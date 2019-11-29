London Bridge 'terror attack': Video shows incident - live
How the London Bridge incident unfolded
Here is a timeline of the incident near London Bridge on Friday afternoon:
- 1:58 p.m. (8:58 a.m. ET): Police are called to a stabbing at premises near London Bridge.
- 2:36 p.m. (9:36 a.m. ET): British Transport Police declare London Bridge is closed; trains are traveling through but not stopping at the station.
- 2:46 p.m. (9:46 a.m. ET): The London Ambulance Service declares "a major incident and have a number of crews at the scene in London Bridge."
- 2:47 p.m. (9:47 a.m. ET): National Rail says no trains will call at London Bridge station until approximately 5 p.m. (12 p.m. ET).
- 3:33 p.m. (10:33 a.m. ET): The Metropolitan Police says the circumstances relating to the incident at London Bridge remain unclear. “However, as a precaution, we are currently responding to this incident as though it is terror-related. One man has been shot by police,” the police tweet.
- 3:55 p.m. (10:55 a.m. ET): The Met update to say a number of people have been stabbed.
- 4:24 p.m. (11:24 a.m. ET): Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu says the force is declaring it "a terrorist incident."
Nearby buildings being evacuated
CNN's Nina dos Santos is about 200 to 300 yards from the scene of the incident near London Bridge. She says police officers and security guards are escorting people from high-rise office buildings in the immediate area.
“I’ve been here on the scene since about 45 mins after this incident took place and I can tell you we’ve had a steady procession of marked and unmarked police vehicles, ambulances, and a helicopter has been overhead for the best part of the last two to three hours,” she reports.
Coming up: Mayor of London to speak
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is due to make a statement shortly following the incident near London Bridge this afternoon.
Watch: Moment police confirm terror incident
A few moments ago, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, announced that the incident was now being investigated as a "terrorist incident."
See Basu's short statement below:
Eyewitness catches part of the incident on video
Thirty-five-year-old Lloyd Griffiths lives and works in London. He told CNN that he was traveling on a bus when he saw an altercation taking place on the street.
"it was very, very traumatizing. A horrible experience," Griffiths said a little while ago. "I was actually on my phone before. Then I realized there was an altercation happening so I kind of pressed record.
"It looked like members of the public were fighting with a man that was -- it looked like he was trying to be pinned down onto the pavement on the left-hand side of the pavement on London Bridge."
At that moment, I kind of saw -- it looked like a shine of light come across from the man on the floor and I realized quickly it was a knife, the sun was shining on the knife. It was a relatively large knife."
He continued, "And very quickly, there's at least one member of the public to help and then the police went over with some guns and it ended with the man being shot."
Deserted restaurants near the scene
Restaurants in Borough Market area have been closed up following the incident near London Bridge on Friday afternoon. CNN say tables left in a state of disarray as diners picked up their belongings and left in a hurry.
BREAKING: Suspect shot dead at the scene
A man was shot dead by police following an attack on London Bridge on Friday, the Metropolitan police assistant commissioner Neil Basu said in a press conference.
Police are treating the attack as terror related, Basu said, adding that the suspect had a hoax explosive device strapped to him.
Family caught up in aftermath of London Bridge incident
Simon Shorey and his family are on a day trip to London from Sussex, an area south of the capital. After grabbing a bite to eat at Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK) in Clink Street, they had planned on visiting the Shard tower. But their lunch was interrupted by the incident and they were told to hide under tables.
“The whole restaurant had people under their tables and sat down on the floor," he told CNN. He says people were trying to keep updated with the latest developments on their phones and the atmosphere started to calm down.
"It seemed to suggest it was all over and then after 25 minutes it felt like it kicked off again," he continued. "There were people running down the street just outside the windows of the restaurant. They weren’t screaming at that time but people were running back down and after a few more minutes we were told ‘everyone out, everyone out.”
Shorey praised police for their handling of the situation.
"We have three young kids and the police were able to smile and keep the calm. I don’t know what’s going on but clearly it’s not over.”
Mayor of London tweets support to injured and emergency services
Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has now tweeted out a longer statement thanking emergency services for their response on Friday afternoon.