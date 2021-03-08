World
Follow CNN
Live Updates

Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah

By Jessie Yeung and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 10:44 p.m. ET, March 7, 2021
30 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
17 min ago

Meghan's one regret: "Believing them when they said I would be protected"

The Royal Family as they all attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019.
The Royal Family as they all attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019. Richard Pohle/AFP/Getty Images

When Oprah Winfrey asked if Harry and Meghan had any regrets, they had slightly different answers.

"No," Harry replied. "I'm really proud of us. I'm so proud of my wife. She safely delivered Archie during a period of time that was so cruel and so mean. Every day I was coming home to Meghan crying and breastfeeding Archie ... We did what we had to do."

Meghan chimed in that she had one regret: "Believing them when they said I would be protected."

That was a false promise, but "I wasn't supposed to see it, I wasn't supposed to know it," she said. "And now, because we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived but (are) thriving ... it's a miracle."

40 min ago

Meghan wears Princess Diana's diamond bracelet during Oprah interview

From CNN Style's Oscar Holland

Diana, Princess of Wales at the Christie's pre-auction party for the launch of the auction of dresses in 1997.
Diana, Princess of Wales at the Christie's pre-auction party for the launch of the auction of dresses in 1997. Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared to pay tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a piece of her jewelry during the interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Reportedly by French luxury brand Cartier, the item was worn in public by Harry's mother, Diana, several times prior to her death. 

Harry is thought to have taken stones from the very same bracelet to produce the engagement ring he proposed to Megan with in 2017.

It's not the first time that Meghan has worn the bracelet, having appeared to have done so at a royal tour in 2018. She also wore a ring owned by Harry's mother before her wedding reception.

The topic of jewelry came up in the much-anticipated interview, with Meghan revealing that the Queen had given her a gift of pearl earrings and a matching necklace on their first joint engagement.

Read more here.

49 min ago

The royal family cut Harry off financially in the first quarter of 2020

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry revealed that the royal family cut him off after he and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would be stepping back from official royal duties.

The couple's recent deals with Netflix and Spotify were "never part of the plan" when they split from the family, he said. However, it happened after they were cut off from the family financially.

They initially relied on what Princess Diana had left for Harry.

"I've got all my mum left me. And without that, we would not have been able to do this," he said. "She saw it coming and I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process."

46 min ago

Harry: "I am never going to share" conversation with royal family about Archie's race

Prince Harry and Meghan are with their son Archie at St George's Hall in Windsor, England, on May 8, 2019.
Prince Harry and Meghan are with their son Archie at St George's Hall in Windsor, England, on May 8, 2019. Dominic Lipinski/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey asked Prince Harry about the conversations he'd had with the royal family about Archie when Meghan was pregnant with him -- and about concerns surrounding his race.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," Harry said. "At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

When Winfrey asked if he could share the questions posed during the conversation, he declined, saying "I'm not comfortable with sharing that."

"But it was right at the beginning," he added. "What will the kids look like? That was at the beginning when she wasn't going to get security, when my family suggested that she might continue acting (because there wasn't going to be money for her)."

Winfrey then asked: If you had had more support, would you still be there? "Without question," Harry responded. But "I know and I'm comfortable in knowing that we did everything we could to make it work."

51 min ago

Diana would feel "angry" says Harry of how things have turned out

Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995, in London.
Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995, in London. Johnny Eggitt/AFP/Getty Images

Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his mother, Princess Diana, would have been "very sad" about the couple's decision to step back from the royal family.

"I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But ultimately, all she'd ever want is for us to be happy," Harry said.

"I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process. I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," he said. "Because I can't begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago."

"It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other," he said, sitting next to Meghan in an outdoor set.

52 min ago

Royal family never challenged the "colonial undertones" in the media's coverage of Meghan, Harry says

Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London on January 16, 2020.
Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London on January 16, 2020. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry said the royal family missed several opportunities to support Meghan and call the British press out on its negative coverage of the Duchess of Sussex.

"For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity -- many opportunities -- for my family to show some public support. And I guess one of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts."

He added: "But I also am acutely aware of where my family stand and how scared they are of the tabloids turning on them."

1 hr 1 min ago

"I just wanted to make them proud" says Meghan

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she had left everything to join the royal family, and just wanted to make them proud -- even though she received little to no guidance or instruction.

"I left my career, my life, I left everything because I love him," she said. "Our plan was to do this forever -- I wrote letters to his family saying I am dedicated to this, I am here for you, use me as you'd like."

But "there was no guidance," she said. "There were certain things you couldn't do, but (unlike the movies) there was no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal."

She didn't even know the British national anthem, and nobody in the royal institution thought to teach or show it to her, she said. "That was me Googling late at night ... we were doing the training behind the scenes because I wanted to make them proud."

1 hr 6 min ago

"I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped," says Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji. Phil Noble/Pool/Getty Images

When asked if he would have stepped back if not for Meghan, Harry replied no.

"I myself was trapped as well. I didn't see a way out. I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped," he said.

When Oprah Winfrey asked how a prince born into privilege could have been trapped, he replied, "Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don't get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that."

1 hr 14 min ago

Harry "went to a very dark place" after Meghan confided that she didn't want to live anymore

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks during a visit to The Silverstone Experience at Silverstone on March 6, 2020 in Northampton, England.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks during a visit to The Silverstone Experience at Silverstone on March 6, 2020 in Northampton, England. Peter Nicholls/WPA Pool/Getty Images

When Meghan told Harry that she didn't want to live anymore, "I was terrified," Harry told Oprah Winfrey.

"I had no idea what to do, I went to a very dark place as well, but I wanted to be there for her," he said.

At first, he didn't tell the family that she needed help -- it's not a conversation easily had in the institution, he said. And, he added, "I guess I was ashamed of admitting it to them -- I don't know if they've had the same feelings or thoughts. I have no idea."

It's a stifling environment, and "I didn't have anywhere to turn to," he added. "For the family, they very much have this mentality of, this is just how it is, you can't change it, we've all been through it."

"But what was different for me was the race element -- it wasn't just about her, it was about what she represents," he said. "So it's not just affecting my wife, but affecting so many other people as well."

That's what pushed him to discuss the issue with the royal family and warn them that "this isn't going to end well," Harry said.