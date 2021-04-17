The procession has arrived at the foot of the West Steps of St. George’s Chapel.

A Royal Naval Piping Party of one Chief Petty Officer and five Ratings are positioned on the South Side. Upon coming to a halt, the party piped the “Still," a boatswain’s call traditionally made on naval ships to call the crew to attention and issue instruction.

Another bearer party -- this time from the Royal Marines -- is now lifting the coffin to carry it up the West Steps towards the chapel entrance.

It will pause briefly on the second landing where the piping party will pipe the “Side” -- another type of boatswain’s call used to signal the arrival of distinguished visitors on board a British Royal Navy warship.

Royal family members, including Prince Harry and Princess Anne, are watching from the side.