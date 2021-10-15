British lawmaker David Amess dies after being stabbed
British Conservative lawmaker David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a constituency meeting east of London.
"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene," Essex police said, Reuters reported.
"A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered."
Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
The incident was met with shock from lawmakers across Britain's political spectrum. It comes five years after Jo Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered in her constituency by a far-right extremist, days before the UK's referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
British lawmaker David Amess stabbed at meeting in his electoral district
From CNN's Jo Shelley, Rob Picheta and Amy Woodyatt
A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's ruling Conservative Party has been stabbed several times at a meeting in his constituency, east of London.
David Amess, 69, who represents Southend West in Essex, was stabbed at around midday local time at a meeting being held at a Methodist Church by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, a witness at the scene told Reuters.
Essex Police said in a statement on their website they were "called to reports of a stabbing" in the Leigh-on-Sea area Friday. They said a man had been arrested at the scene and taken into custody. A knife was also recovered from the area.
The Westminster office of Amess confirmed that the member of Parliament had been stabbed.
"A man's been arrested following an incident in #LeighonSea," Essex Police wrote in a tweet. "We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Rd North shortly after 12.05pm. A man was arrested shortly after & we're not looking for anyone else."
The incident was met with shock from lawmakers across Britain's political spectrum. The leader of the main opposition Labour Party, Keir Starmer, wrote on Twitter: "Horrific and deeply shocking news. Thinking of David, his family and his staff."
The mayor of London, Sadiq Khan added: "Truly awful news. My thoughts and prayers are with David Amess MP, his family, staff and the community at this incredibly difficult time."
It comes five years after Jo Cox, a Labour MP, was murdered in her constituency by a far-right extremist, days before the UK's referendum on whether to leave the European Union.
That incident stunned the country and led to some calls for lawmakers to receive personal protection when in public.
This is a developing story and this post will be updated with the latest details.
