Climate change protests in London: Protesters glue themselves to train

The Wi-Fi network at underground stations in London has been switched off in an effort to prevent climate change activists from coordinating their protests, Britain's Press Association reports.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion have been holding demonstrations at Parliament Square, Waterloo Bridge, Piccadilly Circus, Oxford Circus and Marble Arch since Monday.

The group is part of an ongoing climate protest which organizers have said is taking place in at least 80 cities and more than 33 countries around the world.

They are demanding that governments reduce carbon emissions to zero by 2025, and calling for the creation of citizens' assemblies to come up with an emergency plan of action on climate and ecological justice.

On Wednesday morning, the group began what it described as a day of "light" disruption to London's overground network.

"This action is called 'The Pause' -- our aim is to create moments in time when humanity stops and fully considers the extent of the harm we have done and are doing to life on earth," it said in a statement.