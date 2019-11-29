World
Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:16 AM ET, Fri November 29, 2019
2 min ago

London Ambulance declares a "major incident" at London Bridge 

London Ambulance Service has declared a "major incident" over London Bridge in a post on its official Twitter account. 

"We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge," London Ambulance Service wrote on Twitter.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also wrote on Twitter that he was keeping across the unfolding situation.

12 min ago

"It was haunting watching everyone sprint," eyewitness says

From CNN's Bianca Britton

Stevie Beer, 26, works at a building overlooking London Bridge. She tells CNN she was alerted to a situation on the bridge by a colleague who was trapped behind a cordon after going out to grab lunch.

“A colleague out for lunch messaged to say there’d been an incident on London Bridge and he was unable to cross back over the river," Beer says. "I went straight to the window and saw hundreds of people running off the bridge down Tooley Street."

People looked so panicked. It was haunting. There were at least half a dozen police cars and halted buses. Our building is now on lockdown but we’ve not been given any concrete information," she continued.

Beer said there were reports that nearby Borough Market was also being evacuated on Friday afternoon as well.

Britain's PA news agency is reporting a cordon has been established around Borough Market while local shops are evacuated.

17 min ago

Gunshots were heard, witness tells CNN

From CNN's Paul Murphy

Jinnat Ui Hasan tells CNN he was in a meeting in a building near London Bridge when he heard "more than five" gunshots. He took these photos of the scene after the gunshots.

London Metropolitan Police has not confirmed shots were fired, with its press office describing the situation as "dynamic."

Witness Jinnat Ui Hasan took this photo of the scene at London Bridge.
Witness Jinnat Ui Hasan took this photo of the scene at London Bridge. Courtesy Jinnat Ui Hasan

29 min ago

BREAKING: Police say they were responding to stabbing, multiple people believed hurt

In an update on Twitter, London's Metropolitan Police said an individual has been "detained" after police were called to reports of a stabbing near London Bridge at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. ET).

35 min ago

Transport affected around London Bridge

Transport For London have alerted commuters moving around the UK capital that London Bridge subway station is closed in both directions. Overground trains will continue going through the area but are not stopping at the station either, according to Southeastern train operator.

45 min ago

Pedestrians watch as emergency response vehicles respond to central London incident

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Images and video posted to social media on Friday afternoon showed emergency response vehicles racing to the scene.

Some witnesses in the vicinity have reported shots being fired, CNN has been unable to independently verify this.

55 min ago

BREAKING: British police respond to incident on London Bridge

British police say they are responding to an incident unfolding in central London on Friday afternoon.

London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on Twitter that they were in the "early stages" of the incident and called on public to follow instruction from officers at the scene.