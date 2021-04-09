Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

CNN historian and royal expert Kate Williams said the death of Prince Philip "really is the end of an era."

Williams said it was "so sad that he has died just a few months short of his 100th birthday." The Duke of Edinburgh would have turned 100 on June 10.

Reflecting on Prince Philip's legacy and the tireless work he carried out until his retirement in 2017, Williams said he was "a man who devoted service first to the monarchy, the country and his causes."

"It was a surprise to both him and the Queen that she came to the throne so early," Williams explained. "The King, George VI, died very young -- he was just in his 50s. Both the Queen and Prince Philip expected to have many more years -- that the Queen would come to throne when she was forty or so, the Duke mid-forties."

Williams said that for the Duke, who had served "so bravely" in World War II, it was tough to take a back seat to his wife, the Queen.

"He had to give up so much, so early," Williams said. "His naval career … it was a difficult thing for such a determined, an alpha male to then have to walk behind the Queen … but he devoted himself to it absolutely."