Climate change protests in London: Protesters glue themselves to train

Climate change protests in London: Protesters glue themselves to trainBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Wi-Fi disabled at London underground stations amid climate change protests
The Wi-Fi network at underground stations in London has been switched off in an effort to prevent climate change activists from coordinating their protests, Britain's Press Association reports.
Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion have been holding demonstrations at Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge, Piccadilly Circus, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch since Monday.
The group is part of an ongoing climate protest which organizers have said is taking place in at least 80 cities and more than 33 countries around the world.
They are demanding that governments reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025, and calling for the creation of citizens' assemblies to come up with an emergency plan of action on climate and ecological justice.
On Wednesday morning, the group began what it described as a day of "light" disruption to London's overground network.
"This action is called 'The Pause' -- our aim is to create moments in time when humanity stops and fully considers the extent of the harm we have done and are doing to life on earth," it said in a statement.
Three protesters glued to train removed and arrested
All three protesters who had earlier glued themselves to a train at London's Canary Wharf station have now been removed by specialists from the British Transport Police and arrested.
A man and a woman had climbed on top of the train and unfurled a banner reading "Climate Emergency." Each then glued one of their hands to the top of the train.
A third man glued his hand to the side of the train, near one of the doors.
Officials were seen climbing a ladder and addressing the two protesters on the roof of the carriage.
They provided the pair with protective googles and helmets before applying a solution to the protesters' hands to remove the adhesive.
The activists were then strapped into harnesses and lowered from the train roof to the platform below.
Over 300 climate change protesters arrested in London since Monday
From Samuel Quashie-Idun and James Frater, CNN London
Climate change activists from "Extinction Rebellion" movement have been holding demonstrations in central London since the beginning of the week, blockading busy roads and bridges in the British capital.
More than 300 protesters have been arrested since Monday, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.
Authorities have banned demonstrations at some of the transport hubs targeted by the movement, including Waterloo Bridge and Oxford Circus.
Police have been seen physically removing some protesters who are resisting demands to move to Marble Arch, which has been designated as the legal demonstration site.
London retailers say they have lost $15m (£12m) in two days during the climate change protests began.
In a statement, the New West End company which represents 600 retailers and restaurants in London said some stores have reported a 25% decrease in sales and footfall.
Police statement on Canary Wharf protest
In a statement, British Transport Police said their officers were called to Canary Wharf following reports that protesters were obstructing a train on one of the station platforms.
Units, including specialist teams trained in protest removal, are in the process of responding, police said.
"One man (no further details) has been arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway and is being taken to custody. Officers remain on scene and continue to work to safely remove two further people."
Activists glue themselves to train at Canary Wharf
Two climate change activists from British organization Extinction Rebellion have climbed on top of a commuter train at London's Canary Wharf.
The pair have each glued a single hand to the top of the train car to hold themselves in place and prevent officials from removing them.
A third individual has glued his hand to the side of the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) train, near the carriage door.
Authorities are on scene and have provided the pair atop the train with protective gear while they work around them.