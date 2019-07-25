UK weather heats up as Europe smashes records
What makes Europe's heat wave so insufferable? No AC
Many European cities are not designed to deal with the triple-digit temperatures slashing records across the continent this week.
Air conditioning is not particularly common in public buildings and homes across temperate Europe, nor is it widespread on transportation systems. Fewer than 5% of all European households have been air-conditioned, according to a 2017 report.
That means coping with sweltering temperatures takes some creativity.
Authorities have activated emergency plans that include setting up public cooling rooms and extending hours at swimming pools and parks.
The number of online searches for fans and AC has spiked in recent days, as people try to find some relief.
Queen Elizabeth was seen beating the heat wave with a metallic Dyson fan (worth several hundred dollars). Some eagle-eyed observers spotted the cooling device in a photo of the Queen meeting with the newly minted UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace.
Britons sweat on hottest-ever July day
Britons are braving the hottest July day the country has ever seen.
Temperatures rose to 36.9 Celsius (98 degrees Fahrenheit) on Thursday in Heathrow, London, home to the country's busiest airport.
The Met Office, the national weather service, said the UK could still see an all-time record if temperatures climb further.
The Netherlands breaks all-time temperature record in less than 24 hours
Have some sympathy for those struggling in the heat in the Netherlands today because the country just broke its temperature record for the second time in two days.
Dutch residents were treated to a sweltering 39.3 C (102.7 F) on Wednesday, breaking a 75-year record, according to the national weather forecasting institute.
That record was surpassed less than day later when a Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute station in Deelen measured a new high of 40 C (104 F) on Thursday at 1:55 p.m. (7:55 a.m. ET). Since then, temperatures have continued to rise -- it is now 41.7 C.
Paris joins growing list of places smashing temperature records
Temperatures reached a record-breaking 41C (105.8F) in Paris, according to Météo France, the French national meteorological service.
The previous record was set more than 70 years ago in 1947, when the mercury rose to 40.4C.
Europe is currently battling its second heat wave of the summer with Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands also experiencing their hottest days ever this week.
The hottest summers in Europe have all happened in the last 20 years
Heat waves are becoming increasingly more common -- thanks to the climate crisis.
"Heat waves are on the rise," Stefan Rahmstorf, co-chairman of Earth system analysis at the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research and professor at Potsdam University in Germany, said in a statement.
Rahmstorf connected recent heat waves to climate change by comparing them with 500 years of records.
"The hottest summers in Europe since the year 1500 AD all occurred since the last turn of the century: 2018, 2010, 2003, 2016, 2002," Rahmstorf said.
Heat waves are some of the most direct manifestations of climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, and Europe is certainly not the only place feeling the heat.
Deadly heat waves are going to be a much bigger problem in the coming decades, becoming more frequent and occurring over a much greater portion of the planet because of climate change, according to a study published two summers ago in the journal Nature Climate Change.
Train tracks could "buckle" in heat, British rail owner warns
Train tracks in the UK could buckle under Thursday’s extreme heat, the owner of most of Britain’s railway network has warned.
The temperature of the steel tracks is set to exceed 50 Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in and around London, according to Network Rail.
Trains have been made to run at a slower speed as a precaution.
Britain's railway tracks are able to cope with up to 27 Celsius (80 degrees Fahrenheit), the average summer rail temperature in the UK.
But air temperatures are forecast to possibly reach a record of 39 Celsius (102 degrees Fahrenheit) in England on Thursday, meaning the steel from the tracks could expand “and rails can bend, flex and, in serious cases, buckle.”
"Our bodies are not adapted" to this heat, French PM says
During a visit to a holiday center in Gentilly, near Paris, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that "our bodies are not adapted” to high temperatures.
French authorities have installed mist showers, extended hours at public swimming pools, opened cool rooms in designated public buildings and are keeping some parks open all night, to help people cope with the heat.
“What we are doing is reminding our citizens of the messages of caution and telling them that at these times, we try to find comfort when swimming," Philippe said
But he also warned of the high risk of drowning. More than 40 drowning deaths were registered during the week of the first heat wave peak at the end of June -- an unusually high number "closely related to heat waves."
During the record 2003 European heat wave, more than 14,000 people died in France alone.
French Health Minister Agnès Buzyn said that heat wave plans have improved since 2003, with precautionary measures increasing every year.
"We now have the feeling that in collective places, prevention messages are well known," Buzyn said.