Protesters gathered outside Britain's Houses of Parliament said politicians should focus their energy on tackling climate change, not Brexit.

Niki Shahab and Imogen Gaskell, both students from London, told CNN politicians have been preoccupied with Britain's withdrawal from the European Union since the country voted to leave in a 2016 referendum.

They said British politicians should really be tackling the climate crisis.

"It is an emergency, it’s going to affect everyone, people don’t realize how important climate change is. In the UK for example, floodings are going to increase, and abroad it will fuel more refugee crises," Gaskell said. “We’ve been focusing on Brexit for the last two years, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what your political views are, climate change will affect everyone of us."