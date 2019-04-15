London climate change protestBy Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
"This is a rebellion," protester dressed as wizard says
From CNN's Alex Eliseev in London
Rick Guest, a demonstrator from Herefordshire in England's West Midlands, said he had joined the protest in Oxford Circus dressed as a wizard because "this is a rebellion."
"I'm here because this is a rebellion and the state of the planet is pretty dire. The evidence is irrefutable," Guest told CNN. "We know what's going on. We know the solutions. Why isn't anything happening. Governments and oil companies are in bed with each other. We've got 11 years to turn it round, that's why we're all here. I'm from Herefordshire, so I'm from the 'Shire. Gandalf rides out to save the 'Shire doesn't he. We're on a mission."
Protesters turn Waterloo Bridge into garden and skate park
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Waterloo Bridge with trees and flowers, setting up an impromptu garden blockade on Monday. Others set up a miniature skate park.
Demonstrators smash glass entry at Shell headquarters
Photos and videos shared on social media showed some protesters outside London's Shell Center near Waterloo Bridge on Monday.
While some demonstrators glued themselves to the revolving front door, others scrawled Extinction Rebellion's hourglass symbol in graffiti and smeared black paint on the exterior of the building. The protesters also smashed a glass door.
A Shell spokesman told CNN: "We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view, we ask only that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind."
London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that policing plans were in place to support public order during Extinction Rebellion demonstrations over the coming weeks, and advised those traveling in the capital to allow for extra journey time.
Protesters glue themselves to a pink sailboat in London
From CNN's Arnaud Siad and Alex Eliseev
Demonstrators have blocked the usually bustling Oxford Circus intersection, one of five London landmarks targeted by environmental campaigners as part of the action on Monday.
Some protesters dressed in yellow paper crowns were lying in the street in a "die-in," their arms linked through tubes. Nearby, others stood atop a pink painted sailboat emblazoned with the message, "Tell the truth," with a flag bearing Extinction Rebellion's hourglass logo.
Mark Ovland, one of the protesters glued to the pink boat at Oxford Circus, said he and others were trying to bring massive disruption to transport in London to "gain attention to what is the biggest crisis facing humanity at the moment."
"For 30 years people have known the signs of what's happening with the climate, with the ecological crisis, nothing's been done. We've tried writing letters, we've tried voting with our feet, we've tried campaigning in all the usual institutional ways, nothing's worked, emissions keep going up year on year and so this is the last thing we can think of," Ovland told CNN. "We don't want to disrupt people, but we think this must surely get attention. We need to do this."
Climate change protesters begin blockade in central London
From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of central London today, blocking the city's busiest roads and bridges to raise the alarm over a mounting climate crisis.
On Monday morning, a group of demonstrators with trees, plants and solar panels in tow barricaded Waterloo Bridge, one of five locations being targeted by environmental campaigners in the city as part of the protest.
The demonstrations are part of a global campaign, orchestrated by British climate organization Extinction Rebellion, which made headlines earlier this month when members disrupted a Brexit debate in Parliament with a nude demonstration.
Anna Burton, from Lancashire in northwest England, said she came to the protest to call on big businesses to go carbon neutral and demand a better ecological future for her children.
Expect to see protesters gluing or locking themselves to gates, benches, turnstiles and other street furniture to bring intersections and streets to a standstill today.