US Vice President Harris: Prince Philip brought a "profound sense of purpose to all he did"

Andy Buchanan/AFP/Getty Images

The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award charity (DofE) released a statement acknowledging the death of their founder, Prince Philip.

"Sixty-five years ago, HRH Prince Philip established The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The DofE has become one of The Duke’s most remarkable achievements and is woven into the fabric of the UK, equipping and empowering young people from all communities to build the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to make the most out of life and make a difference to the world around them," the statement said.

"Whilst the charity mourns the loss of its founder, it celebrates His Royal Highness’ incredible legacy," it continued.

Ruth Marvel, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said:

“The Duke’s timeless vision for young people has never been more relevant or needed. The DofE has played a crucial role in supporting young people to survive and thrive despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, and we will continue to build on his legacy."

“The Duke was a lifelong advocate for young people, believing in each individual’s potential and creating in the DofE what he saw as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit’. We’re honoured to continue HRH’s work, to ensure that all young people – especially those from marginalised groups – can benefit from the better educational outcomes, employment prospects, community ties and better mental health that are associated with doing DofE,” Marvel added.

In the UK alone, 6.7 million young people have benefitted from taking on the personal challenge of a DofE Award so far, the statement said.

The charity is calling for anyone involved in the DofE over the decades – including alumni and volunteers – to get in touch and share their DofE stories and memories at DofE.org.