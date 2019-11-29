Live: London Bridge stabbing leaves 'a number of people' injured
Transport affected around London Bridge
Transport For London have alerted commuters moving around the UK capital that London Bridge subway station is closed in both directions. Overground trains will continue going through the area but are not stopping at the station either, according to Southeastern train operator.
Pedestrians watch as emergency response vehicles respond to central London incident
Images and video posted to social media on Friday afternoon showed emergency response vehicles racing to the scene.
Some witnesses in the vicinity have reported shots being fired, CNN has been unable to independently verify this.
BREAKING: British police respond to incident on London Bridge
British police say they are responding to an incident unfolding in central London on Friday afternoon.
London's Metropolitan Police said in a post on Twitter that they were in the "early stages" of the incident and called on public to follow instruction from officers at the scene.