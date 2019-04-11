Julian Assange arrested in LondonBy Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Nick Thompson, Brian Ries and Veronica Rocha, CNN
Ecuador spent over $6 million in expenses to house Assange at its London embassy
Ecuador spent over $6 million in expenses to house WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange at the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Foreign Minister José Valencia told Ecuador’s National Assembly on Thursday.
Ecuador spent more than $5,800,000 in security expenses from June 2012 to September 2018 and roughly $400,000 in medical, food, laundry and legal expenses for Assange, Valencia said.
Valencia said the embassy reduced the security expenses in 2018 from $1,000,000 a year to $600,000 a year.
Assange rode scooters indoors, played soccer and used loud speakers at night, Ecuador foreign minister says
Ecuador's Foreign Minister José Valencia revealed more details about WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s behavior while he lived at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London.
Valencia told lawmakers that Assange’s physical and mental health were "seriously declining" after living inside the Embassy for nearly seven years and that the prospect of keeping him at the embassy indefinitely would have increased the risk of his health deteriorating further.
Valencia said Assange’s behavior was "aggressive" and he had "improper hygiene practices."
Speaking to the country’s National Assembly today, Valencia said Assange had been riding scooters, playing soccer indoors and insulting embassy staff. He also said Assange was using loud speakers at 1:30 a.m.
Assange also tried to block security cameras inside the embassy and accused staff of spying on him on behalf of the US. He installed his own cameras and unauthorized equipment at the embassy.
He was given a Wi-Fi password to use the internet, but he declined it. He was using a cell phone that was not registered with the embassy.
Assange claimed he was kept in isolation, but he was receiving guests regularly -- friends, relatives, reporters and WikiLeaks staff, Valencia said. Assange also made false claims in his naturalization application documents, according to Valencia.
Trump: "I know nothing about WikiLeaks"
President Trump, when asked if he still "loves" WikiLeaks, told reporters in the Oval Office that he knows "nothing about Wikileaks."
Trump added that the determination will be made by Attorney General Barr.
"I know nothing really about him," Trump said of Assange adding, "that’s not my deal in life."
"I don’t really have an opinion," Trump asked when reporters continued to ask questions on Assange.
What Trump has said about WikiLeaks before:
President Trump has a history of supporting WikiLeaks before he was President, saying at one rally in 2016: "WikiLeaks, I love WikiLeaks."
What US senators are saying about Assange's arrest
Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham spoke this morning about President Trump repeatedly praising WikiLeaks, saying: "He's not an American citizen so he can’t be a traitor but I have absolutely no use for Julian Assange ... Whatever comes his way he deserves."
Asked again if the President should have praised WikiLeaks, "That’s up to the President."
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin on Thursday celebrated the arrest of the Wikileaks founder, arguing it's "great for the American people."
Manchin, along with nine of his Democratic colleagues, had signed a letter to Vice President Mike Pence last June, expressing concern about Ecuador providing asylum to Assange since 2012.
"I think it's very good for us to finally get him on US soil so we can investigate. We can basically cross-examine; we can find out the facts that only he knows and his connections and how he basically distributed his information," Manchin said.
Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of Republican leadership who sits on the Senate Intelligence Committee, said this when asked about Trump’s repeated praise of WikiLeaks when he was a candidate.
Ecuador's ex-President says the country's abandonment of Assange is "the biggest betrayal in Latin American history"
Ecuador's former president Rafael Correa said the revocation of Julian Assange's asylum is "incredible," in an interview with CNN's Richard Quest today.
"It’s incredible. We cannot imagine something like this. It’s against international law; it’s against the institution of asylum; it’s against the Ecuadorian constitution, especially because since last year, Julian Assange has had Ecuadorian citizenship," Correa said.
Correa was in power when Assange requested asylum. He told CNN he agreed to shelter the Australian WikiLeaks founder "not because we agree with what he did" but because "it was very clear that he didn’t have the opportunity to have a fair lawsuit, a fair process in the US."
Correa laughed as Quest read out a list of Assange’s supposed violations as outlined by Ecuador’s President Lenin Moreno earlier Thursday.
Correa added that Moreno has never seen eye to eye with Assange since assuming the presidency in 2017.
In addition to allowing UK police to enter the Ecuadorian embassy to arrest Assange, Ecuador also announced his citizenship had been suspended effective from Wednesday, according to foreign minister Jose Valencia at a press conference.
How long did Assange spend in Ecuador's embassy?
In case you're wondering WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange stayed in his self-imposed exile at Ecuador's London embassy for six years, nine months and 24 days.
Or 2,488 days from start to end.
He entered his diplomatic bolthole on June 19, 2012.
Assange reacts to possible US extradition: "I told you so"
Speaking to journalists in a scrum outside Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday afternoon, Jennifer Robinson, a member of Julian Assange's legal team, said they had been proven right in regards to their previous warnings that Assange would face extradition to United States for his "publishing activities" since 2010.
Robinson added her client was formally notified his asylum would be revoked by the Ecuadorian Ambassador this morning.
More charges expected against Assange in US hacking case
US Justice Department officials expect to bring additional charges Assange, according to a US official briefed on the matter. It is unclear when officials would bring such charges.
The years-long FBI investigation into Assange transformed in recent years with the recovery of communications that prosecutors believe shows Assange had been been a more active participant in a conspiracy to hack computers and violate US law, officials say.
The Justice Department had struggled for years with the question of whether Assange and WikiLeaks should be treated as journalists and publishers. News organizations similarly published stolen classified documents, some even worked with WikiLeaks to get access to documents and publish stories.
The view among prosecutors began changing late in the Obama administration, in part due to new evidence the FBI believed showed Assange was not entitled to journalistic protections.
In 2017, the WikiLeaks publication of stolen CIA hacking codes helped propel the case against Assange, according to current and former US law enforcement officials.
Assange is facing a year in jail for skipping out on bail
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is now facing up to 12 months behind bars after being found guilty of breaking his bail conditions when he entered the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012.
A date has yet to be set for his sentencing at London's Southwark Crown Court.
Assange has been remanded in custody until his May 2 extradition hearing at Westminster Magistrates Court.