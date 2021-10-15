David Amess, the British lawmaker killed in a knife crime on Friday, had asked a question in Parliament in this March about how to stop “senseless murders” with blades.

In the House of Commons, Amess addressed Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and said:

“Last Friday, my constituent Mr. Luke Bellfield, who was aged just 18, was stabbed to death just a few miles from his family home. This has been horrendous for his family and friends who have been left behind and my heart goes out to them all. What more does my right hon. Friend think that the police, society and Parliament can do to make sure that there never will be such senseless murders again?”

Less than two weeks later, he raised the issue again, saying, “I raised the issue of knife crime in the Chamber earlier this month and was told by the Prime Minister that we have more than 6,000 ‘of our target extra 20,000 police already recruited.’ I hope that Essex police recruit enough police officers to stop any more violent crime.”