Liz Truss resigns as UK prime minister

Her announcement in Downing Street came hours after Suella Braverman, Truss’ home secretary, dramatically resigned with a blistering attack on the PM’s leadership.
Truss fired her finance minister just last week after a disastrous and since-ditched financial plan caused turmoil on the markets.
US had been skeptical of Truss policies and is watching UK chaos closely
From CNN's Kevin Liptak
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to reporters during a visit to an ice cream shop in Portland, Oregon, on October 15.
Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
The ongoing political crisis in the UK has generated concerns inside the White House at the potential global economic fallout, people familiar with the situation say.
This concern emerged in US President Joe Biden’s highly unusual criticism of former Prime Minister Liz Truss’s economic plans last weekend,
The statement, made in an Oregon ice cream shop, broke the standard of avoiding discussing other countries’ politics — particularly those of the United States’ top ally. It reflected a deeply skeptical view of Truss’ policies that had been simmering inside the White House since she took office six weeks ago.
White House officials mostly declined to expand on Biden’s comments. But privately many officials have voiced concerns at the chaos within Britain’s ruling party and the effect that could have on global issues.
The Biden White House shed few tears for Boris Johnson when he resigned and there was a perception that Truss would follow in his policy mold, even as she lacks the personal drama — or charisma — of Boris.
The chaos and economic turmoil that ensued once she took office was eye-opening for many US officials, who viewed the situation cautiously.
Truss’s hardline approach to Brexit also set off relations with Biden on a sour note. The President has taken a personal interest in the particular issue of the Northern Ireland Protocol, a post-Brexit arrangement that requires extra checks on goods moving between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.
The rules were designed to keep the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland open and avoid a return to sectarian violence. But Truss has moved to rewrite those rules, causing deep anxiety in both Brussels and Washington.
Biden, who makes frequent references to his Irish ancestry, has made his views clear on the issue, even though it does not directly involve the United States. Congressional Democrats have similarly voiced concern at any steps that could reignite the Northern Ireland conflict.
In their first phone call as counterparts earlier this month, Biden raised the matter with Truss, according to the White House. A US readout of their conversation said they discussed a “shared commitment to protecting the gains of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement and the importance of reaching a negotiated agreement with the European Union on the Northern Ireland Protocol.”
New UK prime minister expected by next Friday
Chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady, speaks to the press following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister on October 20.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
A new British prime minister should be in place by Friday October 28, according to the Conservative party official responsible for the process.
Graham Brady, leader of the so-called 1922 Committee, which represents rank-and-file Conservative Members of Parliament, said. Speaking outside the House of Commons, Brady said further details of the process would be announced later today. Grassroots Conservative party members will get a say in some form, he added.
“It will be possible to conduct a ballot and conclude a leadership election by Friday 28 October,” Brady told reporters.
That would put a new prime minister in Downing Street ahead of a crucial economic statement by Britain’s finance minister, set for October 31.
Will there be a general election in Britain?
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Liz Truss’s resignation has already re-ignited calls for an early general election in Britain.
The opposition Labour Party, which opinion polls put on course for a landslide victory, is leading that charge.
“After 12 years of Tory failure, the British people deserve so much better than this revolving door of chaos,” its leader Keir Starmer said after Truss resigned. “We need a general election, now.”
But a fresh election is no certainty, even as Britain prepares for its fifth leader in just over six years – and its third since the last ballot.
As long as the government can command the confidence of the House of Commons, it can decide when to call an election. For all their turmoil, the Conservatives have a healthy working majority of 71 in Parliament and it’s unlikely their MPs would voluntarily opt for an election that could see them lose their jobs.
Currently, the Conservatives are trailing Labour in opinion polls by virtually historic levels, indicating a near wipe-out for the group.
The next nationwide poll does not need to take place until January 2025 at the latest, and has been generally expected to occur in mid-2024, which is the time of the year that general elections usually take place in Britain.
A government needs Parliament to green-light plans for a new vote, and as soon as that happens, a six-week election campaign period begins.
But the issue of a general election is certain to dominate British politics and dog the new prime minister, given the whirlwind of changes at the heart of government since the last vote.
France wants UK to "find stability as soon as possible," Macron says
From CNN’s Natacha Bracken, Pierre Bairin and Xiaofei Xu in Paris
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the first day of a EU leaders Summit at The European Council Building in Brussels, Belgium, on October 20.
John Thys/AFP/Getty Images
French President Emmanuel Macron called for political stability in Britain after UK Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation Thursday.
“I want to say that France, as a nation and as a people who are friends of the British people, wishes above all for stability in the context that we know, which is a context of war,” Macron told the media while attending an EU summit in Brussels.
“Personally, I am always sad to see a colleague leave, but what I want is to see this stability return as soon as possible,” he added.
Remember: Truss created controversy during the Conservative leadership contest when she said “the jury is still out” when asked whether Macron is a “friend or a foe” of the UK.
Liz Truss is gone. What happens next?
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
British Prime Minister Liz Truss walks with her husband Hugh O'Leary, after announcing her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, on October 20.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Liz Truss’s tenure as prime minister has ended in record time, and an accelerated leadership contest has been announced to replace her.
In her resignation speech, Truss said a contest would take place within a week. While the exact process for the contest has yet to be revealed, it seems unlikely that there will be a repeat of the two-month marathon contest that followed the toppling of Boris Johnson.
Under current Conservative Party rules, those wishing to stand for leader must put themselves forward to a vote by the 357 members of the parliamentary party. The top two candidates from that process go forward to a second round of grassroots party members.
It’s possible that won’t happen this time. Instead, there is speculation that a new leader will likely be chosen by Conservative MPs alone, without going to the membership.
A so-called unity candidate who can claim to mend the fissures in the party will likely look to garner enough support among MPs to win the race quickly.
Details of how exactly the contest will occur will be announced soon.
But such a rushed process will only increase opposition calls for a general election; it is virtually unprecedented, in peacetime, for a third prime minister to take charge since the last general election.
Truss was chosen by a few thousand Conservative members – if her successor is chosen by just 357 Tory MPs, the Labour Party will undoubtedly demand the leader seek a fresh mandate at the ballot box.
How Truss destroyed her own premiership within weeks
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons in London, on October 19.
Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament/AP
Liz Truss’s resignation brings to an ignominious end her catastrophic tenure in Downing Street, which appeared doomed ever since Truss’s flagship economic agenda sent markets into panic and led to a fall in the value of the pound.
She won support from Conservatives members by promising low-tax, pro-growth policies – derided by her critics as a lurch towards trickle-down economics – but within weeks of coming to power she disavowed the plans in a humiliating pivot, firing her Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and ditching virtually all of the fiscal agenda in the wake of a market backlash.
It came after investors rejected an announcement by the Truss government in late September that it would slash taxes while ramping up borrowing in a bid to produce faster growth, citing concerns that the plan would push up inflation just as the Bank of England wants to bring it down.
Fears also crept in about the sustainability of government debt at a time of rapidly rising interest rates.
The pound crashed to a record low against the US dollar, while bond prices slumped, sending yields soaring. That pushed mortgage rates much higher, and brought some pensions funds to the brink of default.
The Bank of England was forced to announce three separate interventions to avoid a full-scale meltdown in the UK government bond market.
Truss meanwhile failed to regain control of an increasingly mutinous Conservative Party, and her Home Secretary Suella Braverman launched a blistering attack on her leadership after leaving the role on Wednesday.
A final chaotic display saw Truss allies accused of manhandling lawmakers to force them to vote against a fracking ban on Wednesday evening.
Truss departure plunges Britain deeper into chaos
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, London, on October 20.
Henry Nicholls/Reuters
Liz Truss’s departure ensures a fresh power struggle within the ruling Conservative Party, which has hemorrhaged public support for the past year and has now overthrown Boris Johnson and Truss in the space of a few months.
A trickle of Conservative MPs called on her to go and Truss ultimately bowed to the pressure on Thursday.
Britain now faces the prospect of a third different leader entering office since its last general election, an unprecedented scenario in modern peacetime that will lead to serious questions about the mandate of the government and increase a growing clamor for a fresh vote.
It is a spectacular fall from grace for a party that won a landslide victory under Johnson in a December 2019 election that was won on the then-leader’s promise to deliver Brexit.
A new leadership contest will take place on an expedited timetable soon, with Truss saying a new leader will be chosen within a week. Figures who could be in the running include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost to Truss during the summer race; Penny Mordaunt, the leader of the Commons who was second in the leadership contest behind Sunak until Truss overtook them both in the final round of voting; and Jeremy Hunt, the current finance minister who Truss turned to after sacking Kwarteng on Friday.
And a potential return to frontline politics for Boris Johnson has not been ruled out, with some of Johnson’s allies in the Commons claiming in recent weeks that moving to remove him was a mistake.
Liz Truss will become Britain's shortest-serving prime minister ever
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a speech outside of 10 Downing Street in central London on October 20.
Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images
Liz Truss said outside Downing Street that she “set out a vision for a low-tax, high-growth economy that would take advantage of the freedoms of Brexit.”
“I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative party,” she said.
Truss said she has tendered her resignation to the King, and a leadership election will take place within a week.
That timeline would make her, by some distance, Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister ever.
WATCH LIZ TRUSS RESIGN:
BREAKING: Liz Truss quits as Britain’s prime minister
From CNN's Rob Picheta in London
Prime Minister Liz Truss making a statement outside 10 Downing Street, London, where she announced her resignation as Prime Minister on October 20.
Kirsty O'Connor/PA Images/Getty Images
Liz Truss is set tobecome Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister ever, after announcing her intention to resign just sixweeks into a disastrous term.
Downing Street to make statement
Liz Truss is expected to give a statement in Downing Street amid calls for her to resign as Britain’s prime minister after a disastrous six-week tenure.
Truss earlier met with the chair of the 1922 Committee of the backbench Conservatives, Graham Brady, Downing Street said on Thursday, according to PA Media. The group decides whether to call a vote of no confidence in the prime minister.
Truss’s government was earlier told it had “12 hours” to “turn the ship around” by Conservative lawmaker Simon Hoare, after a vote on whether to ban controversial fracking for shale gas descended into chaos.
Lawmakers reported that aides for Truss manhandled MPs into the voting lobby to force them to vote against the ban. The government initially presented the vote as a confidence motion in Truss’s government, but confusion remains about whether it was. A Downing Street spokesperson said on Thursday that Conservative lawmakers who didn’t participate in Wednesday evening’s vote will face disciplinary action, PA Media said.