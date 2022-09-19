World
By Rob Picheta, Ed Upright, Lauren Said-Moorhouse, Jessie Yeung and Aditi Sangal, CNN

Updated 7:49 a.m. ET, September 19, 2022
1 min ago

Hundreds gather in Northern Ireland's Belfast City Hall to watch the Queen's funeral

From CNN’s Allegra Goodwin and Lauren Kent

Hundreds of people gathered outside Belfast City Hall in Northern Ireland on Monday to watch the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on big screens.

Some mourners sat on blankets or folding chairs while others stood on the grass outside the civic building in the Northern Irish capital as they watched the service. 

Military veterans wearing medals and children playing made up the diverse crowd, according to UK’s PA Media news agency, with a solemn silence as the service drew to its end and God Save the King was played.

The Books of Condolence at Belfast City Hall will remain open until 8 p.m. local time [3 p.m. ET] on Monday evening, according to Belfast City Council.

Members of the public have also been leaving floral tributes in the Garden of Remembrance.

21 min ago

The Queen's funeral inspired a mix of emotions in crowds waiting to see the procession

(Hafsa Khalil/CNN)
(Hafsa Khalil/CNN)

Standing by the Mall in central London, where the procession with the Queen's coffin will pass by on its way to Windsor, Jan Gard, 68, said the funeral service had brought up a flurry of emotions for her.

First, there was sadness over the Queen’s death, and then the poignant symbolism of the funeral crowd singing the British national anthem 'God Save the King,' as Charles III has become the new monarch.

I had to keep telling myself it was King, not Queen," Gard, who is from Kent in southeast England, said.

The service “was beautiful because she (the Queen) was Christian and she served God and her people," Gard said.

She added that when she saw the Queen’s coffin on the livestream, “it really hit me. I was born the year of her coronation and so it means something to me."

13 min ago

The procession to Wellington Arch is underway

From CNN's Max Foster and Lauren Said-Moorhouse

(John Sibley/Reuters)
(John Sibley/Reuters)

The Queen’s coffin has set off for Wellington Arch, where it will be transferred to the state hearse and driven to Windsor for a committal service at St. George’s Chapel this afternoon.

The route from Westminster Abbey is lined by the Armed Forces all the way to the top of Constitution Hill.

The procession is being led by Mounties of Royal Canadian Mounted Police, and followed by representatives of the George Cross foundations from Malta, the former Royal Ulster Constabulary, as well as representatives from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service – including May Parsons, the nurse who administered the first Covid-19 vaccine.

Detachments from the Armed Forces of the Commonwealth are also in the procession, followed by detachments of the British Armed Forces who hold the privilege of a special relationship with the Queen, including mounted elements of the Household Cavalry.

22 min ago

King Charles III leads royals in solemn procession behind Queen's coffin

(Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters)
(Hannah McKay/Pool/Reuters)

King Charles III and Camilla, the Queen Consort, are leading the royal family on a somber walk behind the Queen's coffin.

Many guests at the funeral stooped their heads as the family passed. The coffin has now left the Abbey and will move towards London's Wellington Arch.

Outside, troops in formation salute the procession.

29 min ago

A card atop the Queen's coffin bears a poignant message from King Charles III

From CNN's Max Foster

(Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters)
(Phil Noble/Pool/Reuters)

The card placed on top of the Queen's coffin, alongside the flowers, reads: "In loving and devoted memory. Charles R."

36 min ago

Queen's coffin carried out of Westminster Abbey after funeral service

(Jack Hill/Pool via Reuters)
(Jack Hill/Pool via Reuters)

The funeral for Queen Elizabeth II has concluded and the late monarch's coffin is now being carried out of Westminster Abbey.

It will proceed through London to Wellington Arch, from where the Queen will make her final journey, towards Windsor, to be buried.

45 min ago

Queen's piper plays "Sleep, dearie, sleep"

The Queen’s Piper, Warrant Officer Class 1 (Pipe Major) Paul Burns, is playing the traditional piece "Sleep, dearie, sleep" inside Westminster Abbey.

The Queen's coffin will soon be carried out of the abbey.

38 min ago

"God Save the King" sung to close Queen's funeral

The British national anthem, "God Save the King," has been sung inside Westminster Abbey to bring the Queen's funeral to a close.

Outside the abbey, applause broke out on the Mall -- the road which links Buckingham Palace to Trafalgar Square -- after the national anthem ended. Some people were seen climbing on bollards there to get a better view of the road.

40 min ago

The nation falls silent for Queen Elizabeth II

From CNN's Rob Picheta in London

(Marko Djurica/Pool/Reuters)
(Marko Djurica/Pool/Reuters)

A two-minute silence in honor of the Queen has begun at Westminster Abbey and across the country.  

It follows a rendition of “The Last Post,” a short fanfare played at remembrance services and military funerals.  

The crowds outside Westminster Abbey have paused to stand in silence, alongside mourners inside the building. 