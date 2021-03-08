Meghan says she was silenced and wasn't protected by the royal institution

Queen Elizabeth II is greeted with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex as they arrive by Royal Train at Runcorn Station to open the new Mersey Gateway Bridge on June 14, 2018 in the town of Runcorn, Cheshire, England. Peter Byrne/WPA Pool/Getty Images

In her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan said that she had been silenced after she got married and joined the royal family.

It was only when she joined the institution that she understood she "wasn't being protected," she said.

"They were willing to lie to protect other members of the family, but they weren't willing to lie to protect me and my husband," she said.

She added that she had been welcomed into the family, and that the family members are different from "the people running the institution."

"The Queen has always been wonderful to me," she said. On their first joint engagement, the Queen gave her a gift of pearl earrings and a matching necklace. In the car between engagements, the Queen had a blanket across her knees for warmth -- and "she said, 'Meghan, come on,' and put it across my knees as well," said Meghan. "It made me think of my grandma as well."