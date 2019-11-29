London Bridge underground station reopens after stabbing attack

Police stand near the scene of what authorities have designated a terrorist incident at London Bridge on Friday. Photo: Daniel Sorabji/AFP/Getty Images

The incident in London Bridge has been contained "to the best of our knowledge," UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday evening.

Johnson also urged the public to remain vigilant and thanked emergency serviced for their bravery.

"I want to pay tribute to extraordinary bravery of members if the public who physically intervened. For me they represent the very best of the country and I thank them," Johnson added.

"We are very saddened to learn some people have been injured in this event and sympathies are with them and tier loved ones. Anybody involved in this crime and these attacks will be hunted down and brought to justice," Johnson said.

He added that the UK will "never be cowed, or divided, or intimidated by this sort of attack" and that "our British values will prevail."

Johnson concluded that he has stopped campaigning for the upcoming UK general election for the evening, but will be reviewing that decision in the next few hours.