Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured

Noa Bodner was at a cafe near to London Bridge when she suddenly saw a rush of people run in.

“Immediately, the manager ran and shut the door and locked it," she told CNN a few moments ago.

"We were told that shots were heard ... And then when we saw police coming to the bridge and closing it off, we were asked to move to the back of the restaurant, obviously away from the windows," she added.

Bodner said the police appeared to be in full riot gear.

She said she saw officers carrying "assault rifle, helmets with cameras on them, all dressed in black, black balaclavas -- which is not something you see ... normal case is they don’t even carry a gun, definitely not an assault rifle, that’s very unusual for London."

The bridge and immediate area remains locked down by officials, who are yet to comment on reports of shots fired.