Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured

What's happening? A man has been "detained," police say, after a stabbing incident near London Bridge. The area is in lockdown.

What else do we know? The London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident and a number of people are believed to be injured, police said.

What about the reports of gunshots? A witness tells CNN that gunshots were heard at the scene in central London. But police have not confirmed shots were fired and have described the situation as "dynamic."