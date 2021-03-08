Harry and Meghan's baby, Archie, won't receive security from royal institution

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, holds her son Archie in Cape Town, South Africa, on September 25, 2019. Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage/Getty Images

When Meghan was pregnant with her son Archie, she was shocked to be told by the royal institution that he wouldn't be made a prince and thus wouldn't receive security.

"This went on for the last few months of our pregnancy, where I'm going, hold on a second ... he needs to be safe," she said. "We have created this monster machine (of clickbait and tabloids), you've allowed this to happen, which means we need to be safe."

She didn't have much of an attachment to titles -- but it's different if those titles might affect Archie's safety, she said.

"While I was pregnant, they wanted to change the convention, for Archie. Why?" she said. "There's no explanation."