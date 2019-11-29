Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured
UK PM being kept updated on London Bridge incident
The official account of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has posted a short comment on the incident, thanking authorities for "their immediate response."
Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel wrote on Twitter that she was "very concerned" over the incident unfolding on Friday afternoon.
Eyewitness: A rush of people coming from the bridge
Noa Bodner was at a cafe near to London Bridge when she suddenly saw a rush of people run in.
“Immediately, the manager ran and shut the door and locked it," she told CNN a few moments ago.
"We were told that shots were heard ... And then when we saw police coming to the bridge and closing it off, we were asked to move to the back of the restaurant, obviously away from the windows," she added.
Bodner said the police appeared to be in full riot gear.
She said she saw officers carrying "assault rifle, helmets with cameras on them, all dressed in black, black balaclavas -- which is not something you see ... normal case is they don’t even carry a gun, definitely not an assault rifle, that’s very unusual for London."
The bridge and immediate area remains locked down by officials, who are yet to comment on reports of shots fired.
London Ambulance declares a "major incident" at London Bridge
London Ambulance Service has declared a "major incident" over London Bridge in a post on its official Twitter account.
"We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge," London Ambulance Service wrote on Twitter.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also wrote on Twitter that he was keeping across the unfolding situation.
"It was haunting watching everyone sprint," eyewitness says
Stevie Beer, 26, works at a building overlooking London Bridge. She tells CNN she was alerted to a situation on the bridge by a colleague who was trapped behind a cordon after going out to grab lunch.
“A colleague out for lunch messaged to say there’d been an incident on London Bridge and he was unable to cross back over the river," Beer says. "I went straight to the window and saw hundreds of people running off the bridge down Tooley Street."
People looked so panicked. It was haunting. There were at least half a dozen police cars and halted buses. Our building is now on lockdown but we’ve not been given any concrete information," she continued.
Beer said there were reports that nearby Borough Market was also being evacuated on Friday afternoon as well.
Britain's PA news agency is reporting a cordon has been established around Borough Market while local shops are evacuated.
Gunshots were heard, witness tells CNN
Jinnat Ui Hasan tells CNN he was in a meeting in a building near London Bridge when he heard "more than five" gunshots. He took these photos of the scene after the gunshots.
London Metropolitan Police has not confirmed shots were fired, with its press office describing the situation as "dynamic."
BREAKING: Police say they were responding to stabbing, multiple people believed hurt
In an update on Twitter, London's Metropolitan Police said an individual has been "detained" after police were called to reports of a stabbing near London Bridge at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. ET).
Transport affected around London Bridge
Transport For London have alerted commuters moving around the UK capital that London Bridge subway station is closed in both directions. Overground trains will continue going through the area but are not stopping at the station either, according to Southeastern train operator.
Pedestrians watch as emergency response vehicles respond to central London incident
Images and video posted to social media on Friday afternoon showed emergency response vehicles racing to the scene.
Some witnesses in the vicinity have reported shots being fired, CNN has been unable to independently verify this.
BREAKING: British police respond to incident on London Bridge
British police say they are responding to an incident unfolding in central London on Friday afternoon.
London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on Twitter that they were in the "early stages" of the incident and called on public to follow instruction from officers at the scene.