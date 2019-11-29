How the London Bridge incident unfolded

Thirty-five-year-old Lloyd Griffiths lives and works in London. He told CNN that he was traveling on a bus when he saw an altercation taking place on the street.

"it was very, very traumatizing. A horrible experience," Griffiths said a little while ago. "I was actually on my phone before. Then I realized there was an altercation happening so I kind of pressed record.

"It looked like members of the public were fighting with a man that was -- it looked like he was trying to be pinned down onto the pavement on the left-hand side of the pavement on London Bridge."

At that moment, I kind of saw -- it looked like a shine of light come across from the man on the floor and I realized quickly it was a knife, the sun was shining on the knife. It was a relatively large knife."

He continued, "And very quickly, there's at least one member of the public to help and then the police went over with some guns and it ended with the man being shot."