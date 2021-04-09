Go There: CNN reports from outside Buckingham Palace on reactions to Prince Philip's death
Britain's Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died at the age of 99. It is unclear what kind of funeral events will be able to take place given the UK's current coronavirus restrictions.
CNN reporter Anna Stewart was live in London outside Buckingham Palace and answered viewers' questions.
Watch:
1 hr 29 min ago
Gun salutes will be fired across the UK Saturday to mark Prince Philip's death
From CNN’s Vasco Cotovio in London
Saluting batteries will fire 41 rounds at one round per minute across the United Kingdom, Gibraltar and on British navy ships at sea on noon on Saturday, to mark the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, the British Ministry of Defense said in a statement on Friday.
“In London, The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery will ride out from their base at Napier Lines, Woolwich Barracks, onto the Parade Ground with 71 horses, 36 of them pulling six 13-pounder field guns dating from the First World War,” the statement said. “Their guns will fire at the same time as those fired by the Honourable Artillery Company’s Light Guns at the Tower of London and by units from all corners of the United Kingdom including Belfast, Cardiff and Edinburgh, and British Overseas Territory Gibraltar. At sea, guns will be fired from Royal Navy saluting warships.”
“The same guns used in Woolwich Barracks today were also fired for Prince Philip’s wedding to Her Majesty in 1947 and at Her Majesty’s coronation six years later in 1953,” the statement added.
Addressing the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing, the British Secretary of Defense, Ben Wallace, remembered Prince Philip as a “constant supporter and ambassador of the Armed Forces.”
“We celebrate his life of service and offer our condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family,” Wallace added, according to the statement.
Here's a list of locations where the gun salutes will be fired starting noon (7 a.m. ET) on Saturday:
Belfast, Hillsborough Castle, 105th Regiment Royal Artillery
Cardiff, Cardiff Castle, 104th Regiment Royal Artillery
Edinburgh, Edinburgh Castle, 105th Regiment Royal Artillery
Gibraltar, The Royal Gibraltar Regiment
London, Woolwich Barracks, The King’s Troop, Royal Horse Artillery
London, HM Tower of London, The Honourable Artillery Company
HMNB Devonport
HMNB Portsmouth, HMNB Portsmouth
Sea saluting stations: ships at sea and safe to fire include: HMS DIAMOND, HMS MONTROSE
1 hr 57 min ago
CNN bureau chief recalls unforgettable train trip with Prince Philip
From Roger Clarke
People around the world have been sharing their memories of Prince Philip, following his death at the age of 99 on Friday.
CNN’s Hong Kong Bureau Chief, Roger Clark, recalls meeting the Prince twice, once at a reception at Windsor Castle, and a second time in what he says was “much more of an unusual occurrence.”
“It happened on an ordinary passenger train from London to the west of England,” Clark says. “I took my seat just before the train left the station. Once I got settled, I noticed a chap sitting across the aisle reading a book. He looked familiar, but he was wearing thick-rimmed glasses, so it took a few seconds for me to realise it was Prince Philip. “He was on a private trip and minding his own business. He only had a detective and private secretary with him, no huge entourage. “About an hour into the journey he got up from his seat to walk off to the toilet. On his way back, just before he took his seat, I decided to strike up a short conversation. “I told him that I thought he and Queen Elizabeth did a great job. He smiled, said thank you and added that he’d tell the Queen. “During the trip, I couldn’t help but notice that there was a copy of a newspaper on the table next to where he was sitting. It had a big picture of Camilla on the front page. Curiosity clearly did not get the better of him — that newspaper was left completely undisturbed for the entire duration of the journey. “I’ll always remember that train trip – after all, it’s not often people like me travel with the royals!”
1 hr 42 min ago
Prince Philip's Duke of Edinburgh charity remembers their "inspirational and committed champion"
From CNN’s David Wilkinson
The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award charity (DofE) released a statement acknowledging the death of their founder, Prince Philip.
"Sixty-five years ago, HRH Prince Philip established The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award. The DofE has become one of The Duke’s most remarkable achievements and is woven into the fabric of the UK, equipping and empowering young people from all communities to build the skills, confidence, and resilience they need to make the most out of life and make a difference to the world around them," the statement said.
"Whilst the charity mourns the loss of its founder, it celebrates His Royal Highness’ incredible legacy," it continued.
Ruth Marvel, CEO of The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award, said:
“The Duke’s timeless vision for young people has never been more relevant or needed. The DofE has played a crucial role in supporting young people to survive and thrive despite the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic, and we will continue to build on his legacy."
“The Duke was a lifelong advocate for young people, believing in each individual’s potential and creating in the DofE what he saw as a ‘do-it-yourself growing up kit’. We’re honoured to continue HRH’s work, to ensure that all young people – especially those from marginalised groups – can benefit from the better educational outcomes, employment prospects, community ties and better mental health that are associated with doing DofE,” Marvel added.
In the UK alone, 6.7 million young people have benefitted from taking on the personal challenge of a DofE Award so far, the statement said.
The charity is calling for anyone involved in the DofE over the decades – including alumni and volunteers – to get in touch and share their DofE stories and memories at DofE.org.
2 hr 22 min ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honor Prince Philip on their organization's site: "You will be greatly missed"
From CNN’s David Wilkinson and Max Foster
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reacted to the news of the death of Prince Philip Friday by posting a message on the website of their charitable organization, Archewell.
Set on a full-screen dark background, the message reads: “In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh, 1921-2021. Thank you for your service… you will be greatly missed.”
2 hr 30 min ago
World leaders pay tribute to Prince Philip
Commonwealth leaders have led global tributes to Prince Philip, as presidents, prime ministers and politicians around the world offer their condolences.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau remembered Prince Philip as a man of "great service to others," in a statement, adding that he was "the patron of more than forty organizations in Canada, including the Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute."
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted that Prince Philip was "no stranger" to the country, having visited on more than 20 occasions, adding that he had strong connections to many Australian organizations and the Australian Defence Force.
"Australians send our love and deepest condolences to Her Majesty and all the Royal family. The Commonwealth family joins together in sorrow and thanksgiving for the loss and life of Prince Philip. God bless from all here in Australia," he tweeted.
Other world leaders have also paid their respects, including Russian President Vladamir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who both offered their sympathies to Queen Elizabeth.
Former US President George W. Bush and his wife, former First Lady Laura Bush, recalled Prince Philip's "dignity," "boundless strength," "charm" and "wit." They said he would be missed.
Former US President Barack Obama also paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, tweeting that Prince Philip "proved that true partnership has room for both ambition and selflessness — all in service of something greater."
He left Greece aged 18 months with his family when King Constantine was forced to abdicate after a revolt by Greece's war-stretched military forces.
The family moved first to Paris and later, in 1928, to England. He had an itinerant childhood, educated variously in the UK, France, and Germany.
1 hr 44 min ago
Prince Philip's commitment to the environment "never really faded," World Wildlife Fund's director general says
From CNN's Aditi Sangal
At the news of Prince Philip’s passing, World Wildlife Fund International’s Director General Marco Lambertini said “it’s a very sad day” for the organization because of the Duke of Edinburgh’s role in its formation.
“Prince Philip helped form WWF 60 years ago, in fact, this very month, April 1961. It's been associated with WWF for all the 60 years of our history. It's a day with a heavy heart," he told CNN.
Beyond the organization, Prince Philip “played a role, broadly speaking, in shaping the thinking of the conservation movement at the time. He was definitely, personally, deeply and genuinely passionate about nature. And also, he was also a tireless champion for the environment … He was a true visionary.”
The Duke also passed on his passion for nature to his children and grandchildren, Lambertini said.
“This is a passion that Prince Philip, a commitment, that never really faded,” he added. “I heard … he was always there for his family, his wife, the Queen. Well, he's been always there for the environment too.”
2 hr 58 min ago
Royal family's website launches online book of condolence for Prince Philip
From CNN's David Wilkinson and Max Foster
An online book of condolence has been launched on the Royal Family’s official website, allowing the public to leave messages of sympathy following the death of Prince Philip.
The family has asked members of the public to "consider making a donation to a charity instead of leaving floral tributes in memory of the Duke of Edinburgh."
"During the coronavirus pandemic, and in light of current Government advice and social distancing guidelines, modified funeral and ceremonial arrangements for His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh are being considered by Her Majesty the Queen," said a statement from Buckingham Palace.
"With the safety and wellbeing of the public in mind, and in accordance with Government guidelines, members of the public are asked not to gather in crowds," it added. "Those wishing to express their condolences are asked to do so in the safest way possible, and not to gather at Royal Residences."