby read the Second Lesson from John 11. 21–27.
“Martha said to Jesus, ‘Lord, if you had been here, my brother would not have died. And even now I know that whatever you ask from God, God will give you.’ Jesus said to her, ‘Your brother will rise again.’ Martha said to him, ‘I know that he will rise again in the resurrection at the last day.’ Jesus said to her, ‘I am the resurrection and the life; he who believes in me, though he die, yet shall he live, and whoever lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?’ She said to him, ‘Yes, Lord; I believe that you are the Christ, the Son of God, he who is coming into the world.'"
It is followed by the socially-distanced choir in the nave signing an adaptation of Psalm 104 set to music by William Lovelady. The piece was previously sung at the Duke of Edinburgh's 75th birthday.
37 min ago
Philip selected all of the hymns for his funeral
The Service is being led by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner, who gave the Bidding.
"We are here today in St George’s Chapel to commit into the hands of God the soul of his servant Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. With grateful hearts, we remember the many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us. We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith. Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity. We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal," Conner said.
Immediately after, the small four-person choir sang "Eternal Father, Strong to Save," which is traditionally associated with the British Royal Navy -- yet another funeral choice that is reflective of the duke's military service and Armed Forces support.
The choir is being conducted by the St. George’s Chapel Director of Music James Vivian.
The selection of hymns they are singing on Saturday were all pieces of music chosen by the Duke of Edinburgh.
1 hr 13 min ago
UK Prime Minister watching funeral from his country residence
From CNN’s Sharon Braithwaite in London
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is watching the funeral of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, from his country residence of Chequers, a Downing Street spokesperson confirmed Saturday.
The number of mourners in attendance at the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral has been limited to 30 people, with Buckingham Palace stressing that the service was being held in line with British government coronavirus restrictions.
More details: See the full list of attendees here.