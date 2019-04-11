Julian Assange arrested in LondonBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN
Assange arrested "on behalf of United States"
UK police confirmed Thursday that Assange has been arrested "on behalf of the United States authorities."
He was initially arrested this morning for skipping out on a UK arrest warrant issued in 2012; once he arrived at the police station this morning, he was then "further" arrested under an extradition request by the US.
Here's the full police statement:
Julian Assange, 47, has today, Thursday 11 April, been further arrested on behalf of the United States authorities, at 10:53hrs after his arrival at a central London police station. This is an extradition warrant under Section 73 of the Extradition Act. He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court as soon as possible.
Pamela Anderson: Assange "looks very bad"
From Dominique Robertson in Washington
The actress Pamela Anderson, who visited Assange several times in the Ecuadorian embassy during his time there, said she was “in shock” over his arrest and ripped into the UK for their morning raid on the embassy.
“I am in shock.. I couldn’t hear clearly what he said? He looks very bad. How could you Equador (sic) ? (Because he exposed you). How could you UK. ?" Anderson tweeted Thursday, before accusing Britain of arresting Assange to distract from the country's never-ending Brexit debacle.
Snowden: This is a dark moment for press freedom
From CNN's James Griffiths
Debate is emerging on social media over the press freedom implications of Assange's forced removal from the Ecuadorian embassy on Thursday morning.
Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked classified documents on US surveillance programs around the world in 2013, reacted to news of Assange's arrested quickly on Thursday.
In a second, tweet Snowden also highlighted a UN panel's judgment that Assange had been "arbitrarily detained."
Source: Unclear if Assange will make it to court today
From CNN's Nick Paton Walsh
Assange will now be booked at a central London police station and might need a medical assessment owing to his appearance, a source with knowledge of police procedures told CNN.
The source said Assange would have to make it to court by 2 p.m. for the afternoon sitting, so it’ll be tight for him to appear today, but possible.
Ecuador president explains Assange decision
From CNN’s Max Ramsay in London
Shortly after the arrest, Lenin Moreno, the President of Ecuador, released a video statement explaining his government’s decision to withdraw the Australian activist’s asylum.
"Today I announce that the discourteous and aggressive behavior of Mr. Julian Assange; the hostile and threatening declarations of his allied organization against Ecuador, and especially the transgression of international treaties, have led the situation to a point where the asylum of Mr. Assange is unsustainable and no longer viable.”
He said Assange had provoked the decision and that Ecuador's patience had "reached its limit," adding that Assange had repeatedly broken the embassy's house rules by installing electronic and distortion equipment and blocking security cameras.
Moreno also confirmed that he had sought legal guidance that Ecuador's position was lawful and "in line with our strong commitment to human rights."
Russia weighs in on Assange's arrest
From CNN's Nathan Hodge and Mary Ilyushina in Moscow
In a conference call, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked if Russia would give him asylum. Here's his response:
Watch: Moment Assange was hauled out of the embassy
Video footage captured the dramatic moment Julian Assange was hauled out of the Ecuadorian embassy after seven years inside.
Police officers could be seen carrying the 47-year-old Australian out of the embassy as he gesticulated and shouted, though it was difficult to make out what he said. Officers then made a beeline for the waiting police van.
WikiLeaks does NOT know where Assange is right now
From CNN’s Claudia Rebaza in London
WikiLeaks does not know where Julian Assange is right now, a WikiLeaks source told CNN.
The love is gone: Ecuador and Assange had been on the outs for months
Relations inside the Ecuadorian embassy have been deteriorating for months.
It has been seven years since Julian Assange fled to the country's diplomatic mission in Knightsbridge, yards from the world-famous Harrods department store, facing extradition to Sweden on sexual assault allegations that he denied.
Thursday's arrest perhaps comes as little surprise after WikiLeaks held a press conference earlier this week accusing staff at the Ecuadorian embassy of spying on him.
Since Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno took office in 2017, Assange had repeatedly claimed his living situation within the embassy was becoming increasingly hostile, with the country trying to make life more difficult in a bid to force him to vacate the premises.
Ecuador has consistently denied Assange's allegations.