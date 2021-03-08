Harry says his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit a township to learn about Youth Employment Services on October 2, 2019 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

After Harry and Meghan announced they were stepping back from the royal family, they were told while in California that they would lose their security, the couple revealed in their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

It was due to their "change in status," they said -- though the royal institution admitted that there was no change in the level of threat they faced.

When Winfrey asked what the breaking point was, Harry answered, "I was desperate. I went to all the places I thought of to ask for help -- we both did."

"We're in a lot of pain, you can't provide us with the help we need," Meghan added.

They wanted to take a breath from "this constant barrage," Harry said. "My biggest concern was history repeating itself ... what I was seeing was history repeating itself. But (this is) far more dangerous, because you add race in, you add social media ... "

He clarified that by "history," he was referring to his mother, Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in Paris in 1997, while being pursued by the paparazzi.

"When you see something happening in the same kind of a way, anyone would ask for help ... especially when you know there's a relationship there, they could help you share the truth, call off the dogs, whatever you want to call it," he said.

But instead, they received "no help at all."