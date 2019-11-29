World
Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:28 a.m. ET, November 29, 2019
47 min ago

Transport affected around London Bridge

Transport For London have alerted commuters moving around the UK capital that London Bridge subway station is closed in both directions. Overground trains will continue going through the area but are not stopping at the station either, according to Southeastern train operator.

58 min ago

Pedestrians watch as emergency response vehicles respond to central London incident

From CNN's Gianluca Mezzofiore

Images and video posted to social media on Friday afternoon showed emergency response vehicles racing to the scene.

Some witnesses in the vicinity have reported shots being fired, CNN has been unable to independently verify this.

1 hr 7 min ago

BREAKING: British police respond to incident on London Bridge

British police say they are responding to an incident unfolding in central London on Friday afternoon.

London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on Twitter that they were in the "early stages" of the incident and called on public to follow instruction from officers at the scene.