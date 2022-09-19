Hundreds of people gathered outside Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland on Monday to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on big screens.

Some mourners sat on blankets or folding chairs while others stood on the grass outside the civic building in the Northern Irish capital as they watched the service.

Military veterans wearing medals and children playing made up the diverse crowd, according to UK’s PA Media news agency, with a solemn silence as the service drew to its end and God Save the King was played.

The Books of Condolence at Belfast City Hall will remain open until 8 p.m. local time [3 p.m. ET] on Monday evening, according to Belfast City Council.

Members of the public have also been leaving floral tributes in the Garden of Remembrance.