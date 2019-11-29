London Bridge 'terror attack': Video shows incident - live
London Bridge underground station reopens after stabbing attack
The London Bridge underground station has reopened after a stabbing attack in its vicinity.
The first train left the station at 6:28 p.m. local time (1:28 p.m. ET), and security cordons were lifted.
British authorities opened fire on attacker after seeing wiring, initial reports indicate
Initial reports from the UK are that responding police opened fire on the suspect after observing some type of wiring and adhesive material protruding from what turned out to be a hoax device, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the ongoing investigation.
Realizing they did not have control over the suspect, and since officers and bystanders were in the vicinity, officers fired on the suspect to eliminate any possible threat, the official said.
Britain's prime minister: London Bridge incident contained "to the best of our knowledge"
The incident in London Bridge has been contained "to the best of our knowledge," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday evening.
Johnson also urged the public to remain vigilant and thanked emergency serviced for their bravery.
"I want to pay tribute to extraordinary bravery of members if the public who physically intervened. For me they represent the very best of the country and I thank them," Johnson added.
"We are very saddened to learn some people have been injured in this event and sympathies are with them and tier loved ones. Anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and brought to justice," Johnson said.
He added that the UK will "never be cowed, or divided, or intimidated by this sort of attack" and that "our British values will prevail."
Johnson concluded that he has stopped campaigning for the upcoming UK general election for the evening, but will be reviewing that decision in the next few hours.
NATO says no change in plans for upcoming London summit
A NATO official tells CNN that with the London attack taking place just days before the long-planned NATO meeting in London, the alliance is not making any change in plans for next week’s summit in London.
We’re tracking this incident, and coordinating with UK authorities. But we don’t anticipate any change in plans,” the official said.
President Trump and other leaders are scheduled to attend a summit in London next week that will also mark the 70th anniversary of the trans-Atlantic alliance.
Why the suspect was wearing a hoax vest
Pauline Neville-Jones, former head of Britain’s Joint Intelligence Committee, told CNN a few moments ago that the hoax vest likely won’t tell investigators “a great deal” though he will have received some help in how to make it look real.”
"It appears to have been a dummy vest but it will have been made up to look like something real in order to deter people from doing exactly what happened – to tackle him," Neville-Jones said.
She added that one of the things that is very difficult about modern attacks in the UK is potential attackers have gotten smarter.
"They have learned over time that the more they communicate, electronically, the more likely they are to be picked up before they actually get to the point of attacking," she said. "So a lot of these incidents are organized extremely locally by word of mouth with very little trace beforehand."
Neville-Jones said the other side of this coin is that attacks planned locally tend to be smaller.
Eyewitness recalls similar response during Boston marathon terror attacks
CNN's Nina Dos Santos is live from the scene near London Bridge.
She's talking to Olivia Bizot, who escaped both this incident and the Boston marathon bombings.
“I was coming towards the bridge on my bike and I heard explosions. I didn’t really assume it was gunshots at first," Bizot says.
“All of sudden all these people came running like a flood of people... A few years ago I was at the Boston marathon bombings and I was at the finish line just before it occurred and it was the same thing -- everyone running, panic on their faces.”
"Circumstances remain unclear"
CNN's Nick Paton Walsh says there has been "minimal confirmed information" on the incident.
"Police were called to an establishment during which there was a stabbing and, it appears, as a result of that a number of people have been stabbed and one man has been shot," he says.
"We believed the person who has been shot may in fact have been the assailant that you’ve seen in some of those graphic videos. What is not clear is the cause of the argument.
"Scotland Yard, British police, are saying they are treating this as though it’s terror-related but they do say also that the circumstances remain unclear. It’s important to remember as this develops because in London there are lots of other reasons why a stabbing may occur, gang violence in particular."
Happening now: Mayor of London press conference
A number of the casualties from the London Bridge attack are seriously injured, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said during a press conference on Friday.
“As soon as it's possible to provide an update on their condition, the Met Police will do so. I’ll ask you all to please respect the privacy of those affected,” Khan said.
Khan also praised heroism from members of the public as the "very best of humanity" after they stepped in to confront the suspect -- even though the person was wearing what appeared to be an explosive vest.
“What’s remarkable about the images we’ve seen is the breathtaking heroism of members of the public who literally ran towards danger not knowing what confronted them," Khan said.
"We do know from the statement given by the Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu that there appears to have been a device on the suspect. Members of the public didn’t realize at the time that was a hoax … they really are the best of us. Another example of the bravery of ordinary Londoners running towards danger, risking their own personal safety to try and save others," Khan continued.
How the London Bridge incident unfolded
Here is a timeline of the incident near London Bridge on Friday afternoon:
- 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. ET): Police are called to a stabbing at premises near London Bridge.
- 2:36 p.m. (9:36 a.m. ET): British Transport Police declare London Bridge is closed; trains are traveling through but not stopping at the station.
- 2:46 p.m. (9:46 a.m. ET): The London Ambulance Service declares "a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge."
- 2:47 p.m. (9:47 a.m. ET): National Rail says no trains will call at London Bridge station until approximately 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET).
- 3:33 p.m. (10:33 a.m. ET): The Metropolitan Police says the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear. “However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police,” the police tweet.
- 3:55 p.m. (10:55 a.m. ET): The Met update to say a number of people have been stabbed.
- 4:24 p.m. (11:24 a.m. ET): Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says the force is declaring it "a terrorist incident."