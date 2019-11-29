Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured
London Ambulance declares a "major incident" at London Bridge
London Ambulance Service has declared a "major incident" over London Bridge in a post on its official Twitter account.
"We have now declared a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge," London Ambulance Service wrote on Twitter.
The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, also wrote on Twitter that he was keeping across the unfolding situation.
"It was haunting watching everyone sprint," eyewitness says
Stevie Beer, 26, works at a building overlooking London Bridge. She tells CNN she was alerted to a situation on the bridge by a colleague who was trapped behind a cordon after going out to grab lunch.
“A colleague out for lunch messaged to say there’d been an incident on London Bridge and he was unable to cross back over the river," Beer says. "I went straight to the window and saw hundreds of people running off the bridge down Tooley Street."
People looked so panicked. It was haunting. There were at least half a dozen police cars and halted buses. Our building is now on lockdown but we’ve not been given any concrete information," she continued.
Beer said there were reports that nearby Borough Market was also being evacuated on Friday afternoon as well.
Britain's PA news agency is reporting a cordon has been established around Borough Market while local shops are evacuated.
Gunshots were heard, witness tells CNN
Jinnat Ui Hasan tells CNN he was in a meeting in a building near London Bridge when he heard "more than five" gunshots. He took these photos of the scene after the gunshots.
London Metropolitan Police has not confirmed shots were fired, with its press office describing the situation as "dynamic."
BREAKING: Police say they were responding to stabbing, multiple people believed hurt
In an update on Twitter, London's Metropolitan Police said an individual has been "detained" after police were called to reports of a stabbing near London Bridge at 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. ET).
Transport affected around London Bridge
Transport For London have alerted commuters moving around the UK capital that London Bridge subway station is closed in both directions. Overground trains will continue going through the area but are not stopping at the station either, according to Southeastern train operator.
Pedestrians watch as emergency response vehicles respond to central London incident
Images and video posted to social media on Friday afternoon showed emergency response vehicles racing to the scene.
Some witnesses in the vicinity have reported shots being fired, CNN has been unable to independently verify this.
BREAKING: British police respond to incident on London Bridge
British police say they are responding to an incident unfolding in central London on Friday afternoon.
London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on Twitter that they were in the "early stages" of the incident and called on public to follow instruction from officers at the scene.