People cool off with a water fight on the Malieveld, in The Hague city center, on Wednesday. (Phil Nijhuis/AFP/Getty Images)

Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands have all seen their record temperatures slashed this week as Europe faces its second extreme heat wave in a month.

Belgium: Temperatures rose Wednesday to 102 Fahrenheit (39.2 Celsius), the hottest ever recorded in the country, according to the national weather service. The record-breaking temperature was reported in Diepenbeek, in the eastern province of Limburg.

Germany: The German town of Geilenkirchen hit 104.9 Fahrenheit (40.5 Celsius) on Wednesday, according to the national forecasting center -- but it warned that the coming days would be even warmer, and the record could be broken yet again. Nearly all of Germany remains on heat alert.

The Netherlands: The country hit an all-time high of 102.7 degrees Fahrenheit (39.3 Celsius) on Wednesday, breaking a 75-year record, according to the national weather forecasting institute. Most of the Netherlands remains under an extreme heat alert, which is expected to stay in place until Saturday.