British lawmaker David Amess dies after being stabbed

Emergency services are at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, England, on October 15. Nick Ansell/PA/AP

British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting east of London.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said, Reuters reported.

"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."

Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church, a witness at the scene told Reuters.

The incident was met with shock from lawmakers across Britain's political spectrum. It comes five years after Jo Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered in her constituency by a far-right extremist, days before the UK's referendum on whether to leave the European Union.