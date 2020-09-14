Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, sat down with Oprah Winfrey for a set-piece interview that airs tonight at 8 p.m. ET.
The interview threatens to lift the lid on a litany of frustrations and grievances held by the couple against the institution they quit last year. Sparring statements and incendiary quotes from unnamed sources have added fuel to the fire.
Meghan says her relationship with Harry is "greater than any fairytale you've ever read"
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Meghan is now looking forward to life after the royal family. This is “just the beginning for us,” she said of their new life in America.
When asked by Oprah Winfrey if her story with the Prince has a happy ending, Meghan answered unequivocally.
“[It’s] greater than any fairytale you’ve ever read.”
Meghan's one regret: "Believing them when they said I would be protected"
The Royal Family as they all attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London on March 11, 2019.
When Oprah Winfrey asked if Harry and Meghan had any regrets, they had slightly different answers.
“No,” Harry replied. “I’m really proud of us. I’m so proud of my wife. She safely delivered Archie during a period of time that was so cruel and so mean. Every day I was coming home to Meghan crying and breast feeding Archie … We did what we had to do.”
Meghan chimed in that she had one regret: “believing them when they said I would be protected.”
That was a false promise, but “I wasn’t supposed to see it, I wasn’t supposed to know it,” she said. “And now, because we’re actually on the other side, we’ve actually not just survived but (are) thriving … it’s a miracle.”
Meghan wears Princess Diana's diamond bracelet during Oprah interview
Diana, Princess of Wales at the Christie's pre-auction party for the launch of the auction of dresses in 1997.
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, appeared to pay tribute to Princess Diana by wearing a piece of her jewelry during the interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Reportedly by French luxury brand Cartier, the item was worn in public by Harry’s mother, Diana, several times prior to her death.
Harry is thought to have taken stones from the very same bracelet to produce the engagement ring he proposed to Megan with in 2017.
It’s not the first time that Meghan has worn the bracelet, having appeared to have done so at a royal tour in 2018. She also wore a ring owned by Harry’s mother before her wedding reception.
The topic of jewelry came up in the much-anticipated interview, with Meghan revealing that the Queen had given her a gift of pearl earrings and a matching necklace on their first joint engagement.
The royal family cut Harry off financially in the first quarter of 2020
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Britain's Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Britain's Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend a reception to mark the 50th Anniversary of the investiture of The Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace in London on March 5, 2019.
Prince Harry revealed that the royal family cut him off after he and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, announced that they would be stepping back from official royal duties.
The couple’s recent deals with Netflix and Spotify were “never part of the plan” when they split from the family, he said. However, it happened after they were cut off from the family financially.
They initially relied on what Princess Diana had left for Harry.
“I’ve got all my mum left me. And without that, we would not have been able to do this,” he said. “She saw it coming and I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process.”
Harry: "I am never going to share" conversation with royal family about Archie's race
Prince Harry and Meghan are with their son Archie at St George's Hall in Windsor, England, on May 8, 2019.
Oprah Winfrey asked Prince Harry about the conversations he’d had with the royal family about Archie when Meghan was pregnant with him – and about concerns surrounding his race.
When Winfrey asked if he could share the questions posed during the conversation, he declined, saying “I’m not comfortable with sharing that.”
“But it was right at the beginning,” he added. “What will the kids look like? That was at the beginning when she wasn’t going to get security, when my family suggested that she might continue acting (because there wasn’t going to be money for her).”
Winfrey then asked: If you had had more support, would you still be there? “Without question,” Harry responded. But “I know and I’m comfortable in knowing that we did everything we could to make it work.”
Diana would feel "angry" says Harry of how things have turned out
Princess Diana, Prince Harry, and Prince William gather for the commemorations of VJ Day, 19 August 1995, in London.
Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that his mother, Princess Diana, would have been “very sad” about the couple’s decision to step back from the royal family.
“I think she would feel very angry with how this has panned out, and very sad. But ultimately, all she’d ever want is for us to be happy,” Harry said.
“I think she saw it coming. I certainly felt her presence throughout this whole process. I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side,” he said. “Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her, going through this process by herself all those years ago.”
“It has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other,” he said, sitting next to Meghan in an outdoor set.
Royal family never challenged the "colonial undertones" in the media's coverage of Meghan, Harry says
Prince Harry at Buckingham Palace in London on January 16, 2020.
Prince Harry said the royal family missed several opportunities to support Meghan and call the British press out on its negative coverage of the Duchess of Sussex.
“For us, for this union and the specifics around her race, there was an opportunity – many opportunities – for my family to show some public support. And I guess one of the most telling parts and the saddest parts, I guess, was over 70 female members of Parliament, both Conservative and Labour, came out and called out the colonial undertones of articles and headlines written about Meghan. Yet no one from my family ever said anything. That hurts.”
He added: “But I also am acutely aware of where my family stand and how scared they are of the tabloids turning on them.”
"I just wanted to make them proud" says Meghan
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF flypast on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, as members of the Royal Family attend events to mark the centenary of the RAF on July 10, 2018 in London, England.
Meghan told Oprah Winfrey that she had left everything to join the royal family, and just wanted to make them proud – even though she received little to no guidance or instruction.
“I left my career, my life, I left everything because I love him,” she said. “Our plan was to do this forever – I wrote letters to his family saying I am dedicated to this, I am here for you, use me as you’d like.”
But “there was no guidance,” she said. “There were certain things you couldn’t do, but (unlike the movies) there was no class on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be royal.”
She didn’t even know the British national anthem, and nobody in the royal institution thought to teach or show it to her, she said. “That was me Googling late at night … we were doing the training behind the scenes because I wanted to make them proud.”
"I was trapped but I didn't know I was trapped," says Harry
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific on October 24, 2018 in Suva, Fiji.
When asked if he would have stepped back if not for Meghan, Harry replied no.
“I myself was trapped as well. I didn’t see a way out. I was trapped but I didn’t know I was trapped,” he said.
When Oprah Winfrey asked how a prince born into privilege could have been trapped, he replied, “Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that.”
Harry "went to a very dark place" after Meghan confided that she didn't want to live anymore
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speaks during a visit to The Silverstone Experience at Silverstone on March 6, 2020 in Northampton, England.
When Meghan told Harry that she didn’t want to live anymore, “I was terrified,” Harry told Oprah Winfrey.
At first, he didn’t tell the family that she needed help – it’s not a conversation easily had in the institution, he said. And, he added, “I guess I was ashamed of admitting it to them – I don’t know if they’ve had the same feelings or thoughts. I have no idea.”
It’s a stifling environment, and “I didn’t have anywhere to turn to,” he added. “For the family, they very much have this mentality of, this is just how it is, you can’t change it, we’ve all been through it.”
“But what was different for me was the race element – it wasn’t just about her, it was about what she represents,” he said. “So it’s not just affecting my wife, but affecting so many other people as well.”
That’s what pushed him to discuss the issue with the royal family and warn them that “this isn’t going to end well,” Harry said.
Harry says his father, Prince Charles, stopped taking his calls
Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales applaud while attending the 'International Year of The Reef' 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England.
Prince Harry discussed his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, following his move to Canada in early 2020.
Before the couple’s public announcement of their stepping back from the royal family, Harry said he had had three conversations with the Queen and two conversations with his father, who is next in line to the British throne, “before he stopped taking my calls,” Harry added.
His father asked him to put it in writing, which Harry did – including specifics like the date they planned to make the announcement
When Oprah Winfrey asked why Prince Charles stopped taking his calls, Harry took a long pause.
“Because by that point, I took matters into my own hands,” he replied. “I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody, it’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something, for my own mental health and my wife’s. And for Archie’s as well, because I could see where this is headed.”
I had to walk "in her shoes" to understand the prejudice she faced, says Harry
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan walk down the stairs of the iconic Opera House to meet people on October 16, 2018.