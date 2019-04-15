London climate change protestBy Eliza Mackintosh, CNN
Climate change more pressing than Brexit, protesters say
From CNN's Arnaud Siad in London
Protesters gathered outside Britain's Houses of Parliament said politicians should focus their energy on tackling climate change, not Brexit.
Niki Shahab and Imogen Gaskell, both students from London, told CNN politicians have been preoccupied with Britain's withdrawal from the European Union since the country voted to leave in a 2016 referendum.
They said British politicians should really be tackling the climate crisis.
"It is an emergency, it’s going to affect everyone, people don’t realize how important climate change is. In the UK for example, floodings are going to increase, and abroad it will fuel more refugee crises," Gaskell said. “We’ve been focusing on Brexit for the last two years, at the end of the day it doesn’t matter what your political views are, climate change will affect everyone of us."
Climate activists warn of insect decline
Climate activists are warning of the catastrophic effect that a global extinction of insects could have on the planet.
Andrea Cox, a careers consultant from London, joined the demonstration in front of the Houses of Parliament on Monday carrying a flag emblazoned with a bumblebee.
“Bees are the main pollinators of plants and flowers and numbers have dropped dramatically. If our bees disappear, our food disappear. We need to do something to ban pesticides ... the numbers of flies, wasps, bees are massively declining ... you don’t notice it unless you have a garden or a farm," Cox told CNN. "We are planning to do this [protest] until government talks to us and commits to go carbon neutral by 2020. Until that happens we are here day and night, we are not moving.”
A report published earlier this year in the journal Biological Conservation suggested that insect populations were declining worldwide, forecasting that more than 40% of species could become extinct in the next few decades.
Insect biomass is declining by a staggering 2.5% a year, a rate that indicates widespread extinctions within a century, the report found.
Greenpeace shares its support for Extinction Rebellion demonstration
Environmental group Greenpeace has lent its support to the Extinction Rebellion demonstration, sharing video of protesters gathered outside London's Houses of Parliament.
Here's what we know about Extinction Rebellion
Central London is blocked off today by thousands of protesters demanding action on climate change.
So far Extinction Rebellion, the group organizing today's demonstrations, has counted 222 arrests since launching last year — and thousands have declared they are willing to be arrested, or even go to prison, to demand action on climate change.
Here's how climate protesters are taking action:
- Earlier this month, around a dozen activists stripped down to their underwear in British parliament and glued their hands to the glass of the House of Commons' public gallery.
- In March, Extinction Rebellion members held a "Funeral for our Future" outside Buckingham Palace, pouring 200 liters of fake blood outside Downing Street. The demonstration led to 14 arrests.
- Last November, protesters occupied five bridges across London, forcing them to close.
- School students worldwide have been skipping school to demand that world leaders take action on climate change. The movement has spanned more than 100 countries and 1,500 cities.
"This is a rebellion," protester dressed as wizard says
From CNN's Alex Eliseev in London
Rick Guest, a demonstrator from Herefordshire in England's West Midlands, said he had joined the protest in Oxford Circus dressed as a wizard because "this is a rebellion."
"I'm here because this is a rebellion and the state of the planet is pretty dire. The evidence is irrefutable," Guest told CNN. "We know what's going on. We know the solutions. Why isn't anything happening. Governments and oil companies are in bed with each other. We've got 11 years to turn it round, that's why we're all here. I'm from Herefordshire, so I'm from the 'Shire. Gandalf rides out to save the 'Shire doesn't he. We're on a mission."
Protesters turn Waterloo Bridge into garden and skate park
Extinction Rebellion demonstrators descended on Waterloo Bridge with trees and flowers, setting up an impromptu garden blockade on Monday. Others set up a miniature skate park.
Demonstrators smash glass entry at Shell headquarters
Photos and videos shared on social media showed some protesters outside London's Shell Center near Waterloo Bridge on Monday.
While some demonstrators glued themselves to the revolving front door, others scrawled Extinction Rebellion's hourglass symbol in graffiti and smeared black paint on the exterior of the building. The protesters also smashed a glass door.
A Shell spokesman told CNN: "We respect the right of everyone to express their point of view, we ask only that they do so with their safety and the safety of others in mind."
London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement that policing plans were in place to support public order during Extinction Rebellion demonstrations over the coming weeks, and advised those traveling in the capital to allow for extra journey time.
Protesters glue themselves to a pink sailboat in London
From CNN's Arnaud Siad and Alex Eliseev
Demonstrators have blocked the usually bustling Oxford Circus intersection, one of five London landmarks targeted by environmental campaigners as part of the action on Monday.
Some protesters dressed in yellow paper crowns were lying in the street in a "die-in," their arms linked through tubes. Nearby, others stood atop a pink painted sailboat emblazoned with the message, "Tell the truth," with a flag bearing Extinction Rebellion's hourglass logo.
Mark Ovland, one of the protesters glued to the pink boat at Oxford Circus, said he and others were trying to bring massive disruption to transport in London to "gain attention to what is the biggest crisis facing humanity at the moment."
"For 30 years people have known the signs of what's happening with the climate, with the ecological crisis, nothing's been done. We've tried writing letters, we've tried voting with our feet, we've tried campaigning in all the usual institutional ways, nothing's worked, emissions keep going up year on year and so this is the last thing we can think of," Ovland told CNN. "We don't want to disrupt people, but we think this must surely get attention. We need to do this."
Climate change protesters begin blockade in central London
From CNN's Eliza Mackintosh
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of central London today, blocking the city's busiest roads and bridges to raise the alarm over a mounting climate crisis.
On Monday morning, a group of demonstrators with trees, plants and solar panels in tow barricaded Waterloo Bridge, one of five locations being targeted by environmental campaigners in the city as part of the protest.
The demonstrations are part of a global campaign, orchestrated by British climate organization Extinction Rebellion, which made headlines earlier this month when members disrupted a Brexit debate in Parliament with a nude demonstration.
Anna Burton, from Lancashire in northwest England, said she came to the protest to call on big businesses to go carbon neutral and demand a better ecological future for her children.
Expect to see protesters gluing or locking themselves to gates, benches, turnstiles and other street furniture to bring intersections and streets to a standstill today.