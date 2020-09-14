Harry and Meghan sit down with Oprah

PHOTO: Matt Dunham/WPA Pool/Getty Images Prince Harry and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales applaud while attending the 'International Year of The Reef' 2018 meeting at Fishmongers Hall on February 14, 2018 in London, England.

Prince Harry discussed his relationship with his father, Prince Charles, following his move to Canada in early 2020.

Before the couple’s public announcement of their stepping back from the royal family, Harry said he had had three conversations with the Queen and two conversations with his father, who is next in line to the British throne, “before he stopped taking my calls,” Harry added.

His father asked him to put it in writing, which Harry did – including specifics like the date they planned to make the announcement

When Oprah Winfrey asked why Prince Charles stopped taking his calls, Harry took a long pause.

“Because by that point, I took matters into my own hands,” he replied. “I needed to do this for my family. This is not a surprise to anybody, it’s really sad that it’s gotten to this point, but I’ve got to do something, for my own mental health and my wife’s. And for Archie’s as well, because I could see where this is headed.”