Meghan's one regret: "Believing them when they said I would be protected"

The Royal Family as they all attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019. Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images

When Oprah Winfrey asked if Harry and Meghan had any regrets, they had slightly different answers.

"No," Harry replied. "I'm really proud of us. I'm so proud of my wife. She safely delivered Archie during a period of time that was so cruel and so mean. Every day I was coming home to Meghan crying and breastfeeding Archie ... We did what we had to do."

Meghan chimed in that she had one regret: "Believing them when they said I would be protected."

That was a false promise, but "I wasn't supposed to see it, I wasn't supposed to know it," she said. "And now, because we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived but (are) thriving ... it's a miracle."